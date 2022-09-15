Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

President Biden’s United We Stand Summit (LIVE) 10 am ET

President Biden is holding a white house summit this morning to combat hate-based violence.

What a great idea!

FACT SHEET: The United We Stand Summit: Taking Action to Prevent and Address Hate-Motivated Violence and Foster Unity

Today, at the White House, President Biden is hosting the United We Stand Summit to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety. The Summit will honor the resilience of communities who are healing from hateful attacks, including mass shootings, from Oak Creek to Orlando, Charleston, Pittsburgh, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, and beyond.

The Summit will put forward a shared vision for a more united America, demonstrating that the vast majority of Americans agree that there is no place for hate-fueled violence in our country, and that when Americans stand united to renew civic bonds and heal divides, we can help prevent acts of hate and violence. Today’s Summit is just the beginning of this work, and every American has a role to play in this cause. Today, President Biden will rally a whole-of-society response to prevent, respond to, and recover from hate-fueled violence, and to foster national unity.

The White House is announcing a historic package of new actions the federal government, civic, faith, philanthropic, and business leaders will take to address hate-fueled violence and advance national unity:

The President will announce new agency actions to strengthen the federal government’s coordination and community engagement to prevent, respond to, and recover from hate-fueled violence.

Federal agencies are announcing new steps to strengthen the resources available to local schools, law enforcement agencies, and cultural institutions like museums and libraries to prevent and respond to hate-fueled violence.

Bipartisan former White House officials will launch Dignity.us, a Citizens’ Initiative to Address Hate-Fueled Violence in America, to foster dialogue in communities across the country and identify solutions to address hate-fueled violence. The Citizens’ Initiative will be coordinated by four former Directors of the White House Domestic Policy Council under Republican and Democratic presidents. The Presidential Centers or Foundations of Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Gerald Ford will support the initiative.

New Pluralists, a cross-partisan group of philanthropic and field leaders, is mobilizing $1 billion in new investments to increase support for programs that build bridges among Americans of different backgrounds to foster unity.
Compact to Combat Hate and Extremism, committing to stand up against hate-fueled violence and increase their support for local initiatives that heal divides.

Service organizations, led by Interfaith America, the YMCA, and Habitat for Humanity, are launching A Nation of Bridge Builders, a new partnership that will train 10,000 Americans to be bridge builders in their neighborhoods, and will host over 1,000 bridge building events in over 300 communities.

Technology companies, including YouTube, Twitch, Microsoft, and Meta are announcing new actions their platforms are taking to prevent hate-fueled violence.

At the Summit, the White House will also honor 16 “Uniters” from across America.

Click the link above to see the list of honorees.

How it’s being reported.

Washington Post.

Today, President Biden is hosting a White House summit aimed at combating the kind of hate-fueled violence that emerged at a gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016, a Walmart in El Paso in 2019 and a supermarket in Buffalo earlier this year. Aides said Biden will deliver a speech calling for a “whole-of-society” response at the United We Stand summit, where several new actions are expected to be unveiled, including some measures from technology companies to address hate-based content.

.

NPR.

Madison energy entrepreneur Masood Akhtar is one of 21 Americans who are set to be honored at the White House this week for their work in uniting their communities.

The honor coincides with a “United We Stand” Summit at the White House on Thursday. That event “will bring together heroes from across America who are leading historic work in their communities to build bridges and address hate and division, including survivors of hate-fueled violence,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement last month.

Akhtar founded and serves as the president of We Are Many-United Against Hate, which aims to bring people together to stand up to hate, prejudice and violence. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin nominated Akhtar for the honor.

.

Channel 3000 (local man is one of the honorees)

President Biden will host a summit at the White House Thursday on combating hate-fueled violence.

The White House says the event, called the “United We Stand Summit,” will gather experts and survivors and will include bipartisan local leaders. It will also honor communities who have been through hate-based attacks, including the mass shootings that took place at gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016, at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019, where the assailant said he was targeting Mexicans, and the expressly racist shooting that killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket Buffalo earlier this year.

The program will include remarks by Vice President Harris, a presentation on the state of hate-based violence in the United States and a conversation with a former neo-Nazi who has since disavowed the white supremacist movement.

Open thread.

  • Baud
  • delphinium
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • eclare
  • Ken
  • rikyrah
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • Yutsano

    9. 9.

      Ken

      @Baud: See Yutsano just above your comment. There will be more than enough people presenting the “hate is a fundamental right and mass murder is the price of freedom” side.

    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      Speaking of hate-based violence:

       

      Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) tweeted at 7:00 AM on Thu, Sep 15, 2022:
      #OnThisDay in 1963, a bomb planted by white supremacists ripped through Sixteenth Street Baptist Church killing four little girls. The tragedy marked the third bombing in 11 days in Birmingham, Alabama following the federal order of Alabama school integration. #ANationsStory https://t.co/gCBKFo24EF
      (https://twitter.com/NMAAHC/status/1570382135407804416?t=V91AmFuxhqZLOEtDkrNTxg&s=03)

    12. 12.

      eclare

      @WaterGirl:   I had not heard of this event til I clicked on the post.  Even if I don’t watch, seems like there is usually more of a heads-up, and I have heard that he will be speaking.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: I am guessing that they wanted to avoid the “pre-butting” and the bullshit that would have started as soon as they announced this.

      With no advance notice the other side couldn’t mobilize the media and the propaganda that would shit on this event before it even started.

    17. 17.

      delphinium

      @Ken: ​
      Is Biden trying to make people too happy? In this Ohio diner, we spoke with folks who were concerned that not allowing people to vent their rage and anger in truly horrible ways may be bad for their mental health.

    19. 19.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      So about that DeSantis effort to stick it to libtards, he should be going through some things here in a bit according to the US code.

      https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title8-section1324&num=0&edition=prelim

      Plus, the United States of America can find itself in the lawful possession of some fine charter aircraft capable of overwater flight.

      Lock him up, lock him up, lock him up….

