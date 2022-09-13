President Biden at the JFK library on 60th anniversary of “moonshot” speech: “Cancer does not discriminate red and blue. It doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Beating cancer is something we can do together.” — Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 12, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden signed orders to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, as he promoted his ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative to create new life-saving cancer treatments https://t.co/LonKMx3Gvp pic.twitter.com/l3x1bpILUn — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2022

the hope of electing democrats is that they will cure cancer but the reality is that they will only reduce cancer deaths by 50% and turn terminal cancer into a chronic disease which can be managed with medication https://t.co/Pfrt78Ccva — biharmonic eigenface (@revhowardarson) September 13, 2022

Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba has been sworn in as U.S. Treasurer. She's the first Native American to serve in the post. Her signature will now appear on U.S. currency alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. https://t.co/AfCvJMP1gs — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2022

Here’s ?@MaryPeltola? at the Capitol, doing interviews outside the DY office that will soon be hers. She gets sworn in tomorrow. So for now, no keys! pic.twitter.com/W38fLihGmV — Liz Ruskin-AK public radio reporter (@lruskin) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the Republicans are throwing *all* their spaghetti against the wall, looking for something that might stick:

I think they do have an inkling since they're gonna force a vote on it https://t.co/L8d1XZF05A — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) September 13, 2022

Yeah, it's absolutely awesome that the American people collectively own hundreds of millions of acres of land, which we've decided to sustainably manage to provide benefits to the American people in perpetuity. It's an honor and privilege to do that work. https://t.co/hYhlAPOA1P — Travis Mason-Bushman (@polarscribe) September 12, 2022

There's good reason to think Trump is not on the ballot this year, but reporters covering polling averages and not the fucking news is turning me into a "the only poll that matters is election day" guy. https://t.co/iwueBJbS1e — Pomodoro (Dad Joke Era) (@ilpomodoro2) September 12, 2022

This might be rattling them more than Trump losing. https://t.co/NHaJs0CFfh — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 12, 2022