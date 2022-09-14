Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Bark louder, little dog.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

In my day, never was longer.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This fight is for everything.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Not all heroes wear capes.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Open Thread: New Hampshire, Leaking Away Its Political Mojo

Open Thread: New Hampshire, Leaking Away Its Political Mojo

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: ,

Tourism is one of New Hampshire’s leading industries, and its First in the Nation! presidential primary is an important part of that industry. Not that the average leaf-peeper or outlet store shopper cares, but the quadrennial contest’s high-dollar Running of the Journos has been a reliable earned-media advertisement for the state — all those romantic leafy vistas, against which the quirky natives demand hands-on contact from every political hopeful. But I get the impression that the modern GOP’s increasingly sealed epistemic bubble is swiftly eroding the state’s draw for political junkies.

As far as I can tell, much of New Hampshire’s attraction for the Media Village Idiots has been its status as a mostly-reliable red state isolated in New England’s stalwart blue political sea (that, and its relatively convenient commuting distance from NYC and DC). For the thirty-odd years I’ve been living in what passes for NH’s biggest media market (eastern Massachusetts, which has all the high-power tv/radio stations, especially among the wealthier NH voters who cross over to work in MA) I’ve gotten the impression that New Hampshire has been marketing itself as the Kyrsten Sinema of political venues: Quirky, with a capital Q, because it’s cheap and it catches the attention of the easily bored. But candidates like Don Bolduc aren’t quirky, they’re borderline deranged… and they’re indistinguishable from every other election-denying Trump-cultist mounting their own media on YouTube and TikTok. Why spend the money sending a talking head and a camera crew to Laconia, much less Dixville Notch, when you’ve already got more B-roll than the station interns can get through?



Captain Cosplay, as one snarkster labelled this clip:

The Granite Staters couldn’t even get Ron deSantis to show up before the primary, and deSantis seems to be working every state fair in the Midwest!

No wonder Governor Sununu has gone squishy…

Sununu conceded there are “elements of fascism and white supremacy” in the U.S. but explained it’s also not true that “all the Democrats are communists.”

“When we allow ourselves just to talk in these extremes, we polarize the country,” Sununu told CNN on Sunday, adding that Biden on the campaign trail had “said he was going to bring everybody together.”

“And then to call half of America fascists?” the GOP governor asked. “He owes an apology. That’s not appropriate. That isn’t leadership.”

… while the glibertarian Free Staters gnaw at his ankles:

Even the bedrock of NH’s right-wing political empire has been quietly unpersonned, for predictable reasons:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Another Scott
  • Bobby Thomson
  • brendancalling
  • C Stars
  • Cameron
  • Chris T.
  • danielx
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Jeffro
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • raven
  • Rusty
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      I love the “Republicans In Disarray!” narrative…I just wish I saw more of it!

      Come ON, snooze media!  Half the GOP wants trumpov back, half wants DeSantis*, and the other half is like “somebody please put us out of our misery…we can’t throw in with the Dems but this party is F********CKED”

      *RWNJ Dad decided to text me out of the blue tonight, all hopped up on Fox News’ “reporting” that Ron DeSantis chartered flights – with FL taxpayers’ money! – to send immigrants up to Martha’s Vineyard today.  (Take THAT, Greg Abbott!)  A disgusting stunt that will win ol’ Ron ZERO additional Never Trump, independent (blessed be their name), or Dem voters, of course.  If we thought the 2016 GOP primaries were a race to the bottom, the 2024 GOP primaries are gonna be the World Championships of Depravity.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anoniminous

      Ref: Running of the Journos

      If they then herded them into a stadium and ritualistically slaughtered them like they do in Pamplona I’d spend money to watch.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Edmund Dantes

      If that is a Sparta shield, isn’t he holding  upside down? Plus the Spartans were very fluid with their sexuality.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Bobby Thomson

      Reporters go to New Hampshire for presidential primary stories.  New Hampshire’s governor, senators, reps, etc. are not story bait and never have been.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      C Stars

      One of the only things I know about New Hampshire is that the town of Grafton is featured in the book A Libertarian Walks into a Bear. I read an excerpt of it somewhere and purchased the book for my dad, who said it was hilarious. A group of libertarians take over a town and in short order everything goes to shit. This whole thing (waves hands at election results) seems very on-brand

       

      ETA Nonfiction

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cameron

      @Jeffro: And what country does Florida border on from whence these immigrants come?  Christ, DeSantis is worthless – he really will destroy the country when he takes charge in 2024.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      STRZOK

      At this point FBI may have more cell phones than a Verizon store

      Rudy Giuliani
      Victoria Toensing
      Michael McDonald
      Scott Perry
      John Eastman
      Jeff Clark
      Boris Epshteyn
      Mike Roman
      Mike Lindell

      The FBI can’t seize any of them without probable cause they contain evidence of a crime.

      — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) September 14, 2022

      (via OrinKerr)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Bobby Thomson: Ah, but New Hampshire’s state House of Representatives is an endless supply of “politician does something ridiculous” filler stories, because they’re a huge body of nearly unpaid amateurs, often retirees looking for a way to kill time, and one of them says something appalling or commits some peculiar crime a few times a year. They’re a large part of the reason I am skeptical of the idea that random citizens could do a better job than most professional politicians.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Rusty

      As a resident I can attest to the outright weirdness of NH politics at the moment.  The incumbent dem in the first congressional district (we only have two) was considered extremely vulnerable.  So the Republicans nominated a 25 year old former Trump White House intern that is all Trump, anti abortion and wants to both cut and privatize social security.  This in a state with the second oldest population in the country.  In the other district they also nominated the most extremest Trumpy candidate.  The Dems ran $300k of ads against him, pointing out he is all for assault weapons, banning all abortions and thinks the election was stolen.  The Republicans whined that the Dems were interfering in the primary (with an add that was 100% truthful and pointed out he is too extreme for NH).  Of course the Republican electorate took the bait and chose him in a crowded field with 33% of the vote.  The Democrats, who were all looking very shaky, are now looking to have a real chance.  Sununu as governor is popular and should easily win reelection, but hopefully the nuttiness of the federal races will blunt his coattails and deliver the state house to the Dems.  The NH senate is a lost cause, extreme gerrymandering the last session means the Republicans can get a minority of the vote but still retain a supermajority that can override the governor.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      danielx

      A New Hampshire newspaper has removed its onetime publisher from its masthead after disclosures that he had been a child molester.
      “We know now,” the paper wrote, “that William Loeb is not a man to be celebrated.

      Wiiiam Loeb? New Hampshire’s ayatollah of conservatism? He who owned his own version of Der Stürmer, the Manchester Union-Leader?

      Aye, the very same!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      As a former Masshole, I never understood the popularity of the Sununu family in NH. Recall that John Sununu said that Barack Obama “didn’t understand our culture”. What a flaming piece of shit. (Too lazy to look up if he’s still alive.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.