Wednesday Morning Open Thread: How Should We Vote?

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: How Should We Vote?

49 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I understand exactly why President Biden chose to cast his vote this way — he’s setting a model to encourage every voter to participate, even if in a particular year it doesn’t seem ‘important’, even if it’s not very convenient.

But I (and the Spousal Unit) will be voting by mail — which is open to all, in Massachusetts, by request on a mail-in postcard. We’re both ADD, and the last-minute scramble to show up at the proper polling place, with my rollator, make the experience less than uplifting for us.

So, a philosophical question: How important is showing up in person to vote?



Choices are good, and important! Time and mobility restrictions should never keep someone from voting… but, yes, I’m grateful to those of you who choose to show up on Election Day, especially those of you volunteering to make it all possible!

Different people have different perspectives. For many, the camaraderie (bake sales and poll workers) are a joy! And there’s a certain sweet nostalgia, for those of us who grew up in communities where voting was treated like a communal celebration…

    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      I used to love to go to the polls, but Covid has changed all that. But I assume we won’t have a mail-in option this year. That was a special Covid dispensation, and Covid is over, doncha know.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      My signature is terrible and inconsistent, so I don’t trust mail-in voting to count my ballot.  I always vote early, in person at the county courthouse annex, to get it over with.

      Reply
    Jeffery

      Jeffery

      My feet died. Standing or even walking to a poll would be a problem. Being able to fill out a ballot at home is great. Being able to look up online who the candidates are when voting is even better. Now when there are judges to be voted for I can look up just who the republicans are and not vote for them. It is interesting how the GQP tries to hide the fact that they are members of the GQP. It takes some digging to find out their party affiliation. The Democrats are very open as to who they are.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      prostratedragon

      Illinois now allows subscribing to ballots by mail. For this election they’ll go out in a couple of weeks. I’ve enjoyed the camaraderie of voting at the polls,  but early and mail are great choices. Easy for the less mobile,  and the ballot gets in. Otherwise I’m like Evariste: when voting has been a matter of your people’s blood you get itdone.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      DrDaveChemist

      Yesterday was primary day in Rhode Island and we voted in person. Way too many races with more than two candidates that made me wish for ranked choice. Especially governor, where the good ol’ boy semi-incumbent (moved up from lt. gov. when Gina Raimondo got tapped for Commerce secretary) was my third or fourth choice but won with a plurality not much above 30%.

      When I voted in person in November 2020, I was greeted in line by our congressional  representative (Cicilline) who lives in our precinct. One of the many things I love about where I live is the chance to meet public officials on a regular basis, from city council all the way up to U.S. senate.

      Reply
    JMG

      JMG

      I early voted in the Mass. primary last month. I was the only person in the town hall when I did, which was a weekday at 1 p.m. on a brutally hot day. When I early voted in 2020, there was a long line despite many voting stations, but that was a Saturday morning. I know mail-in is easier, but I still enjoy the in-person experience, if only to see the nice poll workers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Cliosfanboy

      and if you can, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE sign up to be a poll worker for your city or county.  I’ve been doing it for 20 years and it’s exhausting, but also very gratifying. We need Democratic poll workers to keep an eye on the republicans, some of whom will try to deny the vote to eligible voters.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      If the line wasn’t too long, I enjoyed voting in person. But we’ve signed up for permanent vote by mail. That way, I can research candidates for things like school board.

      Longest lines I ever encountered were in Detroit. Then we moved to a suburb and lines were suddenly short. Food for thought.

      Reply
    Geminid

      Geminid

      I’ll keep voting in person as long as I can. It’s easy for me: a ten minute drive through pretty country to a local volunteer fire department. No lines midmorning.

      Last year there was a lady outside “manning” a Republican table. She gave me a pamphlet with a plastic card signifying my membership in the “Youngkin Election Integrity Task Force.” It would be a good souvenir, she suggested, for when Mr. Youngkin becomes President.

      But doggone it,  I’ve already lost the card!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      It’s (slightly) morally superior to NOT vote in person on Election Day, and the reason is BECAUSE people like Nichols say the opposite and it’s important to reject their argument. The reason is that it’s used as a bad-faith motivation to shut down alternative voting methods, to suppress the vote. Using these methods establishes demand, which keeps them going.

