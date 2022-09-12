Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I really should read my own blog.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

In my day, never was longer.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

T R E 4 5 O N

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

This fight is for everything.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Repub Trumpery Open Thread: The Mills of the DoJ, Grinding

Repub Trumpery Open Thread: The Mills of the DoJ, Grinding

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about the actions of former President Donald J. Trump and his associates related to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to people familiar with the situation.

Two top Trump advisers, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, had their phones seized as evidence, those people said.

The department’s actions represent a substantial escalation of a slow-simmer investigation two months before the midterm elections, coinciding with a separate inquiry into Mr. Trump’s hoarding of sensitive documents at his residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

Among those the department has contacted since Wednesday are people who are close to the former president and have played significant roles in his post-White House life.

Those receiving the subpoenas included Dan Scavino, Mr. Trump’s former social media director who rose from working at a Trump-owned golf course to one of his most loyal aides and has remained an adviser since Mr. Trump left office. Stanley Woodward, one of Mr. Scavino’s lawyers, declined to comment…

Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who promoted baseless claims of voter fraud alongside his friend Rudolph W. Giuliani, was issued a subpoena by prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said on Monday. Mr. Parlatore said his client had initially offered to grant an interview voluntarily.

The subpoenas seek information in connection with the plan to submit slates of electors pledged to Mr. Trump from swing states that were won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 election. Mr. Trump and his allies promoted the idea that competing slates of electors would justify blocking or delaying certification of Mr. Biden’s Electoral College victory during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a new line of inquiry, some of the subpoenas also seek information into the activities of the Save America political action committee, the main political fund-raising conduit for Mr. Trump since he left office.

For months, associates of Mr. Trump have received subpoenas related to other aspects of the investigations into his efforts to cling to power. But the fact that the Justice Department is now seeking information related to fund-raising comes as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has raised questions about money Mr. Trump solicited under the premise of fighting election fraud…

Elsewhere, Tiger Beat on the Potomac is *very* disappointed that there haven’t been more THEATRICS!!! recently…

Should they seek Donald Trump’s testimony? What should they do with Republican lawmakers who defied subpoenas? Will they be able to negotiate an interview with Mike Pence?

Members of the Jan. 6 select committee are confronting a momentous to-do list, including some of their most precedent-setting decisions, as they prepare to present closing arguments about the former president’s bid to overturn his loss in 2020. With barely 16 weeks until the panel dissolves, its nine lawmakers are still deciding when to release a comprehensive final report, as well as hundreds of witness transcripts that could provide extensive new details about Trump’s behavior surrounding the Capitol attack.

And that’s not all. The panel is expected to soon announce additional public hearings, finalize efforts to obtain the testimony of two crucial Secret Service witnesses and issue legislative recommendations designed to prevent future attempted disruptions to the transfer of power. The Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s possession of highly classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate is vacuuming up some of the national headlines that they made earlier in the summer, but select panel members are determined not to let their inquiry peter out and believe they’ve moved the needle…

As the Jan. 6 committee hits a slew of last-lap decisions that could shape its legacy, it’s likely to contend with internal pressures that often befall time-limited congressional investigations: staffers eyeing the exits, the distracting pull of the midterm elections and the likelihood that the House will change hands, giving Republicans the speaker’s gavel as they promise retribution.

But before that happens, the panel must deal with a Trump facing significant new legal jeopardy as other investigations into his actions, in regards to the election and otherwise, have picked up…

There’s lots of actual detail work spelled out in the rest of article, but it’s all process stuff, sercon (pejorative: serious, constructive) legal maneuvering. What Politico wants — what it assumes its (paid) readership wants — is DRAMA, dammit. Liz Cheney leaning over the podium, pointing & shouting J’accuse! Trump getting escorted into the dock by a band of ketchup-splattered SecServ agents, maybe trying to take himself hostage like that scene in Blazing Saddles. Rudy Giuliani literally melting down on camera…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ajabu
  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Craig
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hilts
  • HumboldtBlue
  • J R in WV
  • japa21
  • lowtechcyclist
  • patrick II
  • Scout211
  • Soprano2
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Wombat Probability Cloud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      patrick II

      Bad news for trump. While his lawyers claimed today Trump has secretly mentally unclassified the documents found at Mar A Lago while he was president, what they didn’t know is that Biden has secretly  mentally reclassified them since he has been president.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      And: there is news that the DOJ is OK with one special master — Judge Dearing — suggested by Team TFG. But TFG’s team is not OK with the DOJ’s two suggested masters.  Naturally.  Going with that item first:

      WaPost:

      In a second filing Monday afternoon, Trump’s lawyers said they oppose the Justice Department’s two special master candidates, retired judge Barbara S. Jones, who acted as a special master in an investigation of Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani; and Thomas B. Griffith, a retired appeals judge for the District of Columbia Circuit.

      They did not explain their opposition in detail, only saying that “there are specific reasons” why they do not want those nominees. The lawyers said it would be “more respectful” to explain their objection to these candidates in a different venue, rather than in a public court filing.

      The Justice Department countered that the special master should have federal judicial experience and that Jones, Griffith and Dearie would be acceptable choices. The only person not included on that list was one of Trump’s proposed candidates, Paul Huck Jr., a former deputy attorney general for the state of Florida.”Judge Jones, Griffith and Dearie each have substantial experience, during which they have presided over federal criminal and civil cases, including federal cases involving national security and privilege concerns,” the Justice Department’s filing said. “The government respectfully opposes the appoint of Paul Huck, Jr., who does not appear to have similar experience.”  [WaPost’s bolding, since it’s from the filing]

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      Re-posted from downstairs:

      DOJ open to one of Trump’s picks for special master.

