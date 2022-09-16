The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people. https://t.co/D6IMv5uh0U

New report details 'massive global failure' in response to #Covid. The Lancet Commission is calling for a transformation of WHO & more worldwide investment in pandemic preparedness https://t.co/3AxSSFxeve — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 16, 2022



More than ten million children are #COVID19 orphans. Though the #pandemic is currently declining, the impact on the lives of these youngsters will be felt for decades. https://t.co/XeRsGenH0N pic.twitter.com/hqXg5W0mfo — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 15, 2022

Hong Kong logged 8,999 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, of which 131 cases were imported. The city also added 16 new deaths. Full, trusted Covid-19 coverage on HKFP: https://t.co/w8LTgNgHXy#hongkong #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kXbbthYAFN — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) September 16, 2022



The COVID pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa CDC Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said. More recently, hesitancy and logistics problems have made it difficult to get shots into arms https://t.co/wk7I7FyN2T pic.twitter.com/5cQOJjqeCe — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2022



"There may be no correlation between the severity of your #COVID case & the lasting effect on your brain. You thought COVID felt like having a cold? Great, but you still may not know what the virus has done, or is doing, to your body."https://t.co/uAai4Cmqi4 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 14, 2022



A large network of African scientists has analyzed the first 100,000 #SARSCoV2 genomic sequences from the continent, characterizing the pandemic’s progression and highlighting the dispersal patterns of Variants of Concern, including Delta and #Omicron: https://t.co/qcCaVJ1591 pic.twitter.com/sPpLEJQpSp — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) September 15, 2022

And I’ll just come right out of the gate with my assessment of the LC report with regard to origins. It’s 1.5 pages of flaming hot garbage, discussed in more detail here. And it’s entirely due to the incompetent, hubristic leadership of Commission chair Jeffrey D. Sachs. https://t.co/hinPPaMQeT — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) September 15, 2022

Republican parents are 3 times more likely to say they definitely won't get their kids vaccinated against COVIDhttps://t.co/sZDJO0Vv2f pic.twitter.com/mpXNtBJsch — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) September 14, 2022

“They were wrong about the efficacy of the mRNA vaccines.” DeSantis keeps courting anti-vaxxers pic.twitter.com/q0jxOjUxgo — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 12, 2022