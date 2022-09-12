Yesterday, in response to the Russian strikes on the Ukrainian power grid, President Zelenskyy took to his telegraph channel and gave the Russians a piece of his mind. You can view the video here as I have no idea how to get a Telegram post to embed here. The English translation is below:

Even through the impenetrable darkness, Ukraine and the civilized world clearly see these terrorist acts.

Deliberate and cynical missile strikes on civilian critical infrastructure. No military facilities. Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were cut off. In Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy there are partial problems with power supply. Do you still think that we are “one people”?

Do you still think that you can scare us, break us, make us make concessions?

You really did not understand anything?

Don’t understand who we are? What are we for? What are we talking about?

Lip reading:

Without gas or without you? without you

Without light or without you? without you

Without water or without you? without you

Without food or without you? without you

Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst are not as scary and deadly for us as your “friendship and brotherhood”. But history will put everything in its place.

And we will be with gas, light, water and food.. and WITHOUT you!

And here is his address from this evening. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Ukrainians! All Europeans! And everyone in the world who believes that terror should have no place on earth. Why is the biggest source of terror in the world – Russia – still able to wage this war? And why can it wage the war so cruelly and cynically? There is only one reason – insufficient pressure on Russia. The response to the terror of this state is insufficient. Just look at what Russia can afford. No other terrorist has ever done this in history – so many things at once. Radiation terror at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Six power units! The presence of Russian troops at the plant, constant Russian provocations and shelling of the plant’s territory alone put Ukraine and all of Europe on the brink of a radiation disaster. Energy terror. Residents of many countries around the world are suffering due to the painful increase in prices for energy resources – for electricity, for heat. Russia does it deliberately. It deliberately destabilizes the gas market in Europe. With its strikes it deliberately limits our Ukrainian ability to export electricity to Europe. The export of electricity from Ukraine could alleviate the severity of the energy crisis in Europe in the same way that the export of our food relieves the severity of the food crisis in the world. Hunger terror is a very cynical and completely deliberate tactic of Russia. And it is directed not just against poor countries, but specifically against those regions of the world from which a new inflow of refugees may come to Europe. Severe migrant crisis in Europe – this is the calculation of the terrorist state. Fortunately, together with our partners, together with the UN, Turkey, we managed to achieve an export grain initiative. Russia was forced to unblock our ports. But now it is threatening a blockade again. And how does the world react? There is still no official recognition of Russia as a state – sponsor of terrorism. Citizens of the terrorist state can still travel to Europe for vacation or shopping, they can still get European visas, and no one knows whether there are torturers or murderers among them who have just returned from the occupied territory of Ukraine. Until now, Russian propagandists can still work precisely in those countries of Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, which are threatened with the greatest chaos due to price and energy crises created by Russia. We are still forced to ask for help in protecting our skies from Russian missiles – after 200 days of full-scale war! Yesterday and today, the Russian army struck the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark – without electricity. Houses, hospitals, schools, communal infrastructure… Russian missiles hit precisely those objects that have absolutely nothing to do with the infrastructure of the Armed Forces of our country. On the one hand, this is a sign of the desperation of those who invented this war. This is how they react to the defeat of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. They can’t do anything to our heroes on the battlefield, and that’s why Russia is directing its vile strikes against civilian infrastructure. On the other hand, Russia is trying to prevent us from directing Ukraine’s capabilities in such a way as to stabilize the situation in Europe. Our electricity export is something that Russia is very afraid of right now. Because we can disrupt Russian plans to empty the pockets of Europeans this winter due to crazy energy prices. We still need to strengthen our cooperation in order to overcome Russian terror. Russia must be designated a terrorist state. Strengthen sanctions – the eighth EU sanctions package is needed. Increase aid to Ukraine, and above all speed up the provision of air defense systems. I am grateful to all the rescuers who fought the consequences of Russian missile strikes at energy facilities. Hundreds of settlements in several regions of Ukraine were cut off due to these strikes. At the request of the Minister of Internal Affairs, today I would like to especially note the contribution to the stabilization of the situation of Major General of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Volobuyev, Colonel of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Mislavskyi, Senior Lieutenant of the Civil Protection Service Vitaliy Dzyabko, Ensign of the Civil Protection Service Denys Kostenko and fireman, Ensign Oleksandr Gulyi. Thank you. I am grateful to you and your colleagues! The energy supply of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Poltava region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv was restored. But today there are new strikes at energy facilities. New blackouts in Kharkiv. And we must be aware that the meanness of Russian terrorists knows no bounds – they will try to make such a form of terror systematic. On my behalf, the Prime Minister of Ukraine held a meeting today with the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Territories and Communities Development of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance and Naftogaz. A coordinating headquarters will be formed to quickly respond to all such manifestations of Russian terror. Funds will also be allocated for the restoration of damaged objects and for assistance to the de-occupied territories. From the beginning of September until today, our warriors have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine – in the east and south. The movement of our troops continues. I am thankful to the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade, which has recovered from heavy fighting in the east and is advancing very bravely, very confidently in the south direction. I am thankful to the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade for steadily moving forward despite everything – despite the features of the open terrain, despite the artillery of the occupiers. I am thankful to the fighters of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade for the liberation of several settlements and very effective actions to neutralize the enemy’s activity. Guys, you are true heroes! Separately, I want to thank our anti-aircraft fighters today. Yesterday, we all saw the consequences of the Russian strikes. But at the same time, most of the terrorists’ missiles were shot down. Nine of the twelve missiles were shot down. Seven missiles were shot down by warriors of the 138th Dnipro anti-aircraft missile brigade of the “East” air command, and two missiles were shot down by the sky defenders of the 96th Kyiv anti-aircraft missile brigade of the “Center” air command. Thank you, our defenders! Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who is really ready to fight against Russian terror! We bring victory closer every day. Glory to Ukraine!

