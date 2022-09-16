Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: President Joe Biden, Train Guy

Another Biden admin guy who’s putting in the work:

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh kept railroads and unions at the bargaining table for 20 hours, fueled by sandwiches and baked ziti, to clinch a make-or-break labor deal early Thursday.

With President Joe Biden insistent and the U.S. economy in the balance, there was no room for failure and no time for a traditional style of negotiations with rounds of document exchanges, he said in an interview.

“I wanted to get this deal done,” said Walsh, a former Boston mayor who canceled a trip to Ireland and speech to Irish legislators to broker the talks.

After more than two years of negotiations, railroads and unions faced a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach a contract and avoid a rail shutdown. That would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion daily by stranding critical goods, closing factories and paralyzing industries and travelers…

“I did not celebrate until I had initials on the document,” Walsh said. He called White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese to give him the good news early Thursday morning.

Walsh said it was a good contract for both workers and employers. He urged both sides to begin the next contract talks earlier to avoid a repeat of the last-minute negotiations.

Biden met with government officials, railroad and union leaders at the White House after the deal was announced and paid tribute to Walsh “for his tireless round the clock work.”

So, in the same week that things seem to be turning around dramatically in Ukraine, a potential railroad strike in this country was threatening to cut the legs out from under the still-staggering supply chains and damage the general economy going into the extended holiday season. And you could see it coming: The Republicans would use a railroad strike to blunt the apparent momentum that the Democrats had derived from the Supreme Court’s radical destruction of reproductive rights. The elite political media, dedicated as always to its role as national racetrack touts, would play along. Republicans would force the president to choose: appear as a tool of the unions and, thus, play the scapegoat in an economic car crash; or lose a lot of his most valuable political capital, namely his close relationship with organized labor. It looked like a nifty trap for a party hamstrung by its cracker-factory roster of candidates.

Except that the president easily extended his winning streak from the summer toward the fall…

The union still has to ratify the deal, but it also includes a mandatory cooling-off period if the union votes the agreement down, so a strike would not automatically ensue if the deal is rejected. However, after the events of the past seven years, avoiding a catastrophe ranks as an unalloyed triumph.

The streak continues.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      different-church-lady

      Chrissake, I’d rather pay for rail workers getting sick days than a volleyball stadium for the daughter of a rich football player.

      Betty Cracker

      My dog Pete is having minor surgery today (a thing with his nose). He should be fine, but I’m a wreck. I guess it’s too early to slam a couple of shots?

      OzarkHillbilly

      Over at Outside the Beltway yesterday, James Joyner noted,

      The nature of the settlement is unclear but President Biden and his team deserve credit that they won’t get. It’s hard to sell a crisis averted.

      To which I replied,

      By this point he should be used to not getting any credit, just the blame.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      While I completely appreciate the sentiment and have expressed it myself, Joyner could actually, you know, give Joe credit, which I also try to remember to do.  (Maybe he does elsewhere).

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly: A little.  But it seems like the point is to talk about how he won’t get credit.  I completely get it, and constantly express that frustration myself as a lowly blog commenter.  I feel like people with a bigger microphone shouldn’t act like that though.  I’d rather see them be more affirmative than cynical.

      But I’m making a lot of assumptions based on a short statement.

