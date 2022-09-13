Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

WV Wingnuts Rush to the Bottom

It was not done in the “regular” session. They called a special session ostensibly to deal with taxes a couple weeks back, debated abortion the entire time, couldn’t get anything agreed upon, so called another one today and did this:

The West Virginia legislature on Tuesday passed a bill to prohibit nearly all abortions, making it the second state to pass a new ban since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June.

The State Senate passed the bill 22 to 7, after a brief debate Tuesday afternoon. The State House concurred and passed the bill with a 78 to 17 vote. The ban will take effect 90 days after passage.

West Virginia Republicans moved forward with the strict ban despite signs in other parts of the country that many American voters do not support the Supreme Court’s ruling and largely oppose the harshest restrictions on abortion. A similar effort to pass a near-total abortion ban in South Carolina fizzled out last week and voters resoundingly rejected a ballot measure in Kansas that would have stripped abortion protections from the state constitution.

WV already has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country, as well as is one of the unhealthiest states in the country, which should probably get worse when all the OB/GYN’s leave because who wants to deal with this bullshit?

In other news, a the closeted Trumpist popinjay from South Carolina brought this into the public forum:

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced legislation on Tuesday that would institute a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, reigniting debate on an issue that Republicans have worked to confront before midterm elections in which abortion rights have become a potent issue.

There is no chance that Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, would allow such a bill to receive a vote in the Senate, where his party has been focused on preserving abortion access after the Supreme Court’s ruling in June ending the constitutional right to abortion.

And the proposal quickly divided Republicans, splitting their leaders and reflecting the difficult politics of abortion for the party in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the minority leader, who has previously said his party was unlikely to pursue an abortion ban, told reporters on Tuesday that he thought the issue should be left up to the states and that most members of his conference agreed. When pressed on the details of Mr. Graham’s bill, Mr. McConnell sought to distance himself, saying, “You’ll have to ask him about it.”

Let’s all take a moment to mourn the untimely death Republican reverance states rights.

At any rate, this has been the plan all along, and as I noted on the twitter machine, the funeral dirge for the death of this nation will be “Republicans Would Never Do That” sung by the Centrist Independent I Don’t Pay Attention to Politics Choir of America, musical accompaniment provided by the Chuck Todd Sunday Morning Band featuring the NYT Editorial Board.

In some good news, purse-lipped panty sniffing concern troll Ken Starr died, so the day was not a total loss.

    3. 3.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Meanwhile in California, Gov. Newsom launched a new website on Tuesday with information about abortion access and reproductive health in the state.

      Make no mistake–Lindsey Graham’s new national ban on abortion is about controlling women. That’s their agenda.

      CA’s fighting back.

      Today, we’re launching a NEW website to provide resources for women to get reproductive care — no matter where they live. pic.twitter.com/O7scuoJ32N
      — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 13, 2022

      http://abortion.ca.gov

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      West Virginia lawmakers are working to ban abortion in our state, dragging us back to the 19th century,” said Margaret Chapman Pomponio, executive director of WV Free, the state’s largest abortion rights advocacy organization. “They’re plowing ahead, despite recent polls showing that nearly half of West Virginians identify as pro-choice, and a strong majority oppose this draconian legislation.”

      I bet those numbers increase.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Urza

      @Baud: Only matters if those that oppose it actually vote against the politicians pushing it.  I don’t see it happening since they hate socialism more (most likely).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   Joe Manchin is thinking “Damn.  Maybe I can go for another term.”

      I hope we see a lot of (good!) reshuffling as a result of Dobbs, and TFG’s assault on the courts and government.  Can no longer hide that.

      Except from the Chuck Todds of the world.  And it’s possible he gets a big salary to remain that obtuse.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony G

      @Baud: This is why Republicans throughout the country are trying their best to suppress voting and, they hope, allow unrepresentative state legislatures to override votes that are cast.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Splitting Image

      Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the minority leader, who has previously said his party was unlikely to pursue an abortion ban, told reporters on Tuesday that he thought the issue should be left up to the states and that most members of his conference agreed.

      In other words, polling is suggesting they may not win either house and making an issue out of abortion isn’t looking like a winner this year.

      They’ll do the ban in January if they win. No need to talk about it now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SpaceUnit

      At first glance I thought Graham was proposing his abortion ban bill in order to give some Republicans a chance to vote against it.

      I gave that dixie shitbird too much credit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Splitting Image:

      I don’t know when it will ever not be an issue.  The only thing stopping them from a total nationwide ban is their need to control both houses of Congress and the White House.  They can’t hide behind the Supreme Court anymore.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Old School

      This was from the NYT this weekend (via Atrios):

      And in Texas, oncologists say they now wait for pregnant women with cancer to get sicker before they treat them, because the standard of care would be to abort the fetus rather than allow treatments that damage it, but a state law allows abortion only “at risk of death.” Some hospitals have established committees to evaluate whether a pregnancy complication is severe enough to justify an abortion.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brent

      So I am not sure I totally get the politics here.  Why wouldn’t Schumer want to this to go up for a vote and put Republicans on the records voting for a National ban?  It’s not like there is any chance such a bill would pass.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      J R in WV

      John, Thanks for the wrap up of the bad news. I think it would be wise if ALL the doctors did a strike for medical freedom immediately. I say this as an old white guy with an appointment for a Cat Scan next week. But if no one could see a doctor, be admitted to a hospital, for at least a few days it might, maybe wake up some people with regard to the crazy in the legislature.