Here is the British MOD’s assessment for today. Apparently the mappers got a long weekend…

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments on Izium and Kherson:

IZIUM/1430 UT 12 SEP/ Updated reports indicate that disorganized RU units are attempting to regroup around the village of Oskil. The bridge at that place has been interdicted. UKR maneuver elements will likely encircle these RU remnants by seizing the 0-211437 road behind them. pic.twitter.com/HiorFwb4mV — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 12, 2022

Perhaps the Russian soldiers in Kherson might want to take advantage of this:

Surrender cards are being distributed to 🇷🇺forces: 'Your ticket to a peaceful life. Show this card to a Ukrainian soldier – it will save your life and help you get back home' On the back: a telegram chat & phone number they can contact 'to receive detailed support'.#Ukraine️ pic.twitter.com/sGFqZTiDyu — WhereisRussiaToday (@WhereisRussia) September 12, 2022

Here’s the Russian view of their collapse in Kharkiv:

The map seen in the sitrep of the Russian Ministry of Defense shows that they have abandoned the entire territory of the Karkhiv Oblast west of the Oskol River. https://t.co/y2CYsNGAPg pic.twitter.com/5cPo0f4cxt — Benjamin Pittet (@COUPSURE) September 11, 2022

The Ukrainian Air Force has reestablished significant control over their airspace.

As we reported, on September 11, around 8:30 p.m., 🇷🇺 launched missile strikes on the territory of 🇺🇦.

9 out of 12 missiles of the occupiers were destroyed by 🇺🇦 anti-aircraft missile units.

The video shows the combat operation of 🇺🇦 S-300PT anti-aircraft missile systems. pic.twitter.com/SfS8sHWCAi — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) September 12, 2022

There was a very large kaboom in Taganrog in Russia earlier today:

Witnesses in Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk, Shakhty, Novocherkassk, Aksay, and Yeysk all reported hearing a powerful explosion. No comment from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Rostov region thus far. https://t.co/diI0L25dUx — Meduza in English (@meduza_en) September 12, 2022

While a number of both trusted sources and pseudonymous accounts are attributing these explosions to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, let’s keep an open mind until better confirmation is reported.

