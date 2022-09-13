… The protection generated by influenza vaccines erodes pretty quickly over the course of a flu season. A vaccine dose given in early September may offer limited protection if the flu season doesn’t peak until February or even March, as it did during the unusually late 2021-2022 season.
“If you start now, I am not a big fan of it,” Florian Krammer, an influenza expert at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, told STAT. “I understand why this is promoted, but from an immunological point of view it doesn’t make much sense.”
A number of studies have shown that the benefit of a flu shot wanes substantially over the course of a flu season — exacerbating effectiveness problems that are frequently seen when some of the strains in the vaccine aren’t well matched to the strains making people sick.
Work done by researchers from the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center and the Harvard School of Public Health estimated vaccine effectiveness declined by about 18% for every 28-day period after vaccination. A study done by scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and elsewhere showed that the vaccine’s protection against flu that is severe enough to trigger hospitalization decreases by between 8% and 9% per month after vaccination. In older adults, who are more likely to get seriously ill from flu, the decline happened at a rate of about 10% to 11% per month.
“You’ve got about four months of pretty solid protection,” said Emily Martin, an associate professor of epidemiology who specializes in flu at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Martin was an author on the latter study.
If you ask someone who researches flu and flu vaccines, they will likely quietly — or in some cases, not so quietly — advise you to wait at least until the end of October to get a flu shot, though they’ll attach the caveat that if you start to hear about flu activity picking up where you live, you should fast-forward your plans…
Noel Brewer, a professor of health behavior at the University of North Carolina, said he thinks moving to this joint-administration approach is the right idea. Covid vaccine delivery has been overly complicated, he said, requiring people to keep track of too many things. How many shots they’ve had. When they last had a shot. When they are next eligible for a shot.
People have been tuning out, he said — an assertion bolstered by the booster uptake rate. The percentage of eligible people who got a second Covid booster is lower than the percentage of people who got a first booster, which is lower than the percentage of people who got a primary series of two shots.
Making things simple and pairing Covid shots with another health intervention makes it easier for people, Brewer said — even if the combination benefits one of the interventions more than the other…
“Vaccines don’t save lives, vaccination saves lives,” stresses IDSA member, Walter Orenstein, MD, FIDSA (@worenst)
Watch last week's press briefing on bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters: https://t.co/ZvdXLnHuo2 pic.twitter.com/uCUtm5wnO3
— IDSA (@IDSAInfo) September 12, 2022
Which forms of lockdowns and #COVID19 control worked in 2020/1? Analysis of 41 countries asks which measures lowered Ro — the transmission rate — of #SARSCoV2 (and which did not). In 1st place — cancelling mass gatherings.https://t.co/HkSqJmKX5a pic.twitter.com/FaLpL5n0sC
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 12, 2022
China has always manufactured consent and made public health a collective effort first at education, then mitigation. We've had a dozen incredibly effective public health education campaigns- these posters? They don't exist for COVID-19. The only reason is "because we say so". pic.twitter.com/BesjpHHPmW
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) September 12, 2022
Hong Kong logged 7,218 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 151 cases were imported. The city also added 10 new deaths.
Full, trusted Covid-19 coverage on HKFP: https://t.co/w8LTgNgHXy#hongkong #covid19 pic.twitter.com/d0dzU51VXR
— Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) September 13, 2022
Hong Kong visitors from places other than China, on the other hand…
we are *still* seeing excess deaths in England and Wales.@ActuaryByDay wrote a brilliant blog about what lies beneath this a couple of weeks ago:https://t.co/UJMhqGIpeL https://t.co/0uEe3fPjTx
— Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) September 13, 2022
Flushing the nasal cavity w/ a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for #Covid sharply reduces hospitalization & death says a study in the journal Ear, Nose & Throat. Best results were documented w/ a twice-daily rinse https://t.co/B6bO8fy0dG pic.twitter.com/6b9K3rAgGH
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 13, 2022
… In the early days of the pandemic, a small, tight-knit community of scientists from around the world set up an international consortium, called the COVID Human Genetic Effort, whose goal was to search for a genetic explanation as to why some people were becoming severely sick with Covid while others got off with a mild case of the sniffles.
