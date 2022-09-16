Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

No one could have predicted…

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Let there be snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      Oh, I googled it. That is really stupid.

      ETA: I do a lot of Penny Dell puzzle books, and they have a lot of puzzles that involve 5-letter words, so I have seen this one, BUT ONLY IN PENNY DELL PUZZLES

    6. 6.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      It even took the bot 6 attempts.  I was stuck at ?x?xx forever.  Didn’t help that afterwards the bot told me there were “20 possible words, you’ll need some luck.”

    7. 7.

      JaneE

      4 tries is better than I usually do, but part of that was just luck.  You do need to be pretty old to remember the usage as a noun.  It makes up for some of the newer usages they throw in to befuddle us seniors.

    8. 8.

      Shantanu Saha

      Got it in 4 this time, though I can’t boast a streak so long. Most of my recent fails have been figuring out four of the letters quickly, then missing the 5th for 3-4 swings at bat.

    10. 10.

      Jertian

      Pain.

       

      Wordle 454 X/6

      ⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩
      🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
      🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
      🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
      🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
      🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

    13. 13.

      oldster

      I got the outer four letters within 3 lines, then had 4 different possible central letters. The correct answer was on my list as the 4th least likely option, i.e. I would have gotten to it on line #7, if there were a line #7.

      I don’t feel too bad about these cases, where it’s just a matter of randomness. No better strategy on my part would have produced a better result, so it doesn’t feel like I failed to do something that I could have done better.

      Any of you play Quordle? You have nine lines in which to guess 4 words. I like that more than the original World.

