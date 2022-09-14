Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Rubio co-sponsors Graham’s doomed national abortion ban bill

Rubio co-sponsors Graham’s doomed national abortion ban bill

by | 100 Comments

This post is in: , ,

From the Miami Herald:

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is co-sponsoring a bill that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks, an aide confirmed Wednesday, throwing support behind a measure that both aligns with his longstanding desire to restrict access to abortion and risks complicating his reelection bid less than two months before Election Day.

The bill, unveiled this week by GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, would allow for exceptions after 15 weeks in cases of rape or incest or if the life of the mother is in danger. It is the first attempt to reduce abortion rights federally since the Supreme Court in June revoked the right to abortion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The legislation, if passed, would likely have little effect on Florida, which already bans abortions after 15 weeks.

If Rubio wants to douse his crotch with gasoline and light matches 55 days before the election, I’ve got no problem with that.

Open thread.

 

    100Comments

    1. 1.

      Ohio Mom

      Of course. I could have bet on that and made some money. But I don’t think anyone here would have taken me up on that.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Barbara

      The bill also specifically allows states to ban abortion prior to 15 weeks and specifically says that it does not guarantee any right to abortion.  It’s a cap without a floor.  Which means it wouldn’t change the draconian limitations that we are seeing in Texas, Ohio, Indiana and other states.  So fucking dishonest.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      It is the first attempt to reduce abortion rights federally since the Supreme Court in June revoked the right to abortion ABOUT 45 MINUTES AGO!

      It’s always a horserace with them.  Also, first of a kajillion bills like this, no doubt, until the rights of women to choose their own destiny – like the adults they are – is codified into law.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      A Ghost to Most

      Sorry to intrude, but you may see an influx of internet refugees. RawStory is killing its Disqus community tomorrow, and most will not have anything to do with OpenWeb, me included. Bummer. Carry on.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      danielx

      I’ve never regarded Graham or Rubio as particularly stupid men, although not notably bright either. I’m rapidly coming to a different view.

      “Why do you keep slamming the door on your hand?”

      “Because it feels so good when I stop.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      danielx

      I mean, I didn’t even refer to Graham or Rubio as weeping pustules on Satan’s dick.

      eta: they are, but one tries to maintain decorum here at BJ.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      karen marie

      @A Ghost to Most:  What does this mean?  Raw Story will no longer have disqus as an option for commenting?

       

      Personally, I think Raw Story is a waste of bandwidth – it’s a news aggregator, and an hysterical one at that, so I don’t bother looking at it much less commenting.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nicole

      I cannot figure out why Rubio thinks this is a good idea.  Graham isn’t facing reelection this November.  Rubio is and I can’t see how co-signing on will help him.  It may end up not hurting (see: Florida) but I can’t see it helping.  So why do it?

      Ugh.  I worry about some Littlefinger-level strategizing, but Rubio isn’t that intelligent.

      (Though, on rereading the above and seeing that Florida already bans after 15 weeks, maybe he figures it will get the base out for him, as they would be happy to foist Florida on the rest of the nation.  I know the Orlando friends I cut out of my life after 2016 were single-issue voters where abortion was concerned.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      E.

      Chris Cillizza just wrote a whole “analysis “ that failed to mention the bill permits states to regulate abortion as much as they like. I don’t understand how our media can be so saturated with imbeciles.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      CaseyL

      It’s just stranger than hell that they’d do this, unless they want to bait the Democrats into filibustering the bill… which, again, makes no sense.

      Unless they think the Democrats would be stupid enough NOT to filibuster the bill.

      I mean: On the one hand, it would be great to get the GOP on the record of ignoring their own “let it go back to the states” rhetoric.

      On the other, the optics of the Democrats refusing to filibuster an anti-freedom bill of this magnitude, just to put the GOP on the spot, would be awful.

      If it is bait, I hope the Democrats don’t fall for the trick.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Elizabelle

      What’s that?  I can hear Val Demings whistling.  Laughing.  And singing.

      Please let this be an anvil.  Please, please, please.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      eclare

      @danielx:   Graham was on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah sometime in 2016.  He came across as personable, funny, and a hell of a pool player (dad owned a bar where he would work.)

      He threw every bit of his reputation away to be close to power.  ETTD.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @CaseyL:

      On the other, the optics of the Democrats refusing to filibuster an anti-freedom bill of this magnitude, just to put the GOP on the spot, would be awful.

      How many people notice this sort of inside baseball?  If it gets to the floor and gets defeated there, the vote total and how the Senators in your state voted, plus a few snippets from the speechifying, will be all that makes the news AFAICT.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Embrace the good. Ward off the stupid.

      Patagonia’s founder just gave the $3 billion company to a set of trusts and nonprofits meant to combat climate change.

      A federal judge has denied Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes’s requests to appoint a special master in his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case and delay the trial. His trial is still set to begin the last week of September.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Tazj

      @Barbara: Of course they’re counting on people not knowing that, not knowing that if a state has a 6 week ban it wouldn’t go up to 15 weeks with this bill.They want to appear to be reasonable which 15 weeks isn’t but they want to be able to throw it back on Democrats. Grasping at straws hoping that our media and ignorance will help them escape the consequences of their actions.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      germy shoemangler

      House republicans are introducing a bill today that would give pharmacists freer reign to refuse to provide medication they “suspect” could be used to terminate pregnancy.

      This would keep patients from receiving drugs they take for completely unrelated issues.

      — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) September 14, 2022

      I'm being totally serious: I worked in a drugstore for several years, and all the pharmacists were batshit.

      They LOOKED normal. Then you began talking to them, and realized they were utterly berserk.

      Pharmacists are NOT the people that should be making these decisions. https://t.co/qfDPJ0awGk

      — Michael Gerber (@mgerber937) September 14, 2022

      Reply
    33. 33.

      UncleEbeneezer

      “If Rubio wants to douse his crotch with gasoline and light matches 55 days before the election, I’ve got no problem with that.”

      Hell, I’ll even lend him my lighter!!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Nicole: yeah but DeSantis has been running from getting pinned down on an abortion stance.

      seems weird they both see the political field that differently in Florida for abortion.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy shoemangler

      @Edmund Dantes:

      I saw a clip of DeSantis today.  He said if Stacey Abrams wins her election there’ll be a “cold war” between Florida and Georgia.   It’s an old clip but it was new to me.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      eclare

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:   Excellent news!  As for Patagonia, I have a fleece pullover from them that is over twenty years old.  The elastic at the wrists is shot, but I still wear it.  I will definitely stick with that brand.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      HumboldtBlue

      @karen marie:

      Agreed. I recall about eight years or so ago one of their writers literally plagiarized an article written by a friend and local journalist. I even emailed TBogg about as he was writing there at the time. Haven’t read it since.

      Also, if anyone is hungry for wonton soup or wontons in general, Boebert has you covered.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      dm

      I’m starting to believe this is the result of oxygen-deprivation from breathing too long in the Fox News bubble.

      Except: part of the language in Graham’s bill talks about the setting the limit to be before the fetus can feel pain (there was some other rhetorical trick he’s playing, too, but I’ve forgotten what it is).  His bill, he hopes, will put Democrats into the position of seeming to be in favor of inflicting suffering on fetuses, which is the sort of thing Republicans will happily point out.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      steve g

      Like magic, the Democratic party now becomes the defender of states rights. California will decide what happens in California!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mike in NC

      Both Graham and Rubio launched presidential campaigns that were laughed at until they quickly folded. Most people probably don’t even remember.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MattF

      I guess Rubio’s support of Graham’s proposal is attempting to fend off attacks from the right— but I haven’t seen that happening. It would sorta make sense, but is still a puzzle. It is something Rubio would be sensitive to and we left-wing crazies would not.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      CaseyL

      @lowtechcyclist:

      That’s exactly the problem:
      If the Democrats do NOT filibuster the bill – because they want the GOP to show how little regard it has for women, medicine, and so on – then the GOP and allies will run ads saying “See? The Dems really don’t care about your rights: they refused to filibuster this bill!  They actually agree with our position!”… and the folks who don’t pay much attention to politics, and/or spout that “both parties are the same” bullshit, will fall for it.

      IOW, I don’t want the Dems to try playing some kind of 13th Dimensional Chess on this one.  Just filibuster the stinkin’ thing.

      ETA: If the bill even gets out of committee, which it probably won’t.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      West of the Rockies

      Clearly Graham and Micro think this posturing behooves them.  I’m guessing they are saying something like, “Hey, we’ll look reasonable and sympathetic:  92% of abortions take place in the first 15 weeks, so the bill will really only impact a minority of women; also,  there are rape and incest exceptions.   See?  We look super reasonable (while also appealing to our crazed base).”

      They’re gambling that few will notice that the bill doesn’t preclude states from outlawing abortion prior to 15 weeks.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kent

      On any bill, any Senator can offer up any amendments.

      Democrats should come up with about 50 abortion-related amendments and offer them up and force the GOP to vote on every one.

      For example, the first amendment to offer would be to change this from a ceiling to a floor.  In other words, guarantee by Federal law 15 weeks in every state.

      and then keep going and force the GOP to vote on every single abortion-related topic.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Scout211

      I tried to find a response from Val Demings, but instead found this obnoxious commentary posted on one of our favorite organization’s website, The Federalist.

      It may be a clue why Rubio decided to sign on to Graham’s bill one day after the Federalist panned Demings for her views on reproductive freedom.

      Rubio Challenger Rep. Val Demings Laments 15-Week Abortion Ban From ‘Extremists’ While Promoting Abortion On Demand
      by Jordan Boyd

      Much like her allies in Congress and the corporate media, Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Florida, embraces and promotes the left’s unpopular belief that abortion should be legal and easy to get during all nine months of pregnancy.

      That’s why when Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans on Monday night to introduce a 15-week ban on abortions in the U.S., Demings publicly yowled about the consequences of saving an unborn child from the pain of being dismantled in the womb early in the first trimester would bring on the nation.

       

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Immanentize

      Rubio is probably thinking that he cannot lose against Demings. He may or not be right about that. But the national 15 week ban is good for DeSantis if he runs for Pres in 24 because that is “the Florida way” already. So Rubio may well be just shilling for DeSantis here.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Immanentize

      @HumboldtBlue: I read that McConnell will not let that bill get to the floor. This is all just noise for Fox.

      ETA and as a counterpoint to the marriage equality bill that Schumer promises will get to the floor.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      JPL

      Someone had a great ad today against Walker, using a clip where he says no exceptions, and then it changes to say no exceptions to rape, incest or the life of the mother.   That will help in GA

      It wasn’t paid by Warnock.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      CaseyL

      @HumboldtBlue: I have no idea what his schedule looks like, or how closely he pays attention to every bill that gets put in the hopper.  I hope someone on his staff is detailed to keep an eye out for anything related to reproductive rights, and and give him a heads-up.

      I also like @Kent:’s idea!

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Brachiator

      @germy shoemangler:

      Let me be clear. I am 1,000,000 percent against pharmacists injecting their dumb ass religious beliefs into filling a goddam prescription.

      But I know of a number of situations where a pharmacist knew more than a doctor about a drug being prescribed, about correct dosage levels, about drug interactions or better alternatives and prevented some major medical mishaps by challenging or discussing the prescription with the doctor.

      So while some pharmacists may be nuts, others are worth their weight in gold.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JPL

      @Immanentize: If it does make it to the floor, the dems should label it carry your baby that won’t survive outside the womb to term ad.   Maybe a shorter version, just like the olden days, carry that dead baby to term.

      Sorry to be so graphic, but that happened.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      livewyre

      @Scout211: I would urge caution against linking or pasting directly from radicalizing articles like that. It increases exposure to writing literally designed to traumatize followers into violence and the rest of us out of resisting. Much like the signs they carry. Words can be weapons.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      delphinium

      @Scout211: The Federalist and every death cult Republican can f*ck off with this. Republicans get abortions (at probably the same, if not higher rates than anyone else) and use birth control.