After a while, the group noticed that some people weren’t getting infected at all—despite repeated and intense exposures. The most intriguing cases were the partners of people who became really ill and ended up in intensive care. “We learned about a few spouses of those people that—despite taking care of their husband or wife, without having access to face masks—apparently did not contract infection,” says András Spaan, a clinical microbiologist at Rockefeller University in New York…
The theory that these people might have preexisting immunity is supported by historical examples. There are genetic mutations that confer natural immunity to HIV, norovirus, and a parasite that causes recurring malaria. Why would Covid be any different, the team rationalized? Yet in the long history of immunology, the concept of inborn resistance against infection is a fairly new and esoteric one. Only a few scientists even take an interest. “It’s such a niche field, that even within the medical and research fields, it’s a bit pooh-poohed on,” says Donald Vinh, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at McGill University in Canada. Geneticists don’t recognize it as proper genetics, nor immunologists as proper immunology, he says. This is despite there being a clear therapeutic goal. “If you can figure out why somebody cannot get infected, well, then you can figure out how to prevent people from getting infected,” says Vinh…
By the time the team started looking for suitable people, they were working against mass vaccination programs too. “On the one hand, a lot of people were getting vaccinated, which is great, don’t get me wrong,” says Vinh. “But those are not the people we want.” On the other hand, seeking out the unvaccinated “does invite a bit of a fringe population.” Of the thousands that flooded in after the call, about 800 to 1,000 recruits fit that tight bill.
Then the highly infectious Omicron variant arrived. “Omicron has really ruined this project, I have to be honest with you,” says Vinh. It dramatically reduced their pool of candidates. But Spaan views Omicron’s desecration in a more positive light: that some recruits survived the Omicron waves really lends support to the existence of innate resistance…
Now that they have a substantial cohort, the group will take a twofold approach to hunting for a genetic explanation for resistance. First, they’ll blindly run every person’s genome through a computer to see if any gene variation starts to come up frequently. At the same time, they’ll look specifically at an existing list of genes they suspect might be the culprits—genes that if different from usual would just make sense to infer resistance. An example is the gene that codes for the ACE2 receptor, a protein on the surface of cells that the virus uses to slip inside.
The consortium has about 50 sequencing hubs around the world, from Poland to Brazil to Italy, where the data will be crunched. While enrollment is still ongoing, at a certain point, they will have to decide they have enough data to move deeper into their research. “That’s going to be the moment we have people with clear-cut mutations in the genes that make sense biologically,” says Spaan…
@ScienceMagazine have published a series of short vignettes around children and Covid today (inc one by me & @dgurdasani1 ) – here is a quick thread of the range of knowledge covered from sickness to immunity, to long covid to schools to vaccines.
https://t.co/rKgp0kHNs3
1/8
— Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) September 9, 2022
Is this the one? https://t.co/ugh8Z3RwCi
— Dr. Kiki Sanford (@drkiki) September 11, 2022
… A lengthy new report at ProPublica elevates a specific example of how politics affected the response to the virus. It explores the situation at a hospital in Montana, where Republican leadership blocked vaccine mandates, even for health-care workers. Gov. Greg Gianforte (R), elected in November 2020, quickly enacted policies aimed at minimizing the perception of the danger posed by the virus upon taking office. The article is a grim portrait of how the hospital was forced to scramble to care for sick and dying patients, even as political leaders scored points with ostentatious opposition to efforts to treat the pandemic seriously.
It’s a snapshot of a divergence along political lines that is pervasive nationally even today.
Over the course of the pandemic, more people have contracted the virus and died of it in counties that voted for Joe Biden in 2020 than in ones that voted for Donald Trump. But late last year, the toll in counties that backed Trump by more than 20 points passed the toll in counties that supported Biden by that margin…
That’s despite those strongly pro-Biden counties being home to more than 30 percent more people. If we control for population, we see that while infection rates are fairly similar regardless of party, the death toll has been far worse in counties that backed Trump. The counties in which Trump won by the widest margin have seen a cumulative population-adjusted death toll that’s 42 percent higher than counties that backed Biden by the widest margin…
In 2020, Biden-voting counties (overall) had 8 percent more deaths than Trump-voting ones, once you adjust for population. In 2021, Trump-voting counties had more than 50 percent more population-adjusted deaths. In 2022, the toll has been about 40 percent higher per resident in Trump counties.
It’s often the case that Biden-voting counties see more population-adjusted infections in a month (though this is, of course, affected by the regularity with which people seek out and report tests). But the last time there were more population-adjusted deaths in blue counties than in red ones was in early 2021…
Of course, it isn’t only vaccines. The ProPublica story also explores the importance of the right’s embrace of unproven treatments for covid-19, such as the drug ivermectin. When a prominent Republican figure in the state fell ill, her family pushed for the patient to receive that drug and hydroxychloroquine, in keeping with arguments from the political right about the efficacy of those medications as treatments. Elected officials joined the fight. The patient died.