      I vote in person sometimes, especially in lower-profile elections–it’s actually very easy for me; my polling place is never crowded. But I’ve also done early voting just because I was curious about how it worked and wanted to promote the idea.

      Reply
    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      I used to love voting in person. Would take my kids, so they knew how to do it when they were older. In AZ, they have the PEVL….permanent early voter list, so you sign up for it once, and thereafter you get every ballot in the mail. Then we had our disastrous 2016 primary. Stood out in the heat for three hours. So I signed up for the PEVL after that. Here in PA, there’s no PEVL. You have to request a mail ballot separately for each election….DUMB. But my polling place is a block down the street, and so I don’t really mind going. It’s a nice little walk.

      I think everywhere should have a PEVL. More options, less bullshit.

      Reply
    eclare

      eclare

      I get my neighbor’s mail about once a month (got some yesterday), and I got a invitation to a wedding about two months after it was postmarked, I never got an invitation to a shower, so I will be voting in person for the foreseeable future.

      Plus where I vote on election day usually has a yummy bake sale.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’m all for voting by mail, but these days, I do think it’s important that enough of us actually show up on Election Day to make sure the nutcases on the other side aren’t trying to scare people away.

      What damned sure would be nice would be if they took a lot of those local offices off the ballot.  School board? Sure, I’ll vote for my school board representatives.  Register of Wills? Judge of the Orphans’ Court?  How the hell do I tell the difference between a good Register of Wills and a bad Register of Wills?  Offices like these should be filled by a county executive that’s either elected, or selected by a board of county commissioners that we elect.  But there’s a whole bunch of offices on our county ballot that make no sense to be voted on.

      Reply
    CCL

      CCL

      @zhena gogolia: If I remember correctly, you are in CT???   Check with your town registrar, but Covid is still considered a valid excuse to vote absentee.  Towns still have and will use drop boxes  as well.

      Reply
    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist: So a few years ago, my local LD started compiling a “Voters’ Guide” on a bunch of the smaller races and judgeships. Like “Commissioner of Mines”. It was really helpful.

      When those races come up, the ballots can get really really long. Another point in favor of voting at home in your PJs with some coffee.

      Reply
    MattF

      MattF

      I vote by mail. Everything is online- I print out the ballot and the envelope, mark them, sign them, stamp them, and then mail everything at the condo mailbox. It worked for the primaries and I got an email yesterday saying that the election powers-that-be are going to do the same for the general.

      The only annoyance is that here in Maryland, with a Trumpist heading the Republican ticket, the electoral result is pretty much a forgone conclusion.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      The other good thing about early or mail voting is that in most places, there’s a way to ascertain after doing it that your ballot was accepted. If someone is trying to mess with the election, or there’s some other reason you might be uncertain about whether your vote was counted, this gives you more chances to get it done. You can vote early knowing that if something goes wrong and it didn’t take, you can always try again or use Election Day voting as a backup.

      You’ll notice that my reasons are all kind of paranoid–to me this overrides nice Election Day vibes.

      Reply
    eversor

      eversor

      I vote in person if possible.  Even in (as the great Palin once said) Commie Pinko Northern Virginia (bonus points you could see the Pentagon from the hotel she dropped that one at) we get a bit of a shit show.  I’ve noticed none of these fools pull these stunts in DC properly but evidently Arlington is fair game.   Read as, we aren’t scary and they are scared of black people in DC or MD.

      The shit show is these giant banners of gore porn to convince people to vote R because abortion.  And then you get the stuff with the crosses and the bibles to vote morality and your religion ie vote R.   They can be jerks at times.   And I don’t know why they do that here in the land of defense contractors where someone is likely to paste you onto the side walk if you get cross with them but they do.  But if you’re tall enough, male enough, and sadly white enough and hurl a water bottle at them or yell at them they shut the fuck up and sit the fuck down.   Since we are also heavily Asian and Latino here I think it’s a good thing to show up and just scowl.

      This will be the SO’s first time voting (she kept kicking the can on citizenship even though she’s lived here for years but Trump scared her into moving quickly on it) so we will go together.  Her niece can also vote now and has been a citizen so it should be interesting.  They know what to expect though on the bad side as they are filipnas and get the entire fire and brimstone when they go (went) to church.  Though the take down of Roe has caused them to quit going to the Sunday hate cult and also created a hilarious family argument over the issue.