      And any pharmacist who proclaims that they are such delicate daisies that they cannot perform the functions of their job due to “deeply-held religious beliefs” needs to have their entire adult life investigated to see just how much they actually adhere to those beliefs. And since we can all guess that they actually don’t follow their religion, they can then be shown the exit door.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Gretchen

      We know Trump blackmails people, and that Graham’s attitude changed sharply after golf with Trump. Trump hates McConnell and would like to undermine him. Could Trump be blackmailing Graham to tank McConnell’s chance of being Majority Leader?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      randy khan

      @CaseyL:

      It’s never getting to the floor in either the Senate or the House in this session, since Schumer and Pelosi control such things.

      And honestly the Republicans supporting it don’t care because they think that just saying they support the bill and would vote for it in a Republican-controlled Congress will help them.  (It’s as if they have seen what’s happened since Dobbs, on both sides of the issue.  I mean, never mind what Dems think, Republicans seem to want only a full-bore ban on abortion and none of this weak tea compromise stuff.)

      Reply
    75. 75.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      forget the myths the
      media’s created about the [republicans]–
      the truth is, these are not very
      bright guys, and things got out of
      hand.

      Mark Felt

      Reply
    76. 76.

      delphinium

      @JPL: That’s probably for the best. Warnock can focus his ads on the Democrats’ accomplishments and how they will help the people in GA.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Immanentize

      @MattF: I thought the same thing. I do believe that the J6 Cmmt has received more material from the USSS pursuant to subpoena — and they are actually the preeminent cyber security retrievers in the country. So, entirely possible. “Hope in my bosom grows.”

      Meanwhile, gotta get ready to teach (at 8-10 on Wednesdays this semester). Fight like rabid dogs!

      Reply
    81. 81.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The book, titled The Wilderness and written by former Newsweek political correspondent McKay Coppins, alleges there were claims a woman associated with Florida politics “had supposedly been impregnated by Rubio, and then went on to have an abortion.”

      The book further claimed there was possible proof of an affair “when Rubio’s credit card statements were leaked,” referring to “multiple airline tickets purchased on her behalf.”​

      Reply
    83. 83.

      delphinium

      @Immanentize: ​

      Zoe Lofgren Jan 6th Cmte, says they have received the missing Secret Service texts.

      Great-now I’m sure we will get even more media coverage about the queen!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      OT but this cracked me up in a very immature way. From a WaPo article about putin refusing to accept reality about the current state of the war:

      Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday that the war “will continue until the goals that have been set are achieved.” What those goals are, however, is difficult to know. Putin’s initial goal, of capturing Kyiv and topping Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, failed.

      I am pretty sure they meant to say “toppling” there, because “topping” Zelenskyy would mean something quite different and pretty much illegal in russia 😜

      Reply
    91. 91.

      HumboldtBlue

      Really good discussion on Nicole Wallace’s show about elections and personal values and how Democrats, particularly Biden, are doing something they rarely do in elections, they are focusing on values instead of issues. As Wallace and a panelist pointed out, in 2004 the Bush team said “let the Dems talk about issues, we will focus on values and if we do that we will win.”

      Very enlightening discussion.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Old School

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Do you really think someone is going sneak an abortion ban through the Senate?  Come on!

      It’s not the same thing, obviously, but my impression was that the bill to end daylight savings time seemed to be snuck through the Senate.  As I recall, it was passed in two seconds or so.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Brachiator

      @Gretchen:

      Could Trump be blackmailing Graham to tank McConnell’s chance of being Majority Leader?

      I get the impression that Graham enjoys being Trump’s toady.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Geminid

      I don’t think this law will make it to the Senate floor this Congress and it probably wasn’t intended to. It’s a promise for next year, an incentive for anti-abortion voters to turn out for the midterms.

      As a practical matter, I think it’s a really bad strategem for Republicans. Rubio’s a fool to support it, but Graham put all his colleagued in an invidious position by throwing this proposal out seven weeks before the midterms  McConnell probably wants to choke him.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      emmyelle

      I dunno. Not spiking the football yet, This feels very Access Hollywood tape. “Events” could undo all that Biden has so carefully done, and doom us to this shit until we drown in melted polar ice in like 2027.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      JPL

      I assume because it’s too close to an election,

      Kyle Griffin

      @kylegriffin1

      ·
      1m

      Reuters: U.S. SUPREME COURT DENIES YESHIVA UNIVERSITY BID TO BAR RECOGNITION OF LGBT STUDENT CLUB

      Reply

