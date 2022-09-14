On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

After our side trip to Maasi Mara (described in a previous OTR), we flew back to Nairobi where we met the guide and the fellow trekkers. This series of eight OTR submissions is organized more or less chronologically rather than by theme.

The photos are mainly of landscapes and the bushmen rather than wildlife. In part, because we rarely stopped to photograph animals. And in part, because the landscapes were so vast, with volcanic cones in the distance that we’d approach over the following days. Even so, the spotters were amazing. Apparently they don’t find animals by looking for movement—rather by looking for something unexpected, out of place… Also Washii always knew which of the anastomosing elephant tracks to follow through the bush.