The idea that there exist medications that can broadly protect the unvaccinated has been compelling for a few reasons. For one, it allows those on the right to continue to position themselves against the establishment and “elites” like government medical officials. For another, it suggests that the pandemic was never as big a deal as it was made out to be, a common argument as the currently most-prevalent variant appears to less frequently result in death…
In August, 16 out of every 10 million residents of Trump-voting counties died of covid-19 every day. That’s not very many, thankfully. But it’s still nearly a third higher than the rate of deaths in Biden-voting ones.
📈This delta is even starker with elders.
The CDC estimates unvaccinated people aged 50+ had a 14X risk of dying from #COVID19 in June 2022 compared to people with primary series + 2 boosters https://t.co/q8MZx2MB4k
💉💪🇺🇸Please help seniors get boosted: https://t.co/EVpxFG9dzC pic.twitter.com/L1vSyimpsy
— Alex Howard (@digiphile) September 12, 2022
it's so nuts that there were only like 40 years between the eradication of polio in the US and the rise of a huge reactionary movement against vaccines. we're going to put kids back in iron lungs because mom watched the wrong tiktoks
— lauren (@NotABigJerk) September 12, 2022
1.
@ A.L., I tried to email you my edited posted to [email protected] and [email protected]. However, I kept getting a failed to deliver message. Not sure if you received any of them.
-
2.
So, can you change brands with this booster?
I have been Team Pfizer.
Do I stick with it, or go with House of Moderna?
-
3.
Monroe County, NY:
133 new cases for 9/9/22
102 new cases for 9/11/22
They don’t seem to be updating this daily anymore, only every other day.
Deaths now at 1998, up 3 from last week.
I got my Omicron “booster” on Sunday afternoon. It was actually a full Moderna shot that was 1/2 the Alpha dose and 1/2 Omicron. Mild headache, mild chills, killer fatigue and dizziness but couldn’t sleep, pretty much the same reaction to the 2nd Moderna shot last year. Plan on taking the next day off after you get it.
-
4.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,847 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,806,954 cases. It also reported five deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,285 deaths – 0.75% of the cumulative reported total, 0.76% of resolved cases.
20,362 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 10th September, with a positivity rate of 6.6%.
There were 26,033 active cases yesterday, 306 fewer than the day before. 1,204 were in hospital. 67 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 45 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 2,148 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,744,636 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.
1,840 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Seven new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 1,767 doses of vaccine on 12th September: 102 first doses, 213 second doses, 477 first booster doses, and 975 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,309,007 doses administered: 28,097,347 first doses, 27,501,007 second doses, 16,225,664 first booster doses, and 484,989 second booster doses. 86.0% of the population have received their first dose, 84.2% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.5% their second booster dose.
-
5.
On 9/12 Mainland China reported 188 new domestic confirmed (39 previously asymptomatic), 727 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 0 new domestic suspect cases, & 0 new deaths.
Guangdong Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 39 domestic confirmed & 15 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 498 active domestic confirmed & 241 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple clusters at the same time.
- Shenzhen report 4 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 5 traced close contacts under centralized quarantine, 2 via screening of residents in High Risk areas, & a person recently returned from out of province. 22 sites are currently at High Risk, & 54 at Medium Risk.
- Jiangmen reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 4 sites are currently at High Risk, & 9 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 site at Huizhou is currently at High Risk. 6 sites at Huizhou, 3 at Meizhou, & 2 at Zhanjiang are currently at Medium Risk.
Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed (all at Dongxing in Fangchenggang) & 39 new domestic asymptomatic (38 at Fangchenggang & 1 at Changzhou District in Wuzhou) cases. The case at Wuzhou is a traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 22 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 51 active domestic confirmed (35 at Fangchenggang & 16 at Wuzhou) & 493 active domestic asymptomatic (472 at Fangchenggang, 15 at Wuzhou, 5 at Chongzuo, & 1 at Baise) cases in the region. 5 sites at Fangchenggang are currently at High Risk, & 14 at Medium Risk.
Hainan Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Danzhou & Sanya) cases, both persons under centralized quarantine. 205 domestic confirmed & 336 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1,704 active domestic confirmed & 2,928 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time. 14 sites at Sanya & 2 at Danzhou are currently at High Risk. 44 sites at Sanya & 2 at Danzhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Hunan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic, at Hengyang) case. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations.
