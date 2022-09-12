Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Good luck with your asparagus.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

This fight is for everything.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I really should read my own blog.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Pilot ‘Shortage’

Pilot ‘Shortage’

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Patrick Smith, author of Ask the Pilot, has an interesting piece on the changes in regional airline pilot pay. In case you weren’t aware, regional air pilots used to be paid peanuts — Smith notes that his first piloting job for a regional paid $14K in 1990 (which, adjusted for inflation, is $31K in 2022 dollars). That’s not a lot, considering that those pilots had to pay for all their training, including expensive simulator training. Their jobs were also stressful, as shown in the investigation of the 2009 Colgan Air crash near Buffalo. Pilots tolerated regional jobs as long as they could have a reasonable chance of moving up to a major carrier.

Since regional carriers now fly about half of the routes in the US, the “up and out” strategy wasn’t working for many pilots, so the pipeline of trained pilots dried up:

[…] Having been in this business for over thirty years, I can hardly believe I’m typing these words, but a first-year pilot at a regional carrier can now look forward to a a six figure income. Or close to it. I can’t overstate how staggering this is. That’s ten times what I made in 1990. Above and beyond the monetary improvements, several regionals have also put together “flow-through” agreements, whereby regional pilots are guaranteed a future slot at a major.

The pilots’ union, the Airline Pilots Association, seem to have been unable or unwilling to stage job actions that would bring pressure on the regional carriers earlier. I’m sure that’s more easily said than done. Still, for whatever reason, I’m glad that my family and other relatives, who by necessity fly regional carriers out of their smaller cities, will be taking planes piloted by fairly compensated pilots.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.