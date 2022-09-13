Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The ACA and Preventive Care

The ACA and Preventive Care

Last week, a federal district judge in Texas who has not seen a part of the ACA that he thinks is legal, ruled that a significant chunk of the preventive care mandates in the law are either illegal or unconstitutional.  The suit was brought by a religiously owned company that does not want to pay for mandated PrEP for AIDS/HIV prevention medication.

 


In the short run it is going to get appealed and likely go to the Supreme Court in a year or two.

Insurers are mandated to provide preventive care services because the business case for high value preventive care services is not particularly good from the payer of those services even as they can produce long term societal value. Most preventive care services are not immediately cost saving. There are costs to provide a service, and then, especially for screening services, there are costs of treatment of newly discovered problems. These treatments may produce great value but most of that value is either accruing to the patient or to reduced future medical expenditures. Some vaccines are likely cost saving within a contract year but other than that, it is hard to see cost-savings that an insurer can immediately internalize.

I have a working paper currently under review that looks at the take-up of some of the common preventive care services that are mandated to be cost free. I can’t say much but a common thread in this ongoing work and that of many other researchers is that there are multiple barriers and facilitators to care. Reducing cost to zero is helpful to increase take-up but it is not the only thing that keeps people from getting recommended services.

If this ruling stands or mostly stands without a Congressional update, then insurers will have very strong business cases to impose cost-sharing on almost every preventive service except perhaps flu shots which means screening and prevention will be less common in the future.

      Ruckus

      Aww the wonderfulness of I’ve got mine, fuck you thinking.

      David, is there any estimation on how many human beings conservative bullshit kills every year with stuff like this?

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Someone’s religion requires they let people get AIDS? I assume they’re trying to monitor gay relationships. That’s obviously bad. How do they feel about straight people who get it? Or babies who get it from an infected mother?

      These people, and that judge, are loathesome

      Another Scott

      “I refuse to pay the federal gasoline tax because it violates my sincerely held religious beliefs that …”

      “I refuse to obey the Mann Act because it violates my sincerely held religious beliefs that …”

      It all comes down to “you can’t tell me what to do”, via whatever excuse they can find that the SCOTUS will accept (and they’ll accept anything to beat down the modern structure of the federal government).

      Grr…

      Thanks for fighting the good fight.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m reminded of Pelosis’s comment about the ACA, “We won’t know what’s in it until we pass it.”

      Conservatives took that statement to mean that she was selling us a pig in poke, how gullible does she think we are, why should we spend money not knowing what we will get, we are being robbed!

      But I took it to mean that many benefits will flow from the ACA that we can not yet see. I read somewhere the other day of a study that showed crime went down when communities became healthier (sorry I don’t remember where I read that). That is the sort of thing that passing the ACA would let us know.

      Certainly preventing HIV would be another but we would only know that in the aggregate and in hindsight.

      Of course if the ACA keeps being chipped away, those yet-to-be-discovered benefits will never materialize. The right-wing version, that the ACA would accomplish nothing except spending money, would never be realized. They know what they are doing.

      Anonymous At Work

      I think that SCOTUS will be hard-pressed to uphold O’Connor’s rulings.  He’s giving them a bad name as is, will raise the cost of healthcare considerably in a way directly linked to SCOTUS’s ruling and increases the chances of KBJFI #1-6 being added to SCOTUS.

      KBJFI = Ketanji Brown-Jackson’s Favored Intern, as in, very young and looking at 40-60 years on court.

      Nicole

      Ugh.  Cost sharing.

      I injured both my corneas two weeks ago- long story, but the end result was I abraded 80% of the top layer of both of them.  We have excellent health insurance, and SUNY College of Optometry, where I go for my eye care, took very good care of me- a doctor saw me as soon as the urgent care floor opened and they continued to see me every day for a full week to make sure everything was healing properly (minus Sunday, ’cause office closed).  And there was a $40 co-pay for each visit, which added up to $240 for that first week.  Which we could handle, but for a lot of people, it’d be a genuine hardship.  And it’s a person’s vision, which is a big deal.

      So yeah, not cool when insurance companies get even more opportunities to pass the cost of care onto the consumer, especially for preventative services.

      (Eyes have healed well; now it’s just arguing with the insurance over why they don’t feel medication for my chronic dry eye is medically necessary.  I guess maybe I needed to abrade off 90% before they would feel it was serious? Rolling my eyes with their freshly regrown corneal layers.)

