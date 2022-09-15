I am tired and cranky and really just sick of people being awful.
That is all.
Love,
John
by John Cole| 23 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
I am tired and cranky and really just sick of people being awful.
That is all.
Love,
John
columbusqueen
Virtual hug with a cold beer. Right with you
Jerzy Russian
Yes, busy day filled with committee meetings and classes. I look forward to going to bed these days.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Right there with you Cole, sometimes
Well, since it’s an open thread:
Any opinions on the live action Disney remakes, such as the Lion King (2019)? I thought it looked pretty awful. They have a reputation for being unnecessary soulless cash grabs that frequently miss the point of the originals, as well
BeautifulPlumage
Right there with you Cole. So many people expending so much energy to fuck over other people.
Well HumboldtBlue posted this near the end of my kindness post and it seems like a good place to re-up it
Can’t wait to take my kids to watch Little Mermaid ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v6Taxu9CI9
— jolly_good_ginger (@jollygoodginger) September 13, 2022
sab
Husband getting PICC line out tomorrow! Yay! No more at home antibiotic IV drip operated by me. If Goku is still awake, your nursing has taught you another set of life skills that may come in useful even if you never go professional. I foumd it terrifying.
sab
@SiubhanDuinne: The pitbull and I did a happy dance when we unplugged the last iv bag. Husband happy too but not able to dance yet.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Thank you for that video. I think it’s really stupid that there’s grown adults that hate on a movie aimed at families for transparent racist reasons. So many people online try to do the “I’m not a racist, I just want ‘red hair representation’!” thing with the new The Little Mermaid movie.
It’s insane that trailer on Youtube allegedly got 1.5 million dislikes (which is apparently probably not true because the extension used to “bring back the dislikes” overestimates how many dislikes there actually are)
I think it’s a heartening thing that young black girls are more and more able to see themselves on the big screen now
This man is glorious, as are the joyous reactions he lets us watch.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
It was a pretty good reveal at the end. I assumed he was an actual chud spliced in
HumboldtBlue
Here you Cole, Puppy is one with nature..
@sab:
Great news, we have the dancing covered.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I was reading Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote lyrics to new songs for it. Might be worth checking out for that alone
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Aww, what a cute pupper
SiubhanDuinne
I didn’t know that. Thanks! Definitely a draw.
SiubhanDuinne
I love his pink paddy-paws.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen the racism more transparent. Their excuses are so asinine, and if you’ve read Hans Christian Andersen’s writing, so obviously based on their imagination, not his writing.
It’s a tough subject for me because I got about a quarter into Andersen’s collected works, including reading the clusterfuck of WTF that is Little Mermaid, before giving up. His writing left me with the kinds of scars it is hard not to rant about.
sab
@HumboldtBlue: Lol. What’s with his little fig leaf?
Jager
I posted earlier about the passing of my Chef Cousin Janey after her long, nasty battle with cancer. I was talking with her mom (my “Baby Aunt”) about Janey today, we decided when she reached the other plane, Anthony Bourdain, walked up, handed her a tall vodka on ice, lit a smoke, and said, “Where the hell have you been, the dining room is full and you need to run the kitchen.” Janey grinned, jumped up, drank a slug of her vodka, got the kitchen staff moving, and started on the entrees. Going to miss my beautiful cousin.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings