It was not done in the “regular” session. They called a special session ostensibly to deal with taxes a couple weeks back, debated abortion the entire time, couldn’t get anything agreed upon, so called another one today and did this:

The West Virginia legislature on Tuesday passed a bill to prohibit nearly all abortions, making it the second state to pass a new ban since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June. The State Senate passed the bill 22 to 7, after a brief debate Tuesday afternoon. The State House concurred and passed the bill with a 78 to 17 vote. The ban will take effect 90 days after passage. West Virginia Republicans moved forward with the strict ban despite signs in other parts of the country that many American voters do not support the Supreme Court’s ruling and largely oppose the harshest restrictions on abortion. A similar effort to pass a near-total abortion ban in South Carolina fizzled out last week and voters resoundingly rejected a ballot measure in Kansas that would have stripped abortion protections from the state constitution.

WV already has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country, as well as is one of the unhealthiest states in the country, which should probably get worse when all the OB/GYN’s leave because who wants to deal with this bullshit?

In other news, a the closeted Trumpist popinjay from South Carolina brought this into the public forum:

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced legislation on Tuesday that would institute a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, reigniting debate on an issue that Republicans have worked to confront before midterm elections in which abortion rights have become a potent issue. There is no chance that Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, would allow such a bill to receive a vote in the Senate, where his party has been focused on preserving abortion access after the Supreme Court’s ruling in June ending the constitutional right to abortion. And the proposal quickly divided Republicans, splitting their leaders and reflecting the difficult politics of abortion for the party in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the minority leader, who has previously said his party was unlikely to pursue an abortion ban, told reporters on Tuesday that he thought the issue should be left up to the states and that most members of his conference agreed. When pressed on the details of Mr. Graham’s bill, Mr. McConnell sought to distance himself, saying, “You’ll have to ask him about it.”

Let’s all take a moment to mourn the untimely death Republican reverance states rights.

At any rate, this has been the plan all along, and as I noted on the twitter machine, the funeral dirge for the death of this nation will be “Republicans Would Never Do That” sung by the Centrist Independent I Don’t Pay Attention to Politics Choir of America, musical accompaniment provided by the Chuck Todd Sunday Morning Band featuring the NYT Editorial Board.

In some good news, purse-lipped panty sniffing concern troll Ken Starr died, so the day was not a total loss.