Also, obligatory:

Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has some very strong thoughts about what the NATO allies need to do for Ukraine:

Ukraine’s heroes have exceeded our expectations daily. Thanks to the inspiring leadership of @ZelenskyyUa, @DmytroKuleba, @oleksiireznikov and others the definition of impossible has been rewritten. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) September 11, 2022

Ukraine has earnt nothing less than our full support in bringing Putin to justice for each and every crime he has committed. There can be no compromises, excuses or exceptions. Ukraine has earnt nothing less than our full support in bringing Putin to justice for each and every crime he has committed. There can be no compromises, excuses or exceptions. If we had armed Ukraine faster, thousands of homes would have remained standing. Thousands of lives would have been saved. Thousands more children would now be safe with their parents. We must recognise the fact that appeasement did nothing to protect them. The people of Ukraine have done more than enough to earn our respect. We have been humbled by their achievements. Now we must help them end this war swiftly and forever. Here’s how: 1. All stockpiles of western advanced armaments (ATACMS, tanks, fighter jets) must be made available to Ukraine. 2. We must commit to creating and enforcing safe zones around the territories of nuclear power stations, so Putin cannot use them as a weapon. 3. Clear red lines must be drawn and the consequences for crossing them should be made very clear to Putin, so he is deterred from making any desperate last moves. 4. The ICC and others must be quickly sent to liberated territories to investigate the crimes committed there. 5. Fast-track integration of Ukraine into NATO and the EU. No more westsplaining. No more dithering. No more negotiations with terrorists. Those who doubted Ukraine’s strength should be apologising. Ukraine defended us all, even when some didn’t believe they could succeed. Now is the time for us to show our deep gratitude.

On Saturday, Oleksii Resnikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, addressed the Yes Conference:

.@oleksiireznikov vows the offensive will continue: "We can move down on the map in the direction in Luhansk Oblast also, so it can help us to liberate the next territory." — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) September 10, 2022

“The liberation of all our territories is significant and we are going to liberate all temporarily occupied territories.” Says the ongoing counteroffensive was designed by the General Staff to be on two fronts, simultaneously: Kherson and Kharkiv. “That is their idea how to do it in the two directions.” And throws a little shade: “We attack their ammunition, they fuel depots, their commanders, officers, etc., etc., we will cut their logistics. And after that they became weaker and weaker and weaker and, they will [become] run away army.” On the southern front, @oleksiireznikovsays Ukrainian troops have re-captured about 400 km / 150 sq. mi. .@oleksiireznikov confirms Kakhovka is one of the primary objectives of the southern counter-offensive, “because it’s a place with a fresh water [source] and we need to control it and we need to arrange the delivering to Ukrainians and not to the occupiers.” .@oleksiireznikov confirms Ukrainians have not destroyed the bridges out of the city of Kherson in order to allow Russian forces to evacuate, but have fire control over the bridge with HIMARS, MLRS, and 155mm’s.

Reznikov also gave an interview to The Financial Times:

Ukraine needs to secure the vast territory it has recaptured from possible Russian counter-attack, the country’s defence minister has warned, as he said Kyiv’s lightning offensive had gone far “better than expected”. The attack has routed the Kremlin’s forces, led to the recapture of 3,000 sq km of Ukrainian territory and prompted an unusual admission by Russia’s defence ministry that its troops had to retreat. On Monday morning, Ukraine was also restoring power services after Russian strikes had attacked the country’s infrastructure in retaliation. “A counter-offensive liberates territory and after that you have to control it and be ready to defend it,” defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told the Financial Times, while cautioning: “Of course, we have to be worried, this war has worried us for years.”

More at the link!

I want to draw everyone’s attention to this specific snippet from an essay written by Phillips O’Brien published in The Atlantic:

To give their forces the best chance to succeed, the Ukrainians also seem to have built up a substantial, fast-moving strike force. Without allowing details of their preparations to leak out—Ukrainian sources have disclosed little if any information valuable to Russia—they seem to have constructed a number of specialized combat brigades with lighter, faster wheeled vehicles. This has allowed them a crucial mobility advantage over their enemy.

I’ve seen this idea bandied about a lot over the past several days. Specifically that while a lot of people – and you know who you are – were wondering in frustration where the Ukrainian military was given the announced operation to retake Kherson, the Ukrainians had managed to build the equivalent of a division or three of light mechanized infantry combined with armor and artillery. Which they are now using in Kharkiv and Kherson. While this certainly seems plausible based on what we’ve seen since the end of last week, we’ll have to wait for more and better reporting to know for sure.

That’s enough for tonight!

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

The caption translates as:

Cheese is my boundless love🤤 #dogPatron #PatronDSNS #SlavaUkraini

Open thread!