      Elizabelle has more above

      CNN)The Justice Department said it is open to a judge appointing one of the candidates that former President Donald Trump’s legal team put forward as a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, according to a court filing Monday evening.

      DOJ said senior Judge Raymond Dearie is acceptable, along with its two previously proposed selections: retired federal judges Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith.

      “Each have substantial judicial experience, during which they have presided over federal criminal and civil cases, including federal cases involving national security and privilege concerns,” prosecutors wrote.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      japa21

      Is there a requirement that the committee close shop at the end of this term? Or is Politico just assuming the GOP will take control and shut it down.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ajabu

      The “likelihood“ the house will change hands in the midterms??? Not if my family‘s votes have anything to do with it!    Who’s sky is falling Idea is that?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost breaking news, maybe an hour ago:

      Justice Dept. says it will accept Trump nominee for special master

      The appointment of Raymond Dearie, a former chief federal judge in New York, could potentially launch Mar-a-Lago document review

      The Justice Department filed court papers Monday signaling that it would accept a former chief federal judge in New York as a special master charged with reviewing papers seized by the FBI from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club.

      U.S. District Court judge Aileen M. Cannon still must approve Raymond J. Dearie’s appointment for the document review — which has stalled the Justice Department’s criminal probe — to go forward.

      Dearie still serves as a judge in Brooklyn federal court, albeit on senior status, which means he can, if he chooses, take a reduced caseload. In the 1980s, Dearie was the U.S Attorney in Brooklyn — a time when the office’s workload was dominated by the pursuit of mobsters, gang leaders, and financial fraudsters. He was nominated to the federal bench by President Ronald Reagan and became one of the most highly-regarded jurists in the Eastern District of New York. Dearie has previously served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which oversees sensitive national security cases.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      I’ve seen people complaining that the Justice Department’s policy against indicting politicians close to elections was being applied more generally to criminal investigations that had political ramifications. I thought that was an exaggeration and the DOJ is showing that it was.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      So, which story would the Springfield Republican Party pay the MOST to be rid of?
      — the House 1/6 investigation
      — the DOJ 1/6 investigation
      — Rick Scott’s NRSC Florida Beachfront Griftopia
      — Trump himself

      Submit your bids here! Winner will be chosen via a combination of popular vote and side-payments.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      @japa21@Baud:  Right, thus there is a practical requirement, if not necessarily a legal one.

      And more practically still, I expect they’ll be done in advance of the midterms.  For the most pristine of legislative reasons, natch.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      UncleEbeneezer

      “What Politico wants — what it assumes its (paid) readership wants — is DRAMA, dammit. Liz Cheney leaning over the podium, pointing & shouting J’accuse! Trump getting escorted into the dock by a band of ketchup-splattered SecServ agents”

      To be fair, this also applies to most of Do Something Twitter.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      @HumboldtBlue@Baud:  So if you click through, the story says, “The survey also found that a quarter of GOP women feel their party doesn’t care about them and that a partisan enthusiasm gap is closing.”  The “that” is parallel construction going back to “the survey also found” and not to “GOP women feel.”

      Definite demerits for the writer on several items.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      @BaudText version

      Twitter posts often don’t make sense to me. I like to click through to the actual article for it to to make sense to me.  I hope this is more clear.

      The survey also found that a quarter of GOP women feel their party doesn’t care about them and that a partisan enthusiasm gap is closing. When All In Together polled Americans’ likelihood to vote back in March, the organization found a 10-point gap in vote certainty between Republicans and Democrats overall, and a seven-point gap between Republican and Democratic women.

       
      In the latest polling, that gap shrunk to three points among Republicans and Democrats overall (64 percent vs. 61 percent certain to vote) and has disappeared among Democratic and Republican women.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      @Baud: Yes, and the story also uses “shrunk” where it should use “shrank” and JAY-zus what are they TEACHING kids in school today? Why, in MY day …!  [shakes fist]

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @Soprano2: Of course, Liz Cheney will be gone from the House in January. Though, wouldn’t it be hilariously awesome if the Dems keep the House, keep the committee going, and just bring Cheney on as a senior staff whatever, solely to taunt her former GOP colleagues? She’d probably go along with that as well.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      HumboldtBlue

      The total number of women registering to vote in KS, PA, OH, OK, FL, NC, ID, AL, NM, and ME rose by 35% this summer. Women will lead the charge in fighting back against the MAGA autocratic movement in November.

      That’s from the Lincoln Project and I ain’t giving them clicks, still don’t trust those fuckers as far as I can spit.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bbleh

      @HumboldtBlue: I have seen many reports of this, and also reports of similar, though smaller, relative increases in registration among college-educated young men.  I don’t doubt them for a minute, because they align closely with polling results and of course with the KS election results.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      J R in WV

      It is beneath me to squabble over common grammar errors made by the Hoi Polloi.   ;~)

      Tweetr is also beneath me, as I am taller than any local bird, excepting perhaps the Great Blue Heron that rarely travels this far up the waterways of the mountains.    ;~)

      Regarding the late great pianist Ramsey Lewis, I first saw him while I was in high school, and he appeared at a not too nearby small college. A very long drive over twisty WV state highways in the mid1960s. A great performer and talent! RIP dude! Keep playing, where ever you are!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      HumboldtBlue

      @bbleh:

      I came across a thread a few days ago speaking about how young men are recognizing that the drastic changes to abortion access completely change hookup culture, and not in a good way.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.