Absolutely astonishing. New Hampshire Republicans, after Trump lost there twice, may have just thrown away a Senate seat and two House seats with Trumpy nominees – which for all we know could be the margin in both chambers. https://t.co/cP6JyGinev — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) September 14, 2022

Tourism is one of New Hampshire’s leading industries, and its First in the Nation! presidential primary is an important part of that industry. Not that the average leaf-peeper or outlet store shopper cares, but the quadrennial contest’s high-dollar Running of the Journos has been a reliable earned-media advertisement for the state — all those romantic leafy vistas, against which the quirky natives demand hands-on contact from every political hopeful. But I get the impression that the modern GOP’s increasingly sealed epistemic bubble is swiftly eroding the state’s draw for political junkies.

As far as I can tell, much of New Hampshire’s attraction for the Media Village Idiots has been its status as a mostly-reliable red state isolated in New England’s stalwart blue political sea (that, and its relatively convenient commuting distance from NYC and DC). For the thirty-odd years I’ve been living in what passes for NH’s biggest media market (eastern Massachusetts, which has all the high-power tv/radio stations, especially among the wealthier NH voters who cross over to work in MA) I’ve gotten the impression that New Hampshire has been marketing itself as the Kyrsten Sinema of political venues: Quirky, with a capital Q, because it’s cheap and it catches the attention of the easily bored. But candidates like Don Bolduc aren’t quirky, they’re borderline deranged… and they’re indistinguishable from every other election-denying Trump-cultist mounting their own media on YouTube and TikTok. Why spend the money sending a talking head and a camera crew to Laconia, much less Dixville Notch, when you’ve already got more B-roll than the station interns can get through?

Election denier Don Bolduc is officially my opponent. He supports ending Social Security and decimating Medicare, and would vote for a nationwide abortion ban. Bolduc is too extreme for New Hampshire. — Maggie Hassan (@Maggie_Hassan) September 14, 2022





Captain Cosplay, as one snarkster labelled this clip:

A real expert at pointing projectile weapons at his own side. https://t.co/RpvCJFLBPk — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 14, 2022

"This whole virus that Donald Trump started, denying the election results, has seeped everywhere. It's not just in the key states of Michigan and Georgia and Arizona, but now it's come to fruition in New Hampshire" – @matthewjdowd w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/O1foNQSrGI — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) September 14, 2022

The Granite Staters couldn’t even get Ron deSantis to show up before the primary, and deSantis seems to be working every state fair in the Midwest!

No wonder Governor Sununu has gone squishy…

… Sununu conceded there are “elements of fascism and white supremacy” in the U.S. but explained it’s also not true that “all the Democrats are communists.” “When we allow ourselves just to talk in these extremes, we polarize the country,” Sununu told CNN on Sunday, adding that Biden on the campaign trail had “said he was going to bring everybody together.” “And then to call half of America fascists?” the GOP governor asked. “He owes an apology. That’s not appropriate. That isn’t leadership.”

… while the glibertarian Free Staters gnaw at his ankles:

‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat https://t.co/BR63OdzLbR pic.twitter.com/0I6bo7ZbhO — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2022

Even the bedrock of NH’s right-wing political empire has been quietly unpersonned, for predictable reasons:

A New Hampshire newspaper has removed its onetime publisher from its masthead after disclosures that he had been a child molester.

“We know now,” the paper wrote, “that William Loeb is not a man to be celebrated. https://t.co/vTSMfdWN4s @UnionLeader — David Beard (@dabeard) May 1, 2022