My 130 day Wordle winning streak is over. Today’s word was stupid. Bastards!
Reader Interactions
13Comments
-
1.
Ironic
ETA: Probably tomorrow’s word.
-
2.
In my circle of a dozen or so regular Wordlers, two got it. Agreed — totally stupid word.
-
3.
Paring down our egos
-
4.
I thought they were 5 letters long. Stupid is six.
I just can’t get into Wordle. I need meanings.
-
5.
Oh, I googled it. That is really stupid.
ETA: I do a lot of Penny Dell puzzle books, and they have a lot of puzzles that involve 5-letter words, so I have seen this one, BUT ONLY IN PENNY DELL PUZZLES
-
6.
It even took the bot 6 attempts. I was stuck at ?x?xx forever. Didn’t help that afterwards the bot told me there were “20 possible words, you’ll need some luck.”
-
7.
4 tries is better than I usually do, but part of that was just luck. You do need to be pretty old to remember the usage as a noun. It makes up for some of the newer usages they throw in to befuddle us seniors.
-
8.
Got it in 4 this time, though I can’t boast a streak so long. Most of my recent fails have been figuring out four of the letters quickly, then missing the 5th for 3-4 swings at bat.
-
10.
Pain.
Wordle 454 X/6
⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
-
12.
@Jertian: Oh ow
-
13.
I got the outer four letters within 3 lines, then had 4 different possible central letters. The correct answer was on my list as the 4th least likely option, i.e. I would have gotten to it on line #7, if there were a line #7.
I don’t feel too bad about these cases, where it’s just a matter of randomness. No better strategy on my part would have produced a better result, so it doesn’t feel like I failed to do something that I could have done better.
Any of you play Quordle? You have nine lines in which to guess 4 words. I like that more than the original World.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings