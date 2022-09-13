Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

T R E 4 5 O N

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Everybody saw this coming.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Bark louder, little dog.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The revolution will be supervised.

Infrastructure week. at last.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8]

On The Road – way2blue – TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8]

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

way2blue

I’d long wanted to hike in the Tsavo National Parks of Kenya and finally booked a two-week trek for August 2020.  Which was postponed till 2021. >  After our side trip to Maasi Mara (described in a previous OTR series), we flew back to Nairobi and met the guide and fellow trekkers.  I’ve organized a series of eight OTR submissions more or less chronologically rather than by theme, so they may seem to jump around a bit. 

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8] 7
KILAGUNI LODGE.

We caught an early flight from Nairobi south to Finch Hatton’s airstrip after a brief stop at the Amboseli airstrip.  We were met by a safari vehicle and driven to a lodge for breakfast…  The dining area looked out on a spring-fed watering hole that attracted an amazing variety of animals.  Quite stunning.  After breakfast, we drove a couple hours to Mzima Camp at the west end of Tsavo West Park, just east of Mt Kilimanjaro.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8] 6
HIKE 2 KUDU CAMP.

The next morning we were awakened to ‘Jambo’ at 0600, had breakfast & headed out at 0700 sharp.  We hiked 10.6 miles past Rhodesia Hill to our second camp, Kudu, stopping every hour or so to rest.  We scrambled through a narrow canyon, fortunately no hippos in sight, and tracked along with a herd of buffalo which were thankfully spooked by our scent.  Photo of the lunchtime dining tent overlooking the Tsavo River.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8] 5
KUDU CAMP.

Photo of some of the support vehicles.  The one on the left is our field vehicle—with hatches that allowed us to sit on top as we rode along.  Better for spotting animals.  On days when we moved camp, the crew had to dismantle the tents, box up the kitchen, and sometimes drive a long way round to the next camp.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8] 4
TSAVO RIVER / KUDU CAMP.

Collecting water for showers…

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8] 3
DAWN IN KUDU CAMP.

Another long hike (10.7 miles) following elephant trails through brush & acacia bushes (which have long thorns by the way) with Kichwa Tembo peak in the distance.  We walked in silence to better listen for nearby animals and stayed single-file, close together to provide less vulnerable targets for predators.  Passed WWI fortifications as the Tsavo River was a battle front between German and British troops.  Albeit many troop deaths were from hippo attacks. 

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8] 2
AFTERNOON DRIVE / MAJI YA CHUMVI CAMP.

Most days, we’d finish hiking by lunchtime, cross back over the river to be met by the field vehicle or arrive directly in camp—which had leapfrogged ahead of us.  After lunch, a siesta till 1600, then a ‘game’ drive on the look out for animals feeding in the late afternoon.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8] 1
AFTERNOON DRIVE / MAJI YA CHUMVI CAMP.

My ecologist son had asked for photos on unusual trees…

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [1 of 8]
SPOTTER & RIFLEMAN.

Our hiking party, besides the other trekkers, consisted of the guide, a riflemen in front, two more riflemen in back, and two spotters or trackers who happened to be brothers.  All bushmen from the Samburu tribe.  The riflemen & guide carried elephant rifles, the spotters carried machete & spears.  I became very tuned to how the riflemen carried their guns as we waded through dense brush.  At ease:  down at their side; alert: across their chest; ready: across their chest with a finger on the trigger.  The second two options had me swiveling my head, thinking an extra pair of eyes can’t hurt…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • eclare
  • lowtechcyclist

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Benw

      What an amazing trip! The colors in the  Afternoon Drive photo are unreal, and the sunrise photo is amazing!

      What are the riflemen for? Hippos?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.