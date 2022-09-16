Watch these blind reactions ???? https://t.co/4e4YFGQuoo
— Megs (@the_meghaning) September 13, 2022
So Disney is doing a live remake of their relentlessly upbeat version of the Little Mermaid, whatever, it’s not as though I’m the target market here…
Oh you think it's FUNNY that I'm 45 and childless and really upset about a depiction of a fictional mermaid? You find something about that INNATELY HUMOROUS?
— Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) September 13, 2022
It's just about ethics in mermaid science.
— Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) September 14, 2022
Lady who has some experience with toxic fans:
People are mad that The Little Mermaid is Black? The lady who is also a fish? Who lives under the sea? Whose best friend is a talking crab?
— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 13, 2022
I have a pretty low opinion of my own maturity and you could not pay me enough, as a grown ass man, to pretend to care that a mermaid is black in a Disney movie.
— Starfish In Charge Of WB Tax Evasion Dept. (@IRHotTakes) September 14, 2022
Imagine the
grifting crowd-funding opportunities! If only we could be sure they’d stay in their AI bubble…
I know this seems super gross but hear me out: what if awful people could just create the digital realities they want and stay in them and we never had to interact with them again. https://t.co/pgPpjmHhlf
— SecretHatMissionToDC (@Popehat) September 13, 2022
