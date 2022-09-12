Near Manhattan KS

The final bird for today is kinda tricksy; I was fooled in the field and only realized what I was looking at when I get the images onto a large computer monitor. Like the oriole above, Summer Tanagers (Piranga rubra) are sexually dimorphic; males are bright red and the females a duller yellow-green. And, as mentioned above, the hatch-year birds resemble adult females. So why is that nearly tailless bird on the right not identified as a hatch-year bird? First, it is molting season for adult tanagers here, and loss of tail feathers can certainly happen in a molt. Second, it doesn’t have baby lips like the bird in the left of the image. Finally, one plumage character that is very helpful can be seen in both of these birds. The primary coverts (the wing feathers visible underneath the fluffy white flank feathers in the bird on the right) are dark with extensive yellow edging in the adult, and brown with brownish edging in the hatch-year bird. The adult also seems to be overall brighter yellow in that fresh plumage, but this might be a trick of the lighting.