      And also thanks for the use of the old but great term popinjay for Sen. Graham, who I described in an earlier thread as needing to roll in a puddle of despicable every morning after his shower. Perfect for him!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Cacti

      I have to say…

      I do appreciate Lindsey dispensing with the “return the issue to the states” pretense and cutting to the chase of wanting to force minority religious views on the rest of us.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Danielx: It’s Ken Starr, it’s not like a rabid possum or something equally sympathetic has died.  Ken Starr’s funeral is a funeral I approve of.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MattF

      No proof… but it’s quite possible that Joe Manchin saw this coming. And decided to preserve his own butt by supporting Biden’s legislative agenda. We shall see.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brent

      @Baud: Sure.  But thats not an advantage for them.  They are either at odds with the anti-choice people for voting against a ban or at odds with the pro-choice people for publicly staking a more draconian position.  Right now,  they can at least pretend that they might support some moderate ground.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      I’ll say for the third time today that this is one of the dumbest political moves I’ve seen someone make. I just don’t get it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      topclimber

      Somehow the AP thought the teeny weeny detail that this ban would only allow further restrictions, rather than establish a national floor or honor states who currently have longer limits, did  not merit mention until paragraph 17.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      J R in WV

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      One fact they included is that Starr died after a lengthy illness. Good!

      They also barely mentioned that his leadership at Baylor ended because the football team was allowed to run wild over the coeds, sexually wilding among them. Quite a change from his blowjob work on Bill Clinton.

      Ken Starr is dead after a long illness. Good!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Brent

      @Baud: As I suggest,  it’s probably likely that I am missing some political nuances here but whatever it is we need I am not sure why the default assumption is that this vote something we don’t want.  To extend your boxing analogy,  you don’t let up when a boxer is “on the ropes.”  Thats when you pour it on.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @Brent:

      Agreed about pouring it on, but I don’t know if a vote adds much pour. Maybe if they couple it with the Dem’s bill, which they’ve already voted on, it’ll have more oomph.

      But I could be wrong about all of that.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I’m beginning to wonder if there is a bottom they can rush to. They just keep sinking ever lower with no end in sight.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      CaseyL

      It only takes 40 Senators to filibuster a vote.  The Dems would filibuster Graham’s bill, and it would never come to a vote. So there is no point to bringing the bill up for a vote.

      (If the Demos don’t filibuster, that would be a PR nightmare of epic proportions.  None of this “let them hang themselves with their own rope”:  all the MSM would report, and all that people would see, is the Dems refusing to filibuster a sweeping, draconian abortion bill.)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lamh36

      Hello BJ…are we talking healthcare?  Ok, let’s talk COVID

      I just was asked about my professional opinion on COVID precautions by a friend so I decided to share it with you:

      COVID is def here to stay. I can tell you we have seen a decline in positive cases, not nearly at the high level it was, but still out there.

      If you are older or immunocompromised def take the extra precautions or if you just want to feel safer.

      Here is my professional but if advice for the best way to to handle the new normal…

      1) vaccination…I know there are deniers, but as with the flu vaccine, doesn’t mean you won’t get the virus but you if do, symptoms are milder and less harmful

      2) always social distance if you can…I mean everywhere. Even before COVID I was never one to be standing so close to folks in I don’t know anyway, so social distancing come natural to me.

      3)wear masks if you want in mixed company or people you don’t know, especially if not in a well aerated area. The more air between ya the better

      4) Many respiratory viruses survive on surfaces for some time after leaving a host. For example: influenza A and B viruses survived for 24-48 hr on hard, nonporous surfaces such as stainless steel and plastic but survived for less than 8-12 hr on cloth, paper, and tissues. So always always wash your hands or even sanitize after touching public surfaces and stuff especially places where you can’t be sure the cleaning process are up to standard.

      5) don’t be afraid to wear masks if places wheee you don’t feel comfortable being unmasked it’s your health and your life and who wants to trust other folks to do the right then so protect yourself.

      Right now, It’s def giving me the same feeling as how the flu (which is still out there BTW) season operates. Respiratory virus season tends to be when respiratory viruses prosper…let people outdoors, more people indoors. As this point, I think this is currently where we are at with COVID, unless some really bad strain really picks up

      As some of ya’ll may recall, Microbiology literally is my life’s work…so I’m always ready and willing to give my professional opinion bout it all!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      That would be my best guess too, but I can’t see that many R voters getting excited about 15 weeks with a rape and incest and life exception.

      The only reason they went with 15 weeks in the first place was to appear reasonable to the Supreme Court, but that proved unnecessary.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: Graham isn’t up for reelection this year, so he can get away with shit talking. Maybe there is a fellow GOP senator who polling isn’t looking good,  Graham don’t like and he is throwing the guy a weight.

      I imagine for the rest they really have no choice at their point but to double down on the Death Cult nonsense.

      Reply

