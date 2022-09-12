Hard to believe it’s almost time for the Federalist Society-captured U.S. Supreme Court to restart its work of stripping away individual rights and dismantling the underpinnings of our modern democracy, but they’ll be back at it in less than a month. There are things to look forward to in the coming term, including the official investiture of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. She’ll soon have an opportunity to join Justices Sotomayor and Kagan in fiery dissents.

But there’s plenty to dread about the first Monday in October given the items on the docket, which include cases that could extract the VRA’s remaining teeth, eliminate affirmative action in student admissions, blow up federal program beneficiaries’ right to sue when states violate federal protections, and further undermine the regulatory power of the EPA and SEC.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice John Roberts, echoing the sentiments of fellow Fed-Soc hacks earlier this year, meeped about declining public perceptions of the court’s legitimacy:

(CNN) Chief Justice John Roberts — making his first public comments since the US Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last term, triggering demonstrations across the country — defended the legitimacy of the court Friday night while also acknowledging it had been “gut-wrenching” to drive into a barricaded high court every morning.

Roberts’ using a VIP gate pass to get to his office isn’t as “gut-wrenching” as the experience of women who arrive at red state ERs with incomplete miscarriages being given the choice to wait at home or in a hospital room for their own health to deteriorate to the point that the doctor isn’t afraid of getting sued over a medically necessary D&C. The Roberts Court did that.

Roberts, without directly mentioning protests, said that all of the court’s opinions are open to criticism, but he pointedly noted that “simply because people disagree with opinions, is not a basis for questioning the legitimacy of the court.”

Maybe it’s not simple disagreement but rather Fed-Soc nominees lying under oath about their respect for “settled law” and ignoring “precedent upon precedent” to construct rulings that just so happen to dovetail perfectly with Federalist Society donor objectives. Perhaps it’s the brazen theft of two of the nine seats. (BTW, if you missed Al Franken’s pitch-perfect take down of a right-wing hack on CNN who tried to justify the theft, check it out in TaMara’s post here.)

The SCOTUS conservatives demand the deference and respect. They won’t get it because they haven’t earned it. But over at Slate, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern remind us that the problem is much larger than the SCOTUS — the lower courts are shot through with Trumpy hacks, as exemplified by the MAGA Hat Cannon judge in Florida’s absurd “special master” ruling:

So the problem is not just the extreme and heinous flaws in Cannon’s ruling. It’s also the Trump-shaped world in which Cannon operates, with impunity, which we will all have to endure for the foreseeable future. It’s the brutal reality that we may face a steady stream of depraved decisions like Cannon’s for the rest of our lives—and the pain of hearing from every quarter that nothing can be done to remedy it… We get it. Lawyers are trained to lawyer. But if you are lawyering within a system you believe to be broken, or immoral, or lawless, and you aren’t standing up with meaningful fixes for that system, you are, fundamentally, acceding to that lawlessness. It is a moral victory to point out the errors, but it’s also a tacit concession that the system is, in fact, legitimate, no matter how low it may go. Every one of us is going to need to decide how long we can continue to operate that way. There are too many things wrong with the Cannon order to litigate. And there are too many things wrong with Trump’s judicial dominion of every part of our lives— for years to come—to litigate. So maybe it’s time to stop litigating them and start fixing them.

Lithwick and Stern offer some ideas to reform the system, including adding seats to the lower courts, which have long been overwhelmed by their case loads. They say ideas like term limits, limits on jurisdiction and restrictions on rulings that suppress voting rights before elections should be considered too.

Sounds like a good start to me. If the Dems hold the House and make gains in the Senate, maybe they can begin to defuse this ticking time bomb next year. Yet another reason to vote your ass off in November.

Open thread.

Bonus: via valued commenter Baud in the morning thread, here’s a link to Trump’s lawyers’ response to the DOJ’s motion for a partial stay pending appeal. I didn’t read the whole thing, but it seems to boil down to MINE!