Hubei Province reported 32 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Enshi Prefecture) cases. 2 domestic confirmed & 16 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed (2 at Wuhan & 1 at Enshi Prefecture) & 317 active domestic asymptomatic (167 at Enshi Prefecture, 82 at Wuhan, 59 at Xiaogan, 5 at Jingzhou, 2 at Xiangyang, & 1 each at Ezhou & Qianjiang) cases in the city. 13 sites at Enshi Prefecture are currently at High Risk, & 8 at Medium Risk.
Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 8 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 19 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 9 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 309 active domestic confirmed & 384 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.
- Chifeng reported 6 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 3 each at Songshan District & Ongniud Banner) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Ongniud Banner & 1 at Songshan District) cases, all of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. There currently are 268 active domestic confirmed & 305 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 30 sites are currently at High Risk, & 26 at Medium Risk.
- Xilingol League reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both at Xilinhot, both persons under centralized quarantine. 6 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 34 active domestic confirmed & 53 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 29 sites are currently at High Risk, & 25 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 13 new domestic asymptomatic (12 at Ceke Border Crossing in Alxa League & 1 at Linhe District in Bayan Nur) cases. 6 of the cases at Alxa League are traced close contact under centralized quarantine, 5 via screening of residents in High Risk areas, & 1 via community screening. The case at Bayan Nur is a person under centralized quarantine. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed (4 at Hohhot & 3 at Hulun Buir) & 26 active domestic asymptomatic (23 at Alxa League, 2 at Bayan Nur, & 1 at Hohhot) cases there. 13 sites at Alxa League are currently at High Risk. 1 site at Hulun Buir is currently at Medium Risk.
Gansu Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Wen County in Longnan) & 22 new domestic asymptomatic (9 at Lanzhou, 7 at Wudu District in Longnan, 3 at Xifeng District in Qingyang, 2 at Jingchuan County in Pingliang, & 1 at Guanghe County in Linxia Prefecture) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine or via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 36 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 224 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 6 sites at Longnan, 3 at Qingyang, & 2 at Gannan Prefecture & are currently at High Risk. 8 sites at Longnan, 3 at Gannan Prefecture & 1 at Qingyang are currently at Medium Risk.
At Shanxi Province 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed (6 at Taiyuan, 4 at Yuncheng, & 1 at Jincheng & Yangquan) & 6 active domestic asymptomatic (3 at Taiyuan, 2 at Jincheng, & 1 at Yuncheng) cases in the province.
Shaanxi Province reported 13 new domestic asymptomatic (8 at Baoji & 5 at Shangluo) cases. The cases at Baoji are persons under centralized quarantine. 3 of the case at Shangluo are persons under centralized quarantine, 1 via screening of residents in Medium Risk areas, & 1 via community screening. 4 domestic confirmed & 26 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 57 active domestic confirmed & 208 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time. 26 sites at Baoji & 4 at Shangluo are currently at High Risk. 58 sites at Baoji & 22 at Shangluo are currently at Medium Risk.
Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 23 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed & 37 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 17 active domestic confirmed & 450 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. As the province no longer separates recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations.
- Yili Prefecture reported 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Yining City, all persons under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in High Risk areas. 66 sites are currently at High Risk, & 41 at Medium Risk.
- Ürumqi reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Tianshan District) cases, 3 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine & 3 via screening of residents in Medium Risk areas. 51 sites are currently at High Risk, & 34 at Medium Risk.
- At 8th Div. in Xinjiang Production & Construction Corps 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case remaining. 1 site at 8th Div. is currently at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic (6 at Korla in Bayingol Prefecture & 1 at Yizhou District in Hami) cases. The case at Hami is a came from out of province & tested positive upon arrival. 12 sites at Bayingol Prefecture, 5 at Tacheng, 3 at Changji Prefecture, & 2 at Turfan are currently at High Risk. 4 sites each at Changji Prefecture, Tacheng & Turfan, & 3 at Bayingol Prefecture are currently at Medium Risk.
Shandong Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 34 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed & 59 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 93 active domestic confirmed & 611 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- Jining reported 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under home/centralized quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed & 57 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed & 386 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 13 sites are currently at High Risk, & 97 at Medium Risk.
- Qingdao reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 22 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 7 traced close contacts under home/centralized quarantine, 17 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas, 4 via community screening, & 1 from a fever clinic. 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 76 active domestic confirmed & 203 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 42 site is currently at High Risk, & 63 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Yantai & 1 at Linyi) cases. The cases at Yantai are persons under centralized quarantine, & the case at Linyi was found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed (4 at Jinan & 3 at Yantai) & 22 active domestic asymptomatic (5 each at Liaocheng & Zibo, 3 each at Jinan & Yantai, 2 at Dezhou & Heze, & 1 each at Linyi & Weifang) cases there.
Hebei Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Shuangluan District in Chengde) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 21 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 12 domestic confirmed & 142 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time. 2 sites each at Chengde & Shijiazhuang are currently High Risk. 1 site at Chengde is currently at Medium Risk.
Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed & 14 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 32 active domestic confirmed & 263 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- At Anyang 3 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 117 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 7 sites are currently at High Risk.
- In the rest of the province 2 domestic confirmed & 12 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed (4 at Kaifeng, & 3 each at Hebi & Luoyang, & 3 at unspecified location) & 122 active domestic asymptomatic (54 each at Sanmenxia, 17 at Hebi, 6 at Luoyang, 4 at Kaifeng, 1 each at Jiaozuo, Nanyang, Shangqiu & Xinxiang, & 22 at unspecified locations) cases remaining. 6 sites at Hebi is currently at Medium Risk.
Liaoning Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 22 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Dalian, all persons under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed & 72 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 75 active domestic confirmed & 911 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 2 sites at Dalian & 1 at Anshan are currently at Medium Risk.
Changchun in Jilin Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed & 212 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 sites are currently at High Risk, & 8 at Medium Risk.
Heilongjiang Province reported 21 new domestic asymptomatic (18 at Daqing & 3 at Aihui District in Heihe) cases. 16 of the cases at Daqing are persons under centralized quarantine & 2 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. 1 of the cases at Heihe is a persons under centralized quarantine & 2 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. 16 domestic confirmed & 94 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 67 active domestic confirmed (55 at Daqing, 6 at Harbin, 5 at Suining, & 1 at Heihe) & 1,392 active domestic asymptomatic (1,327 at Daqing, 40 at Suihua, 20 at Heihe, 4 at Harbin,& 1 at Qiqihar) cases in the province. 139 sites at Daqing, 10 at Suihua, 7 at Heihe, & 1 at Qiqihar are currently at High Risk. 153 sites at Daqing, 21 at Suihua, 12 at Heihe, & 1 at Qiqihar are currently at Medium Risk.
Beijing Municipality reported 10 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, all at Chaoyang District) & 6 are domestic asymptomatic (4 at Chaoyang District & 1 each at Changping & Tongzhou Districts) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 5 sites are currently at High Risk, & 7 at Medium Risk.
Tianjin Municipality reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic (both at Hexi Districts) cases, both persons under centralized quarantine. 3 domestic confirmed & 17 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 8 sites are currently at High Risk, & 7 at Medium Risk.
Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed in the city. The city is no longer publishing the number of active asymptomatic cases. 3 sites are currently at High Risk, & 7 at Medium Risk.
At Anhui Province 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1 active domestic (at Anqing) & 18 active domestic asymptomatic (15 at Chuzhou, 2 at Anqing, & 1 at Xuancheng) cases in the city. 3 sites at Chuzhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Jiangsu Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic, at Nanjing) case. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 1 site at Nanjing is currently at High Risk. 3 sites at Suqian & 1 at Nanjing are currently at Medium Risk.
Zhejiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. As the province does not break down recoveries by imported & domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases there.
Fujian Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both at Quanzhou, both truck drivers coming from out of province & tested positive upon arrival. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 33 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 2 sites at Fuzhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Jiangxi Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Yongfeng County in Ji’an) & 51 new domestic asymptomatic (38 at Ji’an & 13 at Ganzhou) cases. 13 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 16 active domestic confirmed (12 at Ji’an & 2 at Yingtan) & 614 active domestic asymptomatic (414 at Ji’an, 149 Ganzhou, 44 at Yingtan, 2 each at Jiujiang & Nanchang, & 1 each at Shangrao & Yichun) cases in the province. 7 sites at Yingtan & 14 at Ji’an are currently at High Risk. 13 sites at Yingtan & 10 at Ji’an are currently at Medium Risk.
Sichuan Province reported 126 new domestic confirmed (29 previously asymptomatic) & 84 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 59 domestic confirmed & 37 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. As the province had not broken down recoveries by imported & domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases there.
- Chengdu reported 29 new domestic confirmed (11 previously asymptomatic) & 26 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 175 sites are currently at High Risk, & 92 at Medium Risk.
