Friday Night Respite Open Thread: Speaking of Impossible Creatures…

Not sure I could sit through a whole movie, but there’s certainly material for one. Olivia Rutigliano explains that “Charles Dickens really, really hated his fanboy Hans Christian Andersen”:

… [I]n March of 1857, Andersen earnestly wrote to Dickens to say that he was traveling to England, for no more than a fortnight, to take Dickens up on his offer. And so, in June of that year, Andersen showed up to Gad’s Hill, Dickens’s country estate in Higham, ready to become roommates with his hero. “My visit is for you alone,” he wrote. “Above all, always leave me a small corner in your heart.”

(If it weren’t for the fact that Andersen seems kind of cluelessly sweet, this would sound like horror movie. I’ve definitely seen this horror movie.)

Although the Dickens family was expecting him, in a way, they could have never expected him. Andersen, socially awkward and apparently one of the nineteenth century’s premier literary softbois, was not good at picking up on social cues or maintaining any kind of formal demeanor, demanding in one way or the other that he remain the center of attention. When he arrived, he asked that one of Dickens’s own sons give him a daily shave, explaining that this was a custom for hosting male guests in Denmark. Weirded out, Dickens made him a daily appointment at a nearby barbershop instead. One night, during a dinner, when Dickens held an arm out to one of the ladies present, Anderson scooted over and grabbed it himself, and walked with Dickens arm-in-arm into the dining room. Which is not even to mention the fact that he stayed for three weeks longer than he had originally proposed.

Now, this was a particularly bad time for Dickens to have any (let alone such an oblivious) houseguest—Little Dorritt was not doing so well critically, and he was attempting to leave his wife for a woman half his age. Plus, he was acting in a play—his friend Wilkie Collins’s play The Frozen Deep. So, he was clearly a busy man, doing many important things.

Then again, Andersen was difficult to be around. At the premiere of The Frozen Deep (with Dickens in the leading role and Queen Victoria in the audience), he loudly burst into tears. Afterwards, he apparently sulked because his presence at the event was not noted more highly. And when he learned that one of his pieces received a negative review, he hurled himself down on the Dickens family lawn and passionately wept. Despite this spectacle, Dickens’s daughter Kate called him “a bony bore.”

It is speculated by some that Dickens may have based his gaunt, obsequious character Uriah Heap on his guest. It is assumed that Anderson based his character of the Ugly Duckling on himself…

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Before mermaidgate, weren’t people complaining about black people in the new Rings of Power show on Amazon Prime?  It’s not a diverse cast at all, except for a few isolated characters.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      delphinium

      Ah, the old “I”ll be traveling to England, for no more than a fortnight” trick. Andersen sounds like a celebrity stalker.
      Never read Little Dorritt, but the miniseries was quite good, with the wonderful Claire Foy and eye candy Matthew Macfadyen.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      LeftCoastYankee

      One of the thoughts that buoyed me during the pandemic (and living alone), was the idea that I could have been stuck hunkering down with some of the old clueless roommates of my youth.

      I’m sure there’s some kind of dark comedy in the “unfortunate” demise of a bad pandemic apartment mate.

      (ETA): And “Hans” would be an appropriate name for the mate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      prostratedragon

      @Baud:  Scoffers should consider how close Dickens’s reaction probably was to Stringer Bell’s exasperation with bone-head subordinates.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JoyceH

      @SpaceUnit:

      If people can believe Jesus was a white gun-toting Klansman we can make mermaids any damn color we want.

      I saw someone parodying the mermaid controversy with an outraged huff on Twitter that in the original, the little mermaid’s lower half was clearly cod, whereas in the reboot, she’s mahi-mahi.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Andersen sounds like a celebrity stalker.

      Andersen was a fruit loop.  I have studied him only a little around reading a big chunk of his execrable literary work.  He would serially fall in love with and write madly passionate letters to people who might or might not know him.  He was incredibly horny on main, while simultaneously thinking that sex itself is gross.  His stories are full of passionate people going to bed with each other, apparently to cuddle and smooch.

      His writing is awful.  It’s bizarre.  It’s nihilistic.  His religious beliefs appear to be that life sucks and going to heaven is the only happy ending, and that you get this by praying.  Morality is… iffy.  Just pray.  Also beauty, he’s really into beauty.  And naked children.  He has huge, huge, book-sized ‘stories’ that are just page after page of describing a setting, with no plot.  He openly declares at the open of one of those that he’s hoping to find a painter who will paint these and will be paid in exposure.  No, seriously, he’ll pay them with riding the coat tails of his fame.

      Snow Queen is a great story.  I highly recommend it.  No resemblance to Frozen whatsoever, but great story.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      … [I]n March of 1857, Andersen earnestly wrote to Dickens to say that he was traveling to England, for no more than a fortnight, to take Dickens up on his offer. And so, in June of that year, Andersen showed up to Gad’s Hill, Dickens’s country estate in Higham, ready to become roommates with his hero. “My visit is for you alone,” he wrote. “Above all, always leave me a small corner in your heart.”

      (If it weren’t for the fact that Andersen seems kind of cluelessly sweet, this would sound like horror movie. I’ve definitely seen this horror movie.)

      No, it sounds like something out a horror movie. Misery, specifically. If anybody ever wrote like that to me, even if I had met them before and kind of knew them, I’d be creeped out. It’s too…much; like this person doesn’t understand boundaries and how relationships develop

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HumboldtBlue

      I think I’m gonna do this to Cole.

      Write him a letter saying I’m coming, and then just show the fuck up and stay for a month.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      delphinium

      @Frankensteinbeck: ​

      who will paint these and will be paid in exposure. No, seriously, he’ll pay them with riding the coat tails of his fame.

      Gotta admit, my mind went elsewhere about the ‘paid in exposure’ part.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Emerald

      Uriah Heep is a character in David Copperfield, published in 1850, so if Andersen was the inspiration then Dickens must have known him years before his visit in 1857.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      geg6

      OMG,  that’s a hilarious story!  Big Dickens fan here.  As a preteen, I read all his works, over and over.  But I never heard this story and it’s fascinating.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      Gov Gav feeling frisky, definitely not feeling DeSantismentum.

      Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to debate a Republican — but the one he seems most eager to take on is about 2,500 miles away. Newsom on Friday evening challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate after the two exchanged insults over the Republican’s decision to fly a group of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

      After the Florida governor paid to fly dozens of Texas migrants to the affluent East Coast vacation spot, Newsom told The Sacramento Bee the move was “disgraceful” and “repugnant.” Newsom also called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate DeSantis’s action. “All I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function,” said DeSantis when asked about Newsom’s comments at a Friday press conference.

      Newsom then called for the debate in response to a tweet from journalist Dan Rather, suggesting CNN organize the event.

      “Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention —let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN,” Newsom said in a tweet.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article265932196.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply

