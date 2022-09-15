Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Consistently wrong since 2002

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let there be snark.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Garbage Gov

Garbage Gov

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I’ll try to keep this brief since someone else is working on a post about it, but I wanted to note that Ron DeSantis is a smarmy, malevolent glob of lunchmeat factory floor waste packed into a rancid bratwurst skin and encased in an ill-fitting blue suit. The Miami Herald:

In a surprise announcement Wednesday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office took credit for sending two planes with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, apparently jump-starting an immigration program without revealing any details.

The governor told reporters three weeks ago that the program was on standby, and the Florida Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the immigrant relocation program, said it had no details about how it would work yet.

“Florida can confirm that two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities,” Taryn Fenske, the governor’s communication director, said in a statement.

As more details emerge, the scale of the depravity involved in this stunt grows. First, we shouldn’t assume the people shipped to Martha’s Vineyard to advance DeSantis’s relentless quest for the Oval Office are “illegal immigrants” (not that they would deserve to be treated as pawns in a cheap political stunt if they were). Reports say most are Venezuelans, so they are likely asylum seekers and may have been released in the U.S. legally while they await their court date.

Some of the folks dumped in the Vineyard said their flight originated in Texas and made a stop on a tarmac in Florida, but otherwise, the passengers had not been in the state. So far, I haven’t seen a report that claims any of the people on the planes had been living in Florida. So why are Florida taxpayers paying for chartered planes to fly people from Texas to Massachusetts? Because DeSantis is running for president on our dime, that’s why.

One account from a migrant says a Spanish-speaking woman lured people at a San Antonio shelter onto the planes with false promises of a free flight to Boston to get expedited work papers and housing assistance. Instead, the group — which included babies and preschool-age children! — were unceremoniously dumped on an island with no advance warning to local authorities, who had to scramble to find food, shelter and medical care.

Fox News got a heads-up in the form of exclusive video of the planes landing so DeSantis could crow about the stunt on that channel. It’s straight-up sociopathic behavior, orchestrated solely to give the deplorabble hate-boners, and the stunt was pulled at the expense of vulnerable people who Florida Republicans claim are fleeing Joe Biden-style communism in their home countries.

But to end on a grace note, the people of Martha’s Vineyard stepped up to help and quickly found beds, food, medical care and toys for the kids while they figure out what happens next. The immigrants found more compassion and kindness from blue Massachusetts than they would ever find among Trump-humping Bible-thumping DeSantis voters in Florida.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • Betty Cracker
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Emma from Florida
  • Falling Diphthong
  • geg6
  • germy shoemangler
  • Gravenstone
  • Grumpy Old Railroader
  • ian
  • Jeffery
  • jeffreyw
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Ken
  • lee
  • NorthLeft
  • PaulWartenberg
  • rikyrah
  • Spanky
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      This might play with the haters, but from what little I’ve seen, it’s activating the non-haters as well. I think people may be tiring of Republican stunts.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Making lemonade outta this lemon, yeah, the compassionate response by blue staters is what can be highlighted here.  Nice example of how we do things.  That example and message is lost, of course, on the bigoted, white haters.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      I’m clearly unaware of the size of Martha’s Vineyard because I did not know it had a large airstrip–but rich folks who have beachfront homes need to get to those homes, don’t they. What do rich Republican beachfront homeowners think of this stunt?

      Martha’s Vineyard can fend off future such flights by building an Abortionplex next to the airfield.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      DeathSantis is nothing but a piece of human trash.  Which is kind of ironic because he is treating other decent people like they are actual trash.

      What a disgusting creature.  Here, have a thermometer, everyone.

      Florida – DeSantis: One-term Governor / Zero-term President

      Reply
    8. 8.

      ian

      Har, Har, dump them on Martha’s Vineyard, that will own the libs!

      orchestrated solely to give the deplorabble hate-boners, and the stunt was pulled at the expense of vulnerable people

      Unfortunately sums up about 95% of what conservatives do these days.  Also, I think there is a typo in there BC.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yutsano

      Apparently the Venezuelans in South Florida are PISSED at this stunt. It annoys me that a Republican will be the one to get the credit for getting them home. Fuck Charlie Baker*.

      *My phone suggestion turned up Baka there. I find that curiously acceptable.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy shoemangler

      Florida and Texas’ plan to transport migrants to “leftist” cities culminated in a pair of cruel publicity stunts in a 12-hour span this week, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered two busloads to be dropped off outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris. The buses that arrived in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning carried about 100 migrants, Fox News reported, most of whom were nationals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Emma from Florida

      Democrats should publicize this relentlessly. These are Venezuelans,  biggest conservatives in the state, Republicans all. Smack them in the nose with the facts.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PaulWartenberg

      I have a question: Is it illegal to spend state money to perform an act designed purely for electioneering/campaigning interests? Where did the $12 million for this stunt come from, Florida state funds? Was it legal to use it in other states (Texas and Massachusetts)?

      I’ve seen twitter statements that what DeSantis and Abbott did here violates human trafficking laws, and I do hope the Justice Department investigates this crap. >:(

      SHAME ON ANY FLORIDIAN WHO VOTES FOR THE SADIST DESANTIS. 

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betsy

      As throughout history, these unfortunate people will probably thrive in the north where they would have been taken advantage of, treated like a commodity, and mistreated in the south.  I’m not excusing nationwide racism and cruelty AT ALL, but I’ve read enough slave narratives to see what a difference a culture of commodification makes.  (As compared to valuing people as people)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jerzy Russian

      I wanted to note that Ron DeSantis is a smarmy, malevolent glob of lunchmeat factory floor waste packed into a rancid bratwurst skin and encased in an ill-fitting blue suit.

      I just wanted to see that again. Christ, what an asshole!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      rikyrah

      Some of the folks dumped in the Vineyard said their flight originated in Texas and made a stop on a tarmac in Florida, but otherwise, the passengers had not been in the state. So far, I haven’t seen a report that claims any of the people on the planes had been living in Florida. So why are Florida taxpayers paying for chartered planes to fly people from Texas to Massachusetts?

       

      I really do want someone to explain it to me.

       

      They were in TEXAS.

      TEXAS.

      HOW did people in TEXAS wind up in MASSACHUSETTS, on planes sent by FLORIDA?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NorthLeft

      As a plus sixty year old Canadian, I have witnessed wave after wave of immigrants come to Canada and make this country a much better place to live. They have rejuvenated struggling towns and cities, and made Canada a far more interesting and enjoyable country.

      Our continued growth and success are almost completely dependent on immigration. It is an ongoing frustration that our governments mostly fail to give this issue the support it requires.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Spanky

      This is (economic) war between the states. Think our shitty media will point that out? And I DO hope that Massachusetts (metaphorically) starts to shoot back.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betsy

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I recall a slave narrative I read that talked about the newspapers and magazines that a skilled yeoman boat’s carpenter subscribed to read in his tidy New England abode.  That man had been enslaved or was a free person of color.  The narrative spoke of how the reading material would be above the level of almost any “genteel” white southerner who prided  himself on his fancy house and expensive possessions.  I was struck by the contrast of cultural norms: one culture valuing the improvement of one’s own skills and mind, and self-cultivation, and the other culture valuing the zero-sum goal of harnessing (stealing) more “other-people’s labor” and buying fancier positional goods with it,  instead of acquiring skills and learning  and being a contributor to society.  I am still struck by this whenever I visit Boston and see all the billboards for trade school education, night school programs advertising to help you increase  your skills and licensures and wages — it’s like a direct historical  line.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lee

      An interesting tidbit about the start of this program in Texas:

      Initially it was voluntary for the immigrants (it might still be I don’t know). Often the immigrants would have relatives/contacts in NYC/Boston/DC/Chicago and so they actually benefited from this program. IIRC there was an immigrant that arrive with just ‘Chicago’ on a piece of paper. They actually were sent on a bus to Chicago.

      This did not play well with the bigots which is why I think there is now a change of tactics. Hopefully it is still voluntary.

      As a side note:
      One of the issues with many of the vacation/destination locations is they are running very short on workers. Workers can find jobs closer to their homes that pay almost as well. Inadvertently this little stunt might have just helped out Martha’s Vineyard.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.