- Ngawa Prefecture reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all of the new domestic positive cases are traced closed contacts under centralized quarantine. 27 sites are currently at High Risk, & 19 at Medium Risk.
- Yibin reported 22 new domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic) & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 27 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under home/centralized quarantine & 3 via community screening. 28 sites are currently at High Risk, & 10 at Medium Risk.
- Neijiang reported 49 new domestic confirmed & 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 10 persons under centralized quarantine, 49 via community screening, & 1 via voluntary testing. Genomic sequencing indicates that the variant of the most recent outbreak is a strain Omicron hitherto never been reported w/in Sichuan or China. The outbreak there is believed to have been seeded by some kind of foreign introduction, but pathway is unclear. 13 sites are currently at High Risk, & 10 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 23 new domestic confirmed (12 previously asymptomatic, 13 at Luzhou, 4 at Guangyuan, 3 at Suining, 2 at Guang’an, & 1 at Liangshan) & 31 new domestic asymptomatic (9 at Luzhou, 8 at Dazhou, 7 at Suining, 2 each at Nanchong & Panzhihua, 1 each at Guang’an & Guangyuan, & a person transferred from out of province to unspecified locations) cases. 12 of the cases at Luzhou were previously asymptomatic, the rest are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The cases at Dazhou, Guang’an, Liangshan, Nanchong & Panzhihua are persons under centralized quarantine or movement control. 1 of the cases at Leshan was previously asymptomatic, the other is a traced close contact under centralized quarantine. The cases at Guangyuan came from out of province & under centralized quarantine since arrival. 21 sites at Luzhou, 8 at Dazhou, & 1 each at Liangshan & Panzhihua are currently at High Risk. 23 sites at Dazhou, 12 at Luzhou, 7 at Panzhihua, 4 at Nanchong, & 1 at Liangshan are currently at Medium Risk.
Chongqing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Tongliang District) case, both persons under centralized quarantine. 4 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed & 10 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 6 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
Guizhou Province reported 145 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 7 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 27 active domestic confirmed & 545 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- Guiyang reported 118 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all from the backlog of persons who had preliminarily tested positive in the days prior & have been under centralized quarantine. 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 16 active domestic confirmed & 467 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 192 sites are currently at High Risk, & 67 at Medium Risk.
- Qiannan Prefecture did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 17 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the prefecture. 1 site is currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
- Bijie reported 27 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Zhijin County) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 44 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the prefecture. 3 sites are currently at High Risk, & 14 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 14 active domestic asymptomatic (13 at Zunyi, & 1 at Qiandongnan Prefecture) cases there. 2 sites at Zunyi are currently at High Risk, & 1 at Medium Risk.
Qinghai Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed & 150 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 30 active domestic confirmed & 779 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
- Haixi Prefecture reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both persons under centralized quarantine. 13 sites are currently at High Risk, & 30 at Medium Risk.
- Xining did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 sites are currently at High Risk, & 28 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 sites at Yulshul Prefecture are currently at High Risk, & 4 at Medium Risk.
Tibet “Autonomous” Region reported 11 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 199 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all of the new domestic positive cases are from persons under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents under movement control. 57 domestic confirmed & 327 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 425 active domestic confirmed & 6,820 active domestic asymptomatic cases. The region is not breaking the counts of active domestic positive cases by administrative region.
- Lhasa reported 9 new domestic confirmed & 128 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 145 sites are currently at High Risk, & 46 at at Medium Risk.
- Shigatse reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 42 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Samzhubzê District, all persons under centralized quarantine. 84 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Nagqu) & 29 domestic asymptomatic (20 at Nagqu, 8 at Ngari Prefecture, & 1 at Lhoka) cases. 4 sites each at Lhoka & Nagqu, & 1 at Ngari Prefecture are currently at High Risk. 21 sites at Nagqu, 4 at Lhoka, & 3 at Ngari Prefecture are currently at Medium Risk.
Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, location not specified, 3 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine, 1 via regular screening pandemic response workers living in “closed loop”, & 1 via regular screening of residents at border crossings. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases there. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
Imported Cases
On 9/12, Mainland China reported 54 new imported confirmed cases (6 previously asymptomatic), 79 imported asymptomatic cases, 0 imported suspect cases:
- Shanghai Municipality – 14 confirmed cases, 7 from Canada, 3 from Australia (1 via Auckland), 2 from the US, & 1 each from Indonesia (via Bangkok & Hong Kong) & Mexico (via the US); 10 asymptomatic cases, 4 from France & 1 each from Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Germany, Canada & the US
- Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 8 confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 9 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 each of the new cases from Myanmar, Singapore & Canada; 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 from Bangladesh & 1 each from Malaysia, Myanmar & the UAE
- Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Huizhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Xiamen in Fujian Province – 11 confirmed cases, 10 from Taiwan & 1 from Hong Kong; 3 asymptomatic cases, all from Taiwan
- Tianjin Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 7 from Poland & 1 from Nigeria; 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 from Spain & 1 each from Japan, South Korea & Poland
- Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed case (2 previously asymptomatic), the new case is from Taiwan; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 from Taiwan & 1 from Hong Kong, & 1 from Egypt
- Dalian in Liaoning Province – 2 confirmed & 7 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 each from Hong Kong & Taiwan
- Yunnan Province (location no specified) – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
- Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 6 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
- Fangchenggang in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 3 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
- Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 each from Germany & the UK, & 1 each from the Philippines & the US
- Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Wuhan in Hebei Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 from Hong Kong & 2 from Russia
- Qingdao in Shandong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each from Hong Kong & South Korea
- Jiangsu Province (location no specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
Overall in Mainland China, 476 confirmed cases recovered (56 imported), 1,393 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (84 imported) & 45 were reclassified as confirmed cases (6 imported), & 30,016 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 5,417 active confirmed cases in the country (566 imported), 29 in serious/critical condition (all domestic), 21,990 active asymptomatic cases (692 imported), 0 suspect cases. 245,649 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.
As of 9/12, 3,434.39M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 73K doses in the past 24 hrs.
As of 9/12, Hong Kong reported 7,218 new positive cases, 151 imported & 7,067 domestic, & 10 new deaths (52 – 95 y.o., 5 un-boosted).
On 9/12, Taiwan added 47,051 new positive cases, 256 imported & 46,795 domestic (including 56 moderate or serious). There were 17 new deaths (ages ranging from 50+ y.o. to 90+ y.o., actual dates of death range from 9/1 – 9/10, all w/ underlying conditions, 5 fully vaccinated & boosted).
-
6.
Biobot updated with revised data today, indicating that the increase in COVID wastewater in the past two weeks is significantly less than reported last Thursday. Particles are now reported up 13%, vs. 17% as originally reported. That is still 30% below their July peak, and equivalent to about 375,000 “real” new cases daily.
Daily data is skewed by comparisons with the Labor Day holiday. As of today confirmed cases average 79,500 vs. 72,500 yesterday (which is probably more accurate). Hospitalizations have stopped declining in the past 4 days, and are currently 32,800, almost 30% below their July peak. Deaths (also skewed by the holiday) also increased today to 439 vs. 385 yesterday.
Regionally Biobot shows cases flat in the West, rising slightly in the Midwest, more in the South, and most of all in the Northeast, compared with two weeks ago. In the daily averages, CA appears to have started to increase sharply in the past 7 days.
The reasons for the renewed increase in the past two weeks remain unknown. There is no news of any new significant variant. It may be a combination of changing weather, plus the opening of schools.
-
7.
-
8.
I signed up to get my omicron vaccine this Sat. My second booster was Pfizer, everything else was Moderna, and I am going back to Moderna this Sat.
-
9.
@rikyrah: Yes, you can get either Pfizer or Moderna. You don’t need to stay with the same brand for the booster shot. Go with the one that is most convenient for you. I went Moderna x3, then Pfizer and I will get Moderna next week.
-
10.
RealSexyCyborg is making some of the same points I did in Friday’s post. At least Shenzhen’s most recent outbreak seems to be well on the way to being eliminated. Dozens of my colleagues based there will actually be able to get out of the city for a company outing in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province later in the week, & not have to quarantine upon arrival.
If Shenzhen, possibly the richest & most technologically advanced city in China, is having to skimp on testing stations, you can imagine how much pressure other local government are under for their finances. OTOH, Wuhan & Shanghai has testing stations in abundance. Even though Wuhan is requiring testing daily right now, the line is rarely longer than 10 min.
-
11.
@rikyrah: My first three were Pfizers, then I switched to Moderna for my second booster. When I reported this to my PCP (at a appointment for something else), she was agnostic about this approach. There isn’t enough data one way or another. But it doesn’t do any harm.
For my next booster, I’m going with whatever the pharmacy is using. Out of exhaustion, really.
-
12.
