She Devil of the China Seas by playwright gwangung (Open Thread)

You may have seen commenter gwangung mention his latest play that’s in production – She Devil of the China Seas.

Most of us won’t be able to see it in person, but they have taped a show for video on demand, and tickets are now available here.

Here’s a 30-second trailer.

60-second trailer, expanded from the first

Behind the scenes: Meet gwangung and some of the actors!

I asked gwangung if he would be interested in a discussion of his play on Medium Cool, and he graciously agreed, so mark your calendars for the Medium Cool next week ( Sept 25).

What’s the play about? Here’s what gwangung tells us:

The logline is “Pirate Queen vs. Immortal Sorceress in 19th Century China”, but it’s REALLY a mash up of comic books, Red Sonja/Conan, and the real life pirate queen Ching Shih—all combined into something I tried to get as close as an MCU movie (Marvel Cinematic Universe) on stage as I possibly could.

Tickets are $10! If that’s cost prohibitive, just let me know by email – I am willing to bet that there are a few jackals who will happily comp tickets for anyone in a tight spot this month.

So read the description and watch the trailer and if any of that looks/sounds interesting to you, watch the play and come talk about the play with us on the Sept 25 Medium Cool.  The playwright and our Medium Cool host will facilitate the conversation.

Open thread.

    9. 9.

      gwangung

      @SpaceUnit: Lessee….besides us, there were

      • Club o’ Noodles (Southern Cal)
      • Hot Sauce Posse (Vancouver, BC
      • Stir Friday Night (Chicago)
      • Mango Tribe (Chicago)
      • Assaulted Fish (Vancouver, BC)
      • Taco Flavored Egg Rolls (Chicago)
