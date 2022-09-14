Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I used to care, but things have changed

I’m going to take a break from talking COVID with Canadians (yes, they still care about it here, and the subtext of all conversations is ”what the fuck, USA”), to make one small point about abortion and Betty’s post below. When breaking news alerts are being generated about a woman needing to travel from Louisiana to Manhattan so she can obtain an abortion for a fetus that’s missing a skull, even the usual Republican lie machine / puke funnel won’t work.

Graham and Rubio apparently think that they can sell their anti-abortion bill as a ban on late term abortions, but you can’t do that when it’s full of the same kind of horseshit “exception” language that makes hospital lawyers force women to carry deformed fetuses to term. And the sale sure doesn’t work when it’s clear that the Louisiana woman who obtained an abortion in Manhattan wouldn’t have been able to do that if the Graham/Rubio national abortion ban was in place, since she would have been past the 15 week limit of their bill.

In short, these assholes are going to keep throwing bullshit against the wall to see if it sticks, and our job is to make sure it doesn’t. I’m interested in seeing what the Demings campaign does with Rubio’s stupidity — I hope it leaves a mark.

Anyway, enough about that. The title of the post is from a Dylan song that Bettye Lavette does a great job covering. We saw her last night (unplanned, we were just walking by the theater at the right time), and she’s still got it, 61 years after she recorded her first song. Open thread.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      SpaceUnit

      Most days I get a fundraising email from the Demings campaign every couple of hours.  I haven’t gotten one in over six hours now so I’m guessing they’re working overtime on something big.

      Perhaps a giant wooden badger.  Figuratively speaking.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      prostratedragon

      Ah, just saw the heading of the last post. We’ll just have to wait and se, but I’m beginning to get the same spooky feeling I had when the second R to run against Obama fo Senate blew it up and was replaced by Alan Keyes.

      Lucky mistermix, catching Bettye Levette!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      In short, these assholes are going to keep throwing bullshit against the wall to see if it sticks

      Probably simpler than that. Abortion is the single issue that keeps their voters showing up to the polls so the GOP is going keep on running on abortion by pretending the bans didn’t happen.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: That got a lot of fainting reactions from the press. “How DARE Pelosi make fun of heartfelt positions like that? How is she going to persuade them to (do something completely unrealistic they’ll never do) if she can’t even be nice and acknowledge they’re right?”, etc.

      But it was a great line and I hope they keep using it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterDancer

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques@MisterForkbeard: The old playbook  — the one I’ll confess I didn’t think ever would get thrown out, like this — has been. And thus, both the GOP, and our supine media elements, are stuck.

      They’ve gone too long drinking from this fountain of easy access and pre-written stories and bills, too many commitments to a status quo the 6 assholes on the Court blew up due to True Belief.

      And now they struggle to adapt to it, to report on it. To ignore the real cost to humans under American’s questionable care, just as they did in the decades of shredding Reproductive care and justice, prior to Dobbs.

      Reply

