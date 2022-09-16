Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Afternoon Odds & Ends

The most important news of the day: Pete is okay! (He had minor surgery this morning, and I was an absolute wreck!)

Friday Afternoon Odds & Ends

In other news, Ron DeSantis is still a scumbag: (Tampa Bay Times)

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new Florida program to relocate immigrants lacking permanent legal status out of the state, according to state records.

Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit for sending a group of 48 migrants — most, if not all, from Venezuela — to Martha’s Vineyard, a summer island destination for the rich and powerful in Massachusetts.

DeSantis is facing lots of questions about why Florida taxpayer dollars were used to transport people from Texas to Massachusetts. We all know it was a $615,000 dick-swing for his perennial presidential campaign, but maybe even Floridians who don’t object to the stunt on humanitarian grounds will see it as misuse of public funds earmarked specifically to relocate immigrants from Florida to other states.

Lots of people have called for an investigation into the incident, including Gavin Newsom, Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. I have no idea if this will blow up in DeSantis’s ugly face or not, but Joe Biden said the right things: (CNN)

President Joe Biden criticized state Republican officials who have been sending migrants north this year to protest his administration’s immigration policies, accusing them of “playing politics with human beings.”

“Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they’re doing is simply wrong. It’s un-American, it’s reckless and we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We’re working to make sure it’s safe and orderly and humane. Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts,” Biden told attendees at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala on Thursday evening.

He added: “It’s long overdue for Senate Republicans to come to the table and provide a pathway for citizenship for Dreamers, those in temporary status, farmworkers and essential workers. We need to modernize our laws so businesses get workers they need, and families don’t have to wait decades to be brought back together. It’s time to get it done.”

It’s impossible to shame the shameless, but good for him. And open thread.

PS: That photo reminds me that I really need to repaint the floor of my porch!

  Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  Barbara
  Baud
  becca
  Betty Cracker
  Brachiator
  C Stars
  CaseyL
  Citizen Alan
  Cowgirl in the Sandi
  different-church-lady
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  eachother
  Eunicecycle
  FelonyGovt
  Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  Frankensteinbeck
  geg6
  germy shoemangler
  Gin & Tonic
  gratuitous
  Heidi Mom
  Jay
  Jeffro
  jimmiraybob
  Joy in FL
  JoyceH
  JPL
  kalakal
  la caterina
  laura
  Major Major Major Major
  Miss Bianca
  misterpuff
  New Breed Leader
  Odie Hugh Manatee
  Old School
  oldgold
  Omnes Omnibus
  Pappenheimer
  rikyrah
  Sister Golden Bear
  SiubhanDuinne
  SteveinPHX
  Sure Lurkalot
  Tony G
  UncleEbeneezer
  Wanderer
  WaterGirl
  WereBear
  Yutsano
  zhena gogolia

    94Comments

    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      Pete’s new nose is awesome 😀

      DeSantis is scum – so he fits right in with the rest of the GOP.  God, what a bunch of worthless wankers they all are.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Citizen Alan

      Since this is an odds and ends post, I would be grateful if people would send me home positive thoughts or whatever. For. I have a zoom interview in 90 minutes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      I know we can’t shame the shameless…but we can at least make their shamelessness the topic of the day (and perhaps beyond?), and make them and their party toxic to decent society.  Anything that pushes their support down towards the fabled 27% mark!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      C Stars

      Aw, good work Pete! He’s such a charmer.

      We have to paint our porch too. But first we have to replace the rotten bits. Mr. Stars thinks he’s going to get this done tomorrow before the atmospheric river hits CA. Hrmmm.

      Has anyone else seen this incredible piece of interactive journalism in the WaPo? There’s probably a paywall but it’s so worth watching–about the return of California Condors to Yurok country (i.e. the northern coastal counties)

       

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-solutions/interactive/2022/california-condors-yurok-program-extinction/?itid=hp-more-top-stories

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      @CaseyL: He’s still at the vet’s, so the photo above is his old nose! We can’t pick him up for another hour, damnit! Will post a new nose photo eventually…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      @Jeffro:

      I think that’s happening. It certainly led on CNN last night, despite the breaking news that The Queen Is Still Dead.

