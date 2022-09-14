President Biden on the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Boom in America (LIVE) at 1:45 pm.

Speaking of which…

My beloved Honda CRV is 18 years old this year, and I am doing the equivalent of thinking about forming a committee to consider the possibly of creating a commission with an eye toward maybe getting an EV or hybrid in 2023 or 2024. I want something that would be about the size and would ride about as tall as my CRV, so I don’t want any kind of regular 2 or 4-door vehicle like a Prius.

Any thoughts on that would be greatly appreciated.

Open thread.