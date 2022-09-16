The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people. https://t.co/D6IMv5uh0U
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 14, 2022
======
New report details 'massive global failure' in response to #Covid. The Lancet Commission is calling for a transformation of WHO & more worldwide investment in pandemic preparedness https://t.co/3AxSSFxeve
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 16, 2022
(link)
More than ten million children are #COVID19 orphans. Though the #pandemic is currently declining, the impact on the lives of these youngsters will be felt for decades. https://t.co/XeRsGenH0N pic.twitter.com/hqXg5W0mfo
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 15, 2022
Snide kabuki towards a foreign correspondent, it’s suggested:
(link)
Hong Kong logged 8,999 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, of which 131 cases were imported. The city also added 16 new deaths.
Full, trusted Covid-19 coverage on HKFP: https://t.co/w8LTgNgHXy#hongkong #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kXbbthYAFN
— Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) September 16, 2022
(link)
(link)
(link)
(link)
The COVID pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa CDC Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said. More recently, hesitancy and logistics problems have made it difficult to get shots into arms https://t.co/wk7I7FyN2T pic.twitter.com/5cQOJjqeCe
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2022
(link)
======
"There may be no correlation between the severity of your #COVID case & the lasting effect on your brain. You thought COVID felt like having a cold? Great, but you still may not know what the virus has done, or is doing, to your body."https://t.co/uAai4Cmqi4
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 14, 2022
(link)
(link)
A large network of African scientists has analyzed the first 100,000 #SARSCoV2 genomic sequences from the continent, characterizing the pandemic’s progression and highlighting the dispersal patterns of Variants of Concern, including Delta and #Omicron: https://t.co/qcCaVJ1591 pic.twitter.com/sPpLEJQpSp
— Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) September 15, 2022
And I’ll just come right out of the gate with my assessment of the LC report with regard to origins. It’s 1.5 pages of flaming hot garbage, discussed in more detail here. And it’s entirely due to the incompetent, hubristic leadership of Commission chair Jeffrey D. Sachs. https://t.co/hinPPaMQeT
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) September 15, 2022
======
(link)
Republican parents are 3 times more likely to say they definitely won't get their kids vaccinated against COVIDhttps://t.co/sZDJO0Vv2f pic.twitter.com/mpXNtBJsch
— Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) September 14, 2022
“They were wrong about the efficacy of the mRNA vaccines.” DeSantis keeps courting anti-vaxxers pic.twitter.com/q0jxOjUxgo
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 12, 2022
Okay… DeSantis is wrong and the vaccines are effective https://t.co/41vZMMHIH4
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 14, 2022
Reader Interactions
7Comments
-
1.
Getting my new booster + flu shot this afternoon. Really hoping it doesn’t flatten me for the weekend.
-
2.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,375 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,813,702 cases. It also reported three deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,299 deaths – 0.75% of the cumulative reported total, 0.76% of resolved cases.
33,929 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 13th September, with a positivity rate of 6.6%.
There were 27,205 active cases yesterday, 906 more than the day before. 1,232 were in hospital. 53 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 41 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 1,466 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,750,198 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.
2,364 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. 11 new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 3,875 doses of vaccine on 15th September: 315 first doses, 479 second doses, 1,026 first booster doses, and 2,055 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,318,908 doses administered: 28,098,246 first doses, 27,502,399 second doses, 16,228,368 first booster doses, and 489,895 second booster doses. 86.0% of the population have received their first dose, 84.2% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.5% their second booster dose.
-
3.
Republican parents are 3 times more likely to say they definitely won’t get their kids vaccinated against COVID
“Sure kids, go right ahead and play in the middle of Lindbergh Boulevard during rush hour.”
-
4.
Monroe County, NY:
83 new cases reported on 9/13/22
The NYSDOH has stopped updating at all since the 13th. I don’t know whether they’ve finally thrown in the towel, or if the person usually responsible for the updates is on vacation with no coverage this week.
Kristine: I was only out of commission for about 24 hours, then it was back to normal.
-
5.
Wife got her 3rd booster yesterday, a Pfizer Bivalent shot, at the Health Dept downtown. I got mine the day before, while running errands and she remained at home, safe. Wearing masks most all the time when not in the car or at home.
Today I leave soon for a CT scan, will take several hours as an oral dose and and IV dye are on tap. Wish me luck.
-
6.
Biobot has updated, showing a renewed decline on a nationwide basis, but still about 15% higher than its low of three weeks ago, which is equivalent to about 325,000 new cases daily. Regionally the West declined to a 4 month low, the Midwest and South were relatively steady, but the Northeast increased to a new 7 month high – even higher than its worst levels during the BA.2.12.1 wave. This seems consistent with the idea that the recent upturn was caused by the return to schools.
Confirmed cases are down almost 50% from their June peak at 69,000. Hospitalizations have declined about 33% from their June peak to 31,000. Deaths are roughly steady at 440, which is about 15% below their recent peak.
There is continued *relatively* good news on the excess mortality front. For the last 6 months, excess deaths have averaged about 2,000 per week, the lowest level since the pandemic began. This suggests that about 1/3rd of COVID deaths have been among those who would have died from other causes in any event.
The CDC should update its variant data later this morning.
-
7.
@J R in WV: Good luck! Getting my new booster tomorrow, has anyone seen how long it takes to be effective? I think the other shots were two weeks.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings