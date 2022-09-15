that's all great but did you ever liberate your own mama's village pic.twitter.com/wnZK97Mr72
— jabuttee – luxurious memes and takes (@jabuttee) September 13, 2022
translation by @bilyk_alex pic.twitter.com/biOSFYpQSg
— jabuttee – luxurious memes and takes (@jabuttee) September 13, 2022
Unverified reports on telegram report front lines of Ukraine conflict overrun by weird little meme dogs https://t.co/u87ZEtCa72
— Promo Code: Rudy (@canderaid) September 12, 2022
The Ukrainian counteroffensive has been slowed down by a stubborn hedgehog. pic.twitter.com/UEIqAn0qCY
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 12, 2022
BREAKING The Russian generals are losing so badly Republicans want to start erecting statues of them in the South
— Tucker Carlson's Chief Military Analyst (@WiseguySix) September 11, 2022
Everyone Putin Pays Dies https://t.co/ZxdmBGxgZ7
— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) September 13, 2022
Conservative groups are lobbying members of Congress to vote against the White House’s request for additional money for Ukraine, arguing that the administration is asking for a blank check with no long-term plan to end the war | @jacqklimas https://t.co/gII1TRrmVY
— Defense One (@DefenseOne) September 12, 2022
This might be rattling them more than Trump losing. https://t.co/NHaJs0CFfh
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 12, 2022
If Russia loses, all the people on Left and Right in the West that demanded a "compromise" that "accepts Russia's legitimate interests" will shift to accusing the West of having sucked Putin into a deliberate trap to crush Moscow
None of these people will rethink their positions
— Alexander Clarkson (@APHClarkson) September 12, 2022
"He's going to leave the country poorer, more hated, and more isolated than at any time since Stalin’s death.”@RadioFreeTom to @djrothkopf in this useful overview of expert opinion on Putin and Russia's future: https://t.co/E4EOfxLXQ1
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 13, 2022
