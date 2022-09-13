SPOTTER & RIFLEMAN.

Our hiking party, besides the other trekkers, consisted of the guide, a riflemen in front, two more riflemen in back, and two spotters or trackers who happened to be brothers. All bushmen from the Samburu tribe. The riflemen & guide carried elephant rifles, the spotters carried machete & spears. I became very tuned to how the riflemen carried their guns as we waded through dense brush. At ease: down at their side; alert: across their chest; ready: across their chest with a finger on the trigger. The second two options had me swiveling my head, thinking an extra pair of eyes can’t hurt…