      And I honestly think DeSantis went too far. The real kicker to the whole thing was that he sent a videographer along to document the bewilderment and distress of his victims. That’s too much into high school bully territory, selecting out the helpless for acts of public humiliation. And the truth is that most people were not high school bullies, and didn’t like the high school bullies, and also didn’t like the crowd they ran with, the minions who would laugh moronically at the bully’s public humiliation of the helpless. And I can’t help but think that some people are having second thoughts and starting to wonder – holy cow, did we elect the high school bully?

      But I always was a cockeyed optimist…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      kalakal

      Glad to see Pete’s ok.

      On a different note, to seek relief from the moronic wibbling about pronouns by the likes of Lauren “My pronoun is Patriot ” Boebert and Lavern “You will never catch me using pronouns” Spicer I submit the sublime use of language and acting that was Yes Minister featuring the greatest pronoun joke ever

      https://youtu.be/r-s-Y4xA9pk

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Miss Bianca

      @Betty Cracker: oh, this reminds me of when my Dr Watson had to go to the vet’s *overnight* because he had ripped his shoulder open and was due for early morning surgery. I could hear him warbling his “I AM DEADED, THIS IS MY DEATHSONG, ALL THOUSAND AND ONE VERSES” all the way back to the kennel area as I was leaving. Made me feel like such a piece of shite. Glad Pete is ok!!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      Odds and Ends.

      Some interesting data from a recent BBC News story on the employment gap in the US.

      In the US, for instance, the August 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the labour force participation rate at 1.0 percentage point below its February 2020 level.

      In other words, people have been quitting and, in some sectors and jobs, they haven’t been coming back. Perhaps it’s unsurprising, given the poor conditions in many workplaces throughout the pandemic. The dearth of workers is most evident in hospitality and service-work industries, where positions for dishwashers, truck drivers, retail workers, food servers, airport agents, home health aides and similar roles have been open for literal years. …

      Particularly in the US, data shows it’s been tough to be a service worker for a long time. In 2020, for instance, full-time American food counter workers made, on average, $23,960 (£20,796) a year – failing to clear the poverty line for a four-person household.  Weekly hours have rarely been guaranteed, making it difficult for workers to be sure their income would cover their bills, or arrange things like transport and childcare….

      [During the pandemic] frontline service workers, forced to interact with colleagues and customers while everyone else was sheltering at home, were among the most vulnerable to Covid-19. In the first year of the pandemic, 68% of those who died in the US were labour, retail and service workers. 

      Understandably, throughout the last two years, attrition rates have shot up. In 2021, 64.6% of retail workers, a whopping 86.3% of accommodation and food service workers, and just under 40% of manufacturing workers quit their jobs.

      I have a cousin who is a warehouse manager. He notes that an Amazon facility that opened in the area swooped up people who previously would apply to work for his company, which offers good benefits but can’t compete on wages.

      These issues and other distortions in the economy have to have some impact on demand and consequently inflation.

      Also, even though the small or inconsistent uptick in wages has put a strain on some small businesses, it is good for the economy because it is good for workers. Too many people were not earning a living wage, and increases in housing costs were pushing people into poverty and homelessness.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      rikyrah

      @JoyceH:

       

      And I honestly think DeSantis went too far

       

      I think that this story has hit a nerve for a lot of reasons…
      the image of this muthaphucka putting migrants on a private plane…
      then, to find out that they weren’t in FLORIDA, but, TEXAS.

      And, the folks on Martha’s Vineyard basically saying…
      We got time today…did you hear the attorney for the migrants?
      Oh, on GP, these folks are not playing with them.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gin & Tonic

      Here’s what you get to do after the russians leave.

      Ексгумація в Ізюмі. Дістали 23 тіла цивільних (попередньо), і 17 військових. У деяких були шеврони 93 бригади «Холодний Яр». Один з цивільних мав мотузку на гиї і зв‘язані руки. У двох військових теж зв‘язані руки. pic.twitter.com/yANEDmHnmm
      — Nastya Stanko (@StankoNastya) September 16, 2022

      Reply
    40. 40.

      oldgold

      It is a close call as to which Floridian disgraced themselves more this week, DeSantis or Cannon.

