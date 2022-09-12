Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Point. Mock(ba).

Late Night Open Thread: Point. Mock(ba).

I have way too much riding on this. Putin can’t give up now!

But seriously:

I have been thoroughly enjoying reading these stabs here on Twitter. But resisting the non-negligible urge to join in, I want to give those analysts a fair trial. After all, social scientists are notoriously bad at predictions, especially about the future.

It is also fair that few, outside of the US intel community, anticipated a full scale Russian invasion, few were unsurprised by Ukraine’s capable and fierce resistance and Russian military’s inaptitude, and few are observing the developing counteroffensive without a sense of awe.

Yet the analysts and politicians (we all know who they are) of whom I write are a different breed. What they share in common and what sets them apart from the rest of us whose expectations are overtaken by events is two things: arrogance and self-righteousness.

It is also remarkable that these analysts fall into two diametrically opposite theoretical camps: so-called realists and so-called pacifists. Their premises are entirely different but their predictions and prescriptions converged.

Realists looked at the balance of power, defined in material terms. They counted Russian tanks, airplanes and troops, pointed to Russian nukes and GDP per capita, and concluded that Ukraine didn’t stand a chance.

They also looked at the balance of interest in Ukraine between Russia and the West, and stated, as a matter of an axiom, not an argument, that Russia wanted Ukraine more, that the US had no vital interest in Ukraine, so it should not get involved.

The pacifists started from the premise that no military solutions of any security problem are legitimate; in Ukraine they are also not possible. No explanation given, but if one were required, see realists above.

The pacifists’ urge for concessions and peace negotiations stem from their declared concern for civilian lives, which concessions and negotiations would save. Western arms supplies, they argued, would only prolong the war, which Ukraine would likely lose anyway.

Both realists and pacifists make their assumptions and theoretical commitments transparent. The problem is that neither is falsifiable. No new evidence, scholarship, even unfolding real-time events are likely to sway them to rethink the merits of their assumptions.

In that, realists and pacifists are not theoretical traditions. They are ideologies. They have already decided how the world works and if it might appear that the world doesn’t work like they think it does, it’s the world’s problem, not the problem of their theories.

It’s not that most realists and pacifists knew little about Russia and even less about Ukraine. It’s that they didn’t even care to learn. They could take just one look at Russia and see a great power, take a glimpse at Ukraine and conclude that it’s weak and worthless.

I might have indulged in a bit of strawmanning, but not much. I do hope, however, that both realists and pacifists can take a hard look at Ukraine today and use it as opportunity to learn in earnest: revisit their assumptions, gaps in understanding, and ethical commitments.

Arrogance and self-righteousness is no way to go through life; it is also no basis for advocating policy that can make or break a people about whom you know or care next to nothing. END

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      piratedan

      AL, I am kind of digging all of these parallels between the predictions in the outcomes of the Russia/Ukraine war and our own 2020 midterm elections..

      everyone “who matters” making these hot takes about what they expect to unfold based on their own biases and perceived expectations and little thought at all given to the details and the reality of the street.  I get the idea that not too many people enjoy flying in the face of the media narratives but as we’re finding out, a LOT of media narratives are lazy as shit, poorly researched, poorly reasoned and very prone to ignoring voices outside of their own circle, which is astonishingly small, or so it seems.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Wag

      Excellent post, and a well deserved linkage established between the so called realists and so called pacifists.  Both are wrong.  Both have been wrong since the invasion.  Both will continue to be wrong far into the future.

      now to the question of the day. Who snatched FPOTUS off the golf course, and why?   Speculation is running rampant and BJ has yet to weight in.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      1. I think I already know the answer to this, but is that “American recruitment ad” in the Matt Walsh treat real?
      2. What the hell is going on with that T-72? Was the throttle stuck? Were they that panicked?
      3. In addition to the pacifists and and so-called realists, I think we can the add the people who believed “Putin is the good guy because he opposes the US. Oh and drones.” who need to reexamine their worldviews. Just because a country opposes the US doesn’t make them good by default, guys. It’s not that simple
      Reply
    5. 5.

      lurker

      @Wag:

      Who snatched FPOTUS off the golf course, and why?

      Is this an actual thing?  Not sure if this is a joke or reference to reality, and I am now curious.  Nothing coming up for me elsewhere in a momentary search…

      Are you getting my hopes up here … ?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lurker

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      In addition to the pacifists and and so-called realists, I think we can the add the people who believed “Putin is the good guy because he opposes the US. Oh and drones.” who need to reexamine their worldviews. Just because a country opposes the US doesn’t make them good by default, guys. It’s not that simple

      I know you believe this, but there are multiple generations of tanks out there and similar types who have proven through extensive discourse that anyone who opposes the US is good.

      I know, I know, you want to believe in reality, but these people know better…

      ; – )

      Reply
    9. 9.

      piratedan

      @lurker: there have been some tweets that put TFG in DC with clothes directly off the golf course (speculative) but with a coat over his head in order to try and prevent identification (allegedly).  Others have noted that there were some US Marshalls vehicles also in proximity…

      my own thoughts are… if it was TFG, then unless they confiscated his phones, he would have tweeted about it, because that’s what he does….

      best snark I’ve seen in relation to his “arrest” would be that perhaps he’s being exchanged in return for Brittany Griner (and future draft picks)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Redshift: Maybe Biden decided Trump should go on Air force One to the Queen’s funeral after all, and had Trump hustled out of a golf game for it. lol

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Redshift:

      I don’t trust this kind of reporting at all.  If it is him, there are still a hundred reasons he could want the trip to be clandestine.  Anything that a narcissist thinks makes him look weak, for example.  He could have a UTI.  A lot of the possibilities are hard to guess because he’s deranged.  He could be scared BLM protestors in Cadillacs they bought with welfare money will kill him with uzis in a drive-by-shooting.  Or it could be something major.  If it’s the latter, we’ll find out, I guess, but I’m not holding my breath.

      Reply

