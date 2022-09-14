Delaware offered in-person early voting on Saturday, when Biden was in Wilmington. Instead, he employed 2 motorcades, local police & Boeing 757 version of AF1 to vote in an election with no high-profile races Reports @Jordanfabian⁩ ⁦⁦@jendeben⁩ https://t.co/GG0e9C0Y0w — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) September 14, 2022

I understand exactly why President Biden chose to cast his vote this way — he’s setting a model to encourage every voter to participate, even if in a particular year it doesn’t seem ‘important’, even if it’s not very convenient.

But I (and the Spousal Unit) will be voting by mail — which is open to all, in Massachusetts, by request on a mail-in postcard. We’re both ADD, and the last-minute scramble to show up at the proper polling place, with my rollator, make the experience less than uplifting for us.

So, a philosophical question: How important is showing up in person to vote?

Voting is good for you. And if you can manage to do it in person (if you can, and especially if you're in a place where Republicans aren't making it harder), renew the joy of a small but important civic ritual. My latest @TheAtlantic Daily.https://t.co/1rUFQ9ogoG — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 13, 2022





Choices are good, and important! Time and mobility restrictions should never keep someone from voting… but, yes, I’m grateful to those of you who choose to show up on Election Day, especially those of you volunteering to make it all possible!

That is the best reason to vote in person. Never be intimidated to vote in your own country. https://t.co/vTRzZGFmwO — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 14, 2022

what if i work two jobs. what if i have mobility issues. what if i don’t want to stand in line for two hours. the right to vote is not an endurance test. — bearded guy that yells at school board meetings (@CalmSporting) September 14, 2022

Different people have different perspectives. For many, the camaraderie (bake sales and poll workers) are a joy! And there’s a certain sweet nostalgia, for those of us who grew up in communities where voting was treated like a communal celebration…

I really like early voting. It’s easy. Avoid the lines, etc. But I also started volunteering to work the polls, and it’s awesome. You really do walk away feeling great about democracy – and it exposes you to normal people from the other side who also care about democracy. — Keith (@PretenderKeith) September 14, 2022

Correct. And for those of us whose ancestors were denied the right to vote, the very act of going to the poll is quite literally a ritual of freedom and liberation- perhaps the only one you can do in the seasons of your life. — Evariste (@Eve_N_CT) September 14, 2022

I remember my parents saying "yeah, I ran into [neighbor, friend, etc] while I was voting" When my mom ran for a local office, I was her counting observer in a church basement with the other guy's team and election official. I had to tell her she lost her re-election bid :( https://t.co/nm5Nbv2zTc — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 14, 2022