Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

This blog will pay for itself.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / President Biden on the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Boom in America (LIVE) at 1:45 pm

President Biden on the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Boom in America (LIVE) at 1:45 pm

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: ,

President Biden on the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Boom in America (LIVE) at 1:45 pm.

Speaking of which…

My beloved Honda CRV is 18 years old this year, and I am doing the equivalent of thinking about forming a committee to consider the possibly of creating a commission with an eye toward maybe getting an EV or hybrid in 2023 or 2024.  I want something that would be about the size and would ride about as tall as my CRV, so I don’t want any kind of regular 2 or 4-door vehicle like a Prius.

Any thoughts on that would be greatly appreciated.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Eric K
  • Fair Economist
  • FastEdD
  • Jeffro
  • Kristine
  • Kropacetic
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • pacem appellant
  • The Moar You Know
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Eric K

      I thought Honda made a Hybrid CRV, that would seem an obvious choice if you love the CRV already.

      If not the Hyundai Tucson seems to be what your describing.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      FastEdD

      Whatever you pick for a car, make sure it is at least the second model year, so they work the bugs out. This is especially true for EV’s!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      pacem appellant

      My 2019 Nissan Leaf gets about 250 miles on a full charge. It seats four comfortably (or you can squeeze three smaller humans in back, though my kids are getting big enough to count as full-sized humans now).

      When the lease is up, I actually want to swap it for a Mini Cooper EV, but I might just keep the Leaf for the mileage. It’s incredible. I can get from my hometown (around Palo Alto, CA) to San Francisco, and back, and still have half a battery. And that’s with A/C!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      The only EV version of a CRV (or any other CUV) is a Tesla Model Y.  Hybrid is a shitshow, two drivetrains just means twice as much to go wrong.

      The new GM Equinox is what I’m looking for, but won’t be out until at least 2023.

      I won’t buy a Hyundai, but you might.  Have a look at those.  I think they have an EV CUV as well.

      I have cargo and dog hauling requirements, so a sedan will not work for me.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kropacetic

      Not very literate in cars and I’m a congenitally single male with no family so never needed anything more than the tiniest model of Prius. So no help here.

      But thanks for the speech. I’ll listen on my commute.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anonymous At Work

      When your car can legally drive itself (16 years), you should be looking.  When it can legally vote, you should be pricing a replacement (RIP last of the GOOD Ford Tauruses).  I don’t want to contemplate a car that can buy its own booze (Futurama, anyone?) or rent another car (illegal all states except Nevada).

      I bailed at 18 years and bought a car for gas mileage and reliability as the only factors.  I imagine in 10-15 years, we’ll have the infrastructure to make EVs easy and wanted a car to last about that long.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      Love the electric car boom!

      Don’t love that there are electric Hummer/Humvees on the way…defeats the purpose

      Anyway, one of our next two cars will be a (non-Tesla) electric car.  But for now, we’re doing the next-best environmentally-friendly thing and making our current cars last a good long time.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Eric K: I got a hybrid CRV in 2021 on a special offer from my local Honda dealer (replacing my 2018 ICE CRV, which replaced my 2003 CRV).  I had wanted to get a hybrid in 2018 but Honda didn’t offer one at that point.  A Toyota RAV-4 would have been the obvious solution, but I am a Honda girl, so I was stuck.  I’m a little disappointed in it as a hybrid since it isn’t a plug-in, has no spare tire because of the space the battery takes up, and can’t run on EV power for too long, or when the engine is under load.  BUT it does get noticeably better gas mileage and is a step in the right direction. And otherwise, is identical to the regular CRV.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      The Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6 (essentially the same car with different body styling) might be about what you’re looking for. I haven’t driven them but they look nice for a vehicle in that category.

      (I prefer sedans myself–the one I’m drooling over is the Ioniq 6, which is a car car instead of a crossover SUV.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Fair Economist

      Don’t rush to buy an EV. There is a flood of EVs on the way from a bunch of companies, especially Ford and GM. Prices will drop sharply as they arrive, choices will expand, and quality will improve (as Tesla is one of the worst). If you are looking for an SUV, Chevy has the Blazer coming out next year.

      Edit: the Chevy Bolt is the one good deal right now, if a subcompact is good for you.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kristine

      @Anonymous At Work:

      I don’t want to contemplate a car that can buy its own booze (Futurama, anyone?) or rent another car (illegal all states except Nevada).

      Well, my ’02 Forester is almost there. Just over 175K, so hoping it plugs along for a few more years.

      Still in planning stages for the next car–I would ideally like to move past hybrid to full electric, so following this thread with interest.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Holding my breath that we don’t repeat the discussion from a few days ago. I’d rather discuss KCIII’s redecoration plans for the Palace.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Kristine: The MPG started dropping fast, newer cars got better MPG than mine in top condition, but 2.5 years ago, there wasn’t enough infrastructure to contemplate EV, especially charging and unexpected repairs.  Right now, I’d rate it as “iffy, depending on where you live.”  My main concern would be fleeing a hurricane (I’m in Florida) needing to recharge in someplace like “Raccoon’s Scrotum, Alabama” on my way to relocate with family.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @zhena gogolia: Ooooh, han’t read about that!  I’m getting curious to see how CIII will approach kinging.  He seems to have started well, given everything.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.