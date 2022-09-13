Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Their freedom requires your slavery.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

This fight is for everything.

This blog will pay for itself.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / Gamer Dork / Late Night Open Thread: All the World’s A MMOG MMRWG

Late Night Open Thread: All the World’s A MMOG MMRWG

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

MMRLG = Massive Multiplayer Real-World Game

Serendipitous global benefit:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • Citizen Alan
  • Dangerman
  • HumboldtBlue
  • NotMax
  • oatler
  • sab
  • SixStringFanatic
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Eagerly awaiting unveiling of design for “Is Now Winning Second Place–Special Operation for Not-Ukraine, 2022” medal for awarding to all involved.

      Just a little hair-mussing, then back to work running the kleptocracy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Citizen Alan

      Off topic, but just now, I was about to start freaking out because everything on my browser looked wrong and freaky. And then, I finally noticed that I had somehow opened fucking Edge instead of Chrome but didn’t notice because Edge had imported all my bookmarks. Sigh.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      @sab:Why the phuck would I want my phone, my tablet and my computer talking to each other? I try to compartmentalize, so that one mistake doesn’t blow up everything. Am I naive?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      I can’t stop laughing at the fact that one day before the launch of the most successful Ukrainian counter offensive since the battle for Kyiv Tucker Carlson did a segment talking about how Russia is winning and its inevitable that Ukraine loses the war…

      I still don’t understand why a right wing doofus like Tucker Carlson is backing Russia. More to the point, I don’t understand why Rupert Murdoch and his family or whoever, is backing Russia.

      I also don’t understand how supposedly patriotic Americans can watch various Fox hosts root for other countries over the USA.

      And the theory that American wing nuts see Putin as some savior of Christianity does not work. The religious zeal of the average MAGA fool is barely detectable with even the most sensitive equipment.

      Fox News executives also think this kind of crap will help Republicans and hurt Democrats. Again, this just looks stupid to me.

       

      Russia must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. They’re only prolonging the conflict.

      Very darkly droll.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.