      All things considered, I am going with Cannon.

      Even though DeSantis’s despicable stunt involved children,  in my opinion Cannon’s corrupt ruling possibly poses more disastrous long term consequences for the entire nation.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffro: & @JoyceH: Yes! Also, more is coming out from the immigrants being interviewed, such as that they were lied to and lured onto the plane under false pretenses. Sounds like there may have been illegal action taken by government officials — one of the MA lawyers who are assisting said officials falsified the immigrants’ addresses, using shelters from places as far away as WA when the people had only ever been in TX. I hope DeFascist rues the fucking day he sent them to a state with lots of smart and passionate lawyers!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      FelonyGovt

      Glad Pete is doing well!

      @Citizen Alan: you got this!

      I think this DeSantis thing is a real test of a person’s humanity. Anyone who defends it, or thinks it’s a great idea, is someone best not to associate with.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      kalakal

      @Betty Cracker: I really, really hope this blows up in his face big time. Crist should be able to hammer him on this $600,000 + of Florida tax payers money for this odious performative buffoonery. And if the documentation is forged…

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Brachiator

      @JoyceH:

      And I honestly think DeSantis went too far. The real kicker to the whole thing was that he sent a videographer along to document the bewilderment and distress of his victims.

      I think you are right. Although DeSantis and other right wingers believe that the majority of the people will also get a kick out of seeing people mistreated, they make a severe misjudgment here.

      Many people will be disgusted by this behavior. And I hope that this may lead some people to vote against Republicans.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Gin & Tonic

      I doubt I will live long enough to understand why somebody would stand on line for 24 hours to look at a box with a flag draped over it.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      @kalakal: Same! Crist has been pretty on-point about it so far, and the FL dailies are all over it, from what I’ve seen. Venezuelan Americans in South Florida aren’t amused, and lots of them usually vote Republican because they believe the lies about Joe Biden being Chairman Mao. Hopefully this will open some eyes, but who knows.

      @FelonyGovt: Agreed. Unfortunately, I’m pretty sure that will include some of my relatives. Thanksgiving will be interesting this year…

      Reply
    53. 53.

      eachother

      Called de Florida devil this morning.
      Over educated. Under experienced. Human trafficker.
      Suggested a leader doesn’t pass a problem to someone else, but figures out a solution per their occupation or in cooperation with others.
      The man is an  assault- water predator.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Tony G

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: Yes, fuck the soulless cretins — also known as the majority of white voters in Florida — who support DeSantis.  If the culture of many white people in the United States were not so twisted, people like DeSantis and Trump would be nobodies.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: We watched Episode 2 of Gutsy Women, and you are right.  Much better than the first.  And Megan Thee Stallion is a damn national treasure.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Yay Pete! Good boy, goooooood boy.

      Betty C, you can pour yourself that wee dram now. In case you hadn’t already.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      misterpuff

      @JoyceH: And I honestly think DeSantis went too far. The real kicker to the whole thing was that he sent a videographer along to document the bewilderment and distress of his victims. That’s too much into high school bully territory, selecting out the helpless for acts of public humiliation. And the truth is that most people were not high school bullies, and didn’t like the high school bullies, and also didn’t like the crowd they ran with, the minions who would laugh moronically at the bully’s public humiliation of the helpless. And I can’t help but think that some people are having second thoughts and starting to wonder – holy cow, did we elect the high school bully?

       

      Can we just start call DeathSantis “Biff Tannen”? He even looks like Biff!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      gratuitous

      I’d like to see Florida and Texas have their federal dollars earmarked for refugees cut substantially, and that money diverted to Massachusetts and New York. It won’t happen, of course, but it would hit DeSantis and Abbott where it hurts.

      There is apparently some do-gooder group filing a petition or something to have DeSantis investigated for kidnapping and human trafficking. I’d be glad for the distraction, and if Ron has to spend the last several weeks of his re-election campaign explaining how he’s not really a heartless criminal, so much the better.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      germy shoemangler

      “Shipping vulnerable migrants across the country is not a campaign tactic. It is human trafficking,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI). “It is the abuse of dozens of human beings and a celebration of that abuse for political gain.”

      “These are the kinds of tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico and Guatemala,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

      https://www.thedailybeast.com/florida-governor-ron-desantis-migrant-stunt-was-gross-but-was-it-against-the-law?ref=home

      Reply
    66. 66.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @CaseyL:

      Pete’s new nose is awesome 😀

      Thank Dog! His photo will never end up in one of those “Plastic surgery gone hideously wrong” clickbait pieces.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      becca

      A writer at Reason condemned DeSadist and the  commentariat was having none of that libtard rubbish. Reason writers must get pretty depressed about how truly pathetic and uncool their audiences are. Libertarians are supposed to be the cool republicans, after all. See: Megan Mc Arglebargle.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      kalakal

      @Betty Cracker: I work with a Venezuelan, she’s a lovely person but

      and lots of them usually vote Republican because they believe the lies about Joe Biden being Chairman Mao

      basically believes anyone to the left of Genghiz Khan is a commie. She thought this stunt was great, the US is being ruined by illegal immigrants etc, et bloody cetera. Then I told her the people in question were Venezuelans, who just like her a few years ago, wanted out of Venezuela because of Chavez and his successors. She went very quiet

      Reply
    70. 70.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Well things are finally looking better for us.  Mother In Law’s recovery is moving along and they think she will be able to go into 2-week Skilled Nursing rehab at the end of next week.  But we will need to find them a new place to live that is on a first floor because the hospital can’t send her to rehab if she doesn’t have a long-term living option set up, and they don’t think she can handle walking up a flight of steps repeatedly.  So she may not have to go to a Nursing Home after all.  We also finally got their Medicaid applications in, which they will need for whatever nursing she will require.  Hopefully none of this will mess up our vacation scheduled for the first week of October, but we shall see.  At the very least, these are all great developments for the longer-term.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @JoyceH:

      And I honestly think DeSantis went too far. The real kicker to the whole thing was that he sent a videographer along to document the bewilderment and distress of his victims.

      FUCK HIM SO MUCH

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Major Major Major Major

      @becca: ​The Reason comments section is such a cesspool. It’s so funny to compare what the Ideas People in the libertarian movement write (sometimes interesting!) versus what the rank-and-file actually believe (fascism). Kind of refreshing that the national party has now been taken over by the actual fascists.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Old School

      @Baud:

      What happened to the $12 million number I saw floating around yesterday?

      $12 million is the amount allocated in the Florida budget for the entire immigrant transportation program.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Brachiator

      The prospect that Trump and his vile mini-me DeSantis might vie for the GOP presidential nomination brought to mind this recent Guardian story about Hungary.

      Hungary is no longer a fully functioning democracy, members of the European Parliament declared on Thursday in a non-binding but highly symbolic report.

      Instead, the country should be considered a “hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” in which elections are regularly held but without respecting basic democratic norms.

      “There is increasing consensus among experts that Hungary is no longer a democracy,” the lawmakers said, citing a series of international indexes that have in recent years downgraded Hungary’s status.

      In their resolution, MEPs point the finger directly at Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has been in power since 2010, and condemn his government’s “deliberate and systematic efforts” to undermine the EU’s core values.

      Lawmakers raise concerns about a long list of fundamental rights they believe to be under threat, including the electoral system, the independence of judiciary, privacy, freedom of expression, media pluralism, academic freedom, LGBTIQ rights and the protection of minorities and asylum seekers.

      MEPs also criticised the EU institutions for allowing democratic backsliding to go unchecked.

      There is a small, noisy faction of Americans who yearn for a Hungarian style electoral autocracy. I think the more that the nation sees of DeSantis, the less they like him. And I am hoping bigly that Trump implodes or soon ends up in handcuffs for his many misdeeds.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      jimmiraybob

      @oldgold: ​
       

      Even though DeSantis’s despicable stunt involved children,…

      A real Trump/MAGAnista would have sent parents and children to different states and then burned the records of who went where (ala Stephen Miller). He’s got time to iron out his mistakes before the big run.

      Reply

