Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Moonshot(s)

Meanwhile, the Republicans are throwing *all* their spaghetti against the wall, looking for something that might stick:

    3. 3.

      Old School

      Until today, I had no idea the US Treasurer position was vacant for 972 days.  The previous one (Jovita Carranza) was moved by Trump to head the SBA in January 2020.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      One of the latest troll commenters on LGM is this ostensibly lefty anti-Biden person who just keeps posting all these smears about Biden, and one of the things they led with was literally blaming him for his “moonshot” not having already cured cancer.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Moar You Know

      When you’re in an environment where Twitter is blocked, the Balloon Juice front page literally no longer makes any sense.

      Just wanted to throw that out there.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Matt McIrvin

      That complaint about federal lands is, of course, an attempt to hit it big by playing the oldies from the Reagan era. The “Sagebrush Rebellion” that helped hold the West for the Republicans was all about that. But judging from everything that’s happened in the West since the 1990s, it seems to be gradually losing potency (which is probably why the reaction gets more and more unhinged and violent).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I’m reminded of Michael Bérubé’s observation that when it comes to intractable health and disability issues, “Race for the Cure” looks better on a T-shirt than “Race for the Reasonable Accommodation”.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anyway

      Haven’t we been fighting cancer forever? I don’t get the big deal. Every administration throws promises billions of dollars to find a cure — what’s new here?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      Cancer does not discriminate red and blue. It doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Beating cancer is something we can do together.

      Applying Cleek’s law, I predict that within a week Republicans will be attacking cancer treatments as interfering with God’s plan, and encouraging people to smoke unfiltered cigarettes, snort benzene and radon, and install asbestos ceiling tiles in their homes.

      (This may answer Anyway‘s question, if you assume a little 11-dimensional chess by Biden.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      They keep looking at 2020, when they should be looking at the 2018 midterms.

      BUT:  it don’t fit their narrative.  Because Democrats did very nicely there.  And Roevember is likely even more motivating.

      And screw Maggie Haberman.  Also Nick Cohn, who also did a “danger, Democrats, you’re still losers” column yesterday.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anyway

      OT – spotted in Newcastle county, DE – large “Dr. Oz for Senate” sign. I knew his candidacy straddled NJ/PA it appears he has tri-state support! (It’s primary day in DE and lots of signs appeared around intersections over the weekend.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      @zhena gogolia:

      “no long-term plan for ending the war” Is the concept of “push Russian troops back across Russian border” unclear to Republicans? Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Bush’s Iraq, yeah, no definition of success (except the greeting with flowers and candy and handing over the oil bit).

      Ukraine’s goal is as cut-and-dry as they come. These are the same fools who didn’t want us to leave Afghanistan after 20 years.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      I guess this cancer moonshot stuff sells. I’m all for cancer research and treatment advances but the truth is, cancer is never going to be cured.

      It’s built into us, cells do weird things. Sometimes those weird things are beneficial and you have an evolutionary advancement, sometimes your immune system heads things off at the pass, and other times that cell doing something weird runs amok and you have cancer.

      So what should be inspiring, that we are boosting medical research, using our great wealth for good, ends up sounding to me like an empty promise.

      Reply