      Reply
    LiminalOwl

      LiminalOwl

      Advice needed, before I spend time trying to reach election officials:  The Thin Black Duke and I are no longer in Boston, having moved to Western MA.  Unfortunate circumstances dictated that we move before completing the purchase of a new place, and we are currently in rented-room limbo.

      We do expect to have an apartment (inspection today!) before Election Day, but the closing is after the deadline for changing voter registration. Do we a) travel back to Boston to vote (two hours each way, so I’d rather not), b) register at the new address and hope nothing goes wrong; c) something else?

      (I will totally understand if nobody is able to give advice, in case it needs to be said.)

      Reply
    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      An election with no high-profile races?

      What kind of nonsense is this. You VOTE EVERY SINGLE ELECTION BECAUSE YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO!

       

      Good on 46 for setting that example👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Aaron Morrow

      @Cliosfanboy: If you can, vote early and volunteer on Election Day. Takes the stress off the latter when you do the former. (I guess it works the other way, too, though I haven’t tried it myself. I need to see if I can volunteer for early voting support this year.)

      I think it’s a stupid argument; just vote! I don’t care how!

      Reply
    Scout211

      Scout211

      I am a huge fan of mail-in or drop box ballot voting.  Unless Election Day becomes a national holiday, I think voting should be so easy that everyone can vote with the fewest possible disruptions or impediments.

      Before we were first allowed mail-in ballots here in California (initially by request and now by default) I remember always struggling to find time during the morning or the evening to juggle our jobs, the kids’ school, homework, after school activities and dinner to find a time that we could vote. And that was with fairly short lines. (I don’t even know what we would have done if we had to wait in line for two or more hours). There was never a “great community” feel because everyone was short on time and like us, needed to get back to the day’s activities.

      Mail-in/drop box ballots are so much more inclusive and make voting so much easier and convenient.  There are always voting centers if you prefer showing up in person and all counties have early voting in person in selected voting centers.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Where are you people that you have cake at the polling location?

      At polling places in public schools, where the PTA / marching band / school library has organized a fundraising table.

      (Although, in my personal experience, it’s usually cookies or brownies or muffins, which are easier to portion individually.)

      Reply
    Geminid

      Geminid

      @Baud: There is just no stopping donations to Democrats running in red districts when the Republican is as notorious as Lauren Boebert. Marcus Flowers similarly has raised big money for his Georgia 17th CD campaign even though M.T. Greene’s seat is even safer than Boebert’s.

      But while political donations are theoretically a zero-sum game, I think that in practice some of these donations are “extra.” And hopefully some of the donors will learn from experience, and direct their money more efficiently in the future.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @eclare: I can track my ballot online. I see when it arrives at the election office and when it’s accepted.

      Once my ballot came to my house so late that I didn’t think it would arrive on time. So on election day, I took it to my polling place. I think I had to revoke it somehow. Then I voted in person. Before I turned the mail ballot in, I took pics so I’d remember which school board candidate I wanted to vote for.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Yeah, I know.  And I’m a little conflicted, because I appreciate these Dems who run in deep red districts.

      I thought Boebert’s district was within reach.

      Reply
    Torrey

      Torrey

      The first time I voted early, I had a moment on Election Day when I really, REALLY wished I could stand in line to vote in person on the day itself. It was in 2008, and as I was heading out first thing in the morning to do GOTV for Obama in Virginia, I drove past my polling place and saw all my neighbors lined up to vote and basically having a party. We’re a majority-Black area, and the energy was incredible. Really wished I could have joined them.

      Thanks, Obama! :)

      Reply
    SFAW

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​
       

      Where are you people that you have cake ar the polling location?

      Why do you care? It’s not as if they let the pantsless in the door.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Sheila in nc

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: You can still do research and vote in person. You just need a sample ballot. In NC, there’s a statewide voter lookup tool where you go to check your registration and remind yourself of your polling place. If an election is coming up, it will also have the sample ballot for your precinct. You can do your research on the people and then vote in person if you like, either early (that’s what I do) or on Election Day.

      Reply
    CCL

      CCL

      @LiminalOwl: I don’t know about MA election law, but if the rental is in the same district as your new home, there may be some way through.  Sorry to say, checking with the registrar of voters in your new district to find out what options you have is probably your best option.

      Reply

