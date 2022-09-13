Ukraine's ambassador to Japan is really something else pic.twitter.com/7h6aAOUUlv
— Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) August 31, 2022
MMRLG = Massive Multiplayer Real-World Game
Russians now urgently looking for that February save game file they had there somewhere
— Wedge Fellales (@Vuukowski) September 10, 2022
I do not think even system restore would help…
Clean install may be the only option if you know what I mean ??
— Wojciech Pilecki (@pileckiwojciech) September 10, 2022
— volo ?????????????? (@volostrom) September 10, 2022
I can't stop laughing at the fact that one day before the launch of the most successful Ukrainian counter offensive since the battle for Kyiv Tucker Carlson did a segment talking about how Russia is winning and its inevitable that Ukraine loses the war pic.twitter.com/OR3MjnO7KH
— Dylan Burns ?????????????? (@DylanBurns1776) September 9, 2022
Russia must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. They're only prolonging the conflict.
— Bucktron ?? he/him (@bucktron2021) September 10, 2022
I hope the war ends with a diplomatic settlement as soon as possible with as little loss of life and human suffering as possible and i call upon the Russians to surrender immediately to make that happen
— your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) September 10, 2022
Serendipitous global benefit:
Use of Wagner Group in Ukraine is wearing down Russian mercenary force
— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) September 12, 2022
To all you guys coping hard out there rest assured that, if he were in Ukraine, Erik Prince would be on your side. Especially if you offered 10 kilos hidden in a shipment of purity rings and an expense-paid weekend in Macau. https://t.co/mbMBzoHmdQ
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 12, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings