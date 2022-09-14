I’m going to take a break from talking COVID with Canadians (yes, they still care about it here, and the subtext of all conversations is ”what the fuck, USA”), to make one small point about abortion and Betty’s post below. When breaking news alerts are being generated about a woman needing to travel from Louisiana to Manhattan so she can obtain an abortion for a fetus that’s missing a skull, even the usual Republican lie machine / puke funnel won’t work.

Graham and Rubio apparently think that they can sell their anti-abortion bill as a ban on late term abortions, but you can’t do that when it’s full of the same kind of horseshit “exception” language that makes hospital lawyers force women to carry deformed fetuses to term. And the sale sure doesn’t work when it’s clear that the Louisiana woman who obtained an abortion in Manhattan wouldn’t have been able to do that if the Graham/Rubio national abortion ban was in place, since she would have been past the 15 week limit of their bill.

In short, these assholes are going to keep throwing bullshit against the wall to see if it sticks, and our job is to make sure it doesn’t. I’m interested in seeing what the Demings campaign does with Rubio’s stupidity — I hope it leaves a mark.

Anyway, enough about that. The title of the post is from a Dylan song that Bettye Lavette does a great job covering. We saw her last night (unplanned, we were just walking by the theater at the right time), and she’s still got it, 61 years after she recorded her first song. Open thread.