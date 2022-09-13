Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Roe Reset (Open Thread)

Roe Reset (Open Thread)

Recently we’ve seen GOP candidates who were among the most vociferous reproductive rights opponents scrub websites and temper stump speeches to feign moderation. Exhibit A is Blake Masters of AZ, who went from calling for fetal personhood to mealy-mouthed assurances that he wouldn’t change anything.

In a sign that some Repubs realize that bait-and-switch may not save them, one Senate Republican is undertaking a risky gambit:

NBC News: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will introduce abortion-related legislation on Tuesday, according to his office. It’s expected to call for a 15-week ban nationwide, with exceptions for rape, incest and safeguarding the life of the mother, three sources said. That will give candidates a more popular position to point to when they are pressed about the issue, the sources said. Graham’s office declined to comment on the legislation, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

The Graham bill would be more stringent than current law in most states but less restrictive than the wave of new abortion laws passed in deep red states this summer post-Dobbs. Only a small fraction of abortions take place more than 15 weeks after conception. In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that roughly 93% of all abortions took place within 13 weeks.

This seems really dumb. Republicans have been building their anti-choice brand for decades, so when the radical clerics on the SCOTUS ripped a 50-year-old right away from half the population, voters knew exactly whom to blame. Graham’s bill won’t pass, but it will bring renewed attention to his party’s role in dismantling long-standing reproductive rights.

Graham’s gambit may also demobilize the anti-choice Republican base. The most energized GOP voters are all about owning the libs, so there’s a chance they’ll see this as snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Maybe I’m wrong. Graham is a breathtakingly cynical shape-shifter, but he’s held his seat and maintained his party influence by transforming himself into whatever persona South Carolina Republicans favor when election time rolls around. So maybe he knows what he’s doing. I’m skeptical.

Open thread.

    32 Comments

      J R in WV

      Senator Graham must get up every morning and roll in a puddle of despicable to maintain his constant level of despicable. After he showers… of course. Hope this backfires one more time.

      OT: Anyone wondering if there was an FBI agent with a super-shotgun microphone next to the guy with the video cam on Trump’s golf course while those crooks met to discuss how to avoid going to jail over the stolen documents?

      SP123

      Uh, this is complete bullshit, right? It’s not a guarantee to access pre-15 weeks in red states, it just tightens restrictions in blue states.  States with 6 week bans still get to keep those.

      RAM

      I’m so old that I remember when Republicans flatly insisted decisions on abortion issues had to be left to the states. That was all the way back to…this past summer. Have to congratulate the GOP on the elasticity of their bedrock beliefs.

      Eunicecycle

      I feel like you do, Betty. I guess we’ll see, but it still treats women like incubators. It should be a personal decision and not up to the government. And calling abortion after 15 weeks “late term” is very misleading.

      oatler

      Blake Masters’ ads haven’t mentioned abortion recently, instead The Enemy is your standard Chi-com pedo-groomer who wants to kill you.

      lowtechcyclist

      @SP123:

      Uh, this is complete bullshit, right? It’s not a guarantee to access pre-15 weeks in red states, it just tightens restrictions in blue states.  States with 6 week bans still get to keep those.

      Bingo.  It’s a cynical attempt, under the guise of moderation, to stick blue states with a 15-week ban, while letting red states continue to ban abortions altogether if they want.

      Not to mention, banning abortions after 15 weeks is still a horrible policy, even if it barred more draconian bans.

      ETA: ROEvember is coming.

      Brit in Chicago

      This puzzles me. I had thought that most potential crimes in this country are either a matter of Federeal jurisdiction or a matter of state jurisdiction. But abortion apparently can go either way—a matter for the state in there is no applicable Federal law, but a matter which can become a Federal crime if the necessary law is passed. Can anyone explain?

      (I’m almost a perfect bilingual, British/American, but every so often something confuses me.)

      Another Scott

      @Baud: +1

      I don’t see how they finesse this.  Having abortion freshly in the MSM again just before the election seems like bad news for them to me.  And why would their hard-liners go along with it?  “We’ll get the normies back on board because it sounds reasonable”??  When the normies finally see that everything they do is seek maximum power over the rest of us and their mouth noises mean nothing?  Looks like yet another “throw something at the wall and see if it sticks” desperation move to me.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Anonymous At Work

      What I hope for is that Dobbs will convince the drifting Hispanic voters that “No, Democrats aren’t being hysterical about Republicans.  They really will deport you for being non-white if they can.”

      As well as a few other topics where the Beltway is intent on gaslighting America because “both sides”.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: Not dumber, just more cynical.

      It will depend on the wording of the bill that Graham says he’s going to introduce today.  Either it will have wording expressly overruling more restrictive limits on abortion, or it won’t.

      But if it doesn’t, all those laws banning abortion after six weeks, or once a heartbeat can be detected, or from the moment of conception, would remain in place even if this bill were to become law.

      Needless to say, I’m fully expecting there will be no such wording.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Sometimes I wonder if the rapid position switches ever confuse their voters (“We hate Russia! We love Russia! We hate deficits! We love deficits! We hate deficits again! We love deficits again!”)

      But no, they know their voters. George Orwell was right about “we have always been at war with Eastasia” as about so many things.

      Lumpy

      The exceptions are such a red herring, it’s frustrating to think that they are not getting talked about or pushed back on hard enough. For example, only a small percentage of rapes are solved/prosecuted (I think I saw 20%, but I may be remembering that wrong). Trying to prove that your pregnancy is the result of a rape is virtually impossible, but even if you could, it’s likely by that time your pregnancy has already progressed beyond the previous Roe time limits. “Life of the mother” similarly useless, as there may not be signs that the mother’s life is at risk, and in medicine you might ask six different doctors for a prognosis and get six different answers. I wish there could be a more nuanced national discussion about how useless the exceptions are. They are not a concession to common sense, they are basically worthless. I guess this is slightly off-topic in this thread, but it’s something that’s been bothering me.

      WereBear

      exceptions for rape, incest and safeguarding the life of the mother

      But first proved in court, it turns out.  Those Republican exceptions brought to you by MAGA.

      Jeffro

      I am seeing this hit the news today, and I can only think of three “plans” by the GOP here:

      1. Run on it and try to paint the Democrats as the abortion extremists.  This seems most likely since they’re already lying about Ds wanting women to have lots of abortions and have them up until the moment of delivery (and beyond?)  It’s also kind of what’s alluded to in the NBC story above.
      2. Run on it and try to use it to rile up their base.
      3. Get it out there for a few days (with Graham and perhaps a few others not up for re-election this year) and then shoot it down, pretending to be a moderate and sensible party.

      They can do 1 and 2 together, or they can do 1 and 3 together, but they can’t do all three.  Either way, they seem to be forgetting that they’ve been showing their true selves all spring and summer, and no one is fooled here.

      Nicole

      There was speculation on Twitter last night that this proposed ban is an attempt to draw media attention away from bad news coming down the pipeline for Trump. It seems preposterous, but then again proposing this ban less than two months before the November elections also seems like an incredibly stupid move on Graham’s part, so who knows?

      Ken

      “Sen. Graham’s bill guaranteeing legal abortion through fifteen weeks is an excellent idea, and Democrats can get behind it. Of course we would want to restore the full pre-Dobbs protection for the first two trimesters, but that will be a matter for Senate and House debate.”

      Do we have any Senators who would try that? It’s a pity we don’t still have Al Franken.