I’m also suffering a bit of confusion. I saw an announcement in the Greek newspaper that they’re rolling out the new vaccines starting Monday the 12th – and when I checked the vaccination website for the Greek government, all sites showed as offering “Pfizer BA1”. That’s an earlier variant vaccine, right?
-
13.
People in the U.S. are still dying of Covid at an annualized rate of about 160,000 per year. IOW, about four times as many people here are still dying of Covid as they are from motor vehicle accidents.
If anyone should ask me why I’m still masking up, I’ll tell them that, given the relative death rates, I’m gonna be four times as careful about avoiding Covid as I am about avoiding getting in an automobile accident.
-
14.
Thanks for the replies.
Will make my appointment for Saturday morning.
-
15.
Actually uncertain what the typical time lag is for onset of any symptoms. That said, now day 5 since visiting NY for 2 weeks (day 4 since finally on the last leg home, don’t ask). Other than a slight queasiness, most probably attributable to the rigors of unduly protracted travel, presume I escaped infection.
Only time spent masked was in museums (mandatory), in airports and big box stores, aboard planes until aloft — at which time ventilation nozzle was adjusted to full blast — and for landings post-touchdown while taxiing to gate.
-
16.
Our response to future pandemics needs to be leaner, faster, and smarter, and it is important to me that future responses are more fiscally responsible. https://t.co/DsAxtbJW9e
— Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) September 12, 2022
The catastrophic failure of the last one was definitely in the money we spent, I agree https://t.co/5NcVp0oGLU
— Dennis B. Hooper (@dennisbhooper) September 13, 2022
Remember when Trump fired the Pandemic Response Team right before a pandemic?
— csd 🇺🇦 (@csd) September 12, 2022
-
18.
Spouse and I declined getting the flu shot add-on for our this coming Sunday Covid bivalent vaccine appointment, for the reasons given here…we thought it too early. We’re sticking with Moderna and are going a bit further to get it (like a mile so no big deal). Here in Denver, it’s much easier to get Pfizer appointment…not sure why.
-
19.
@rikyrah: You can change brands. It might even be advantageous. The main difference between them is that the Moderna dose is slightly larger.
I got the Pfizer shot because I made a joint appointment with my daughter at CVS. Kids are only authorized to get the Pfizer shot and every CVS location seems to only have one or the other, so if you go in at the same time as a kid you’ll have to go to a place that has Pfizer.
We got our flu shots too, despite knowing that it’s better to get that a little later, just because it’s one less thing to worry about. I see some conflict between the COVID people and the flu people in that discussion.
If this turns into an annual COVID booster it might make sense in later years to game the scheduling a little, but I couldn’t be bothered this time around, I wanted to get that new Omicron booster ASAP.
We got the shots late on Sunday; I had a bit of a headache Monday morning but by the end of the day it was just sore shoulders. They’re still slightly sore but it’s almost gone.
-
20.
Got my bivalent booster on Sunday. Side effects seemed to be somewhat worse than the previous set; yesterday afternoon, I had dizziness and fatigue and some chills. That might be a manufacturer difference; all of my previous doses were Pfizer and this one was Moderna.
For whatever it’s worth, the pharmacist said that they were experiencing significant demand for the new shots, to the point that they weren’t accepting walk-ins, just people who had booked appointments.
-
21.
Bill Hader as the only person wearing a mask at #Emmys2022 is super relatable pic.twitter.com/CFziv8Fufk
— Danette Chavez (@BonMotVivant) September 13, 2022
-
22.
@Ohio Mom: That was our attitude too. We’ve had Moderna 4 x, but Pfizer was the most easily available bivalent shot this past weekend.
I just read that the bivalent shot is now THE booster shot anyone over 12 will get, even if they’ve had no other boosters.
-
23.
and when I checked the vaccination website for the Greek government, all sites showed as offering “Pfizer BA1”. That’s an earlier variant vaccine, right?
No, that’s the vaccine they’re offering now. BA.1 is an Omicron variant. The virus has kept evolving and BA.5 and BA.4.6 are circulating now, but since they’re still Omicron subvariants, this vaccine still offers greater protection against them than the original one tailored to the original virus.
-
24.
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Yes. If you get a booster shot in the US, you will get the new bivalent vaccine, whether it’s Pfizer’s or Moderna’s–those are the only ones currently authorized for boosters.
They’re still using the original vaccines for initial shots, which is kind of absurd, but I think it’s a matter of dosage and clinical testing that will be resolved before too long.
-
25.
@Anne Laurie: Thank you! For a while I wasn’t sure if the fail to deliver messages were spam or Phishing messages.
