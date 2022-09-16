Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Commentary / All Too Normal / Late Night Comic Relief Open Thread: Fear of A Black… Mermaid?

Late Night Comic Relief Open Thread: Fear of A Black… Mermaid?

So Disney is doing a live remake of their relentlessly upbeat version of the Little Mermaid, whatever, it’s not as though I’m the target market here…


Lady who has some experience with toxic fans:

Imagine the grifting crowd-funding opportunities! If only we could be sure they’d stay in their AI bubble…

      NotMax

      Just got off the phone with customer service at Amazon. Took some deft footwork to get through the maze to talk with a human being but succeeded. Person on the other end couldn’t have been more patient and helpful regarding a curious dilemma encountered online involving returning an unusable, totally broken upon arrival electronic product I had shipped to Mom’s address in NY when was there because Amazon does not ship this particular thing to Hawaii (also with processing the refund). All has been resolved satisfactorily.

      Citizen Alan

      Not gonna lie–I’m not a fan of The Little Mermaid no matter what the ethnicity of the lead actress is. I mean, the music is catchy, but for the most part, it’s the story of a teenaged girl who impulsively turns her back on her family, her home, and her entire culture to go chasing after that really cute guy she met for less than 5 minutes. Basically, it’s cartoon Twilight, except that there’s talking fish and it’s a musical. Also, the villain is coded like an Evil Drag Queen.

      Anotherlurker

      I believe that the scumbag mouthpiece expounding his vast knowledge of Marine Biology is Matt Walsh, who I never heard of, until today.

      Yes, Matt is correct in that many marine organisms are transparent or translucent.  However his knowledge is either very shallow or nonexistent .

      The deep sea is home to many creatures who have worked on and perfected the art of camouflage as a key to successful living in the Ocean.  From bright Red Snappers and Rockfish to jet black Deep sea Anglerfish all have found a pattern and execution that is key to their species survival.

      And don’t even get me started on countershading!

      I guess my point is that there are many ways to approach a problem. There is collective strength in diversity.

      mrmoshpotato

      Too all the racist haters about a half fish:

      1. You fucking creepy, creepy, fish-fucking creeps.

      2. 🎶You get slapped with a bass, and you totally blow!🎶

      West of the Rockies

      @NotMax:

      The white supremacists lost their shit when Hermione Granger was played by a black girl.  They probably pooped their britches when The Wiz came out with a black cast.  These people don’t change.

      Citizen Alan

      @NotMax: IIRC. there was a villain song written for Aladdin called Humiliate The Boy, but execs that it was too dark (even by Disney villain standards) and would upset children.  There are YouTube videos of the composer singing it to proposed sketches of Aladdin being tormented by Jafar’s wishes.

      Citizen Alan

      @mrmoshpotato:   If Tucker Carlson is to be believed, these a******* get sexually aroused by green M&Ms.  Why shouldn’t we expect the thought of fish fucking to get them excited?

      Citizen Alan

      @West of the Rockies:  I didn’t really mind a black Hermione in cursed child.  I was rather annoyed by Rowling’s suggestion that Hermione could have always been black in the original inal books.  There is no way in hell that a black muggle born Hermione Granger would have needed Ron weasley to explain to her what the word mudblood meant.  It’s bad enough that Dean Thomas, who was explicitly a black character, was never asked his opinion on wizarding blood supremacy. Though I suppose he did better than Anthony Goldstein, the only canonically Jewish character who never had any spoken lines at all, let alone anything to say about the politics of Rowling’s 7 volume allegory about Nazism.

      Danielx

      Best comment I’ve read so far was to the effect that slavers threw a lot of black people overboard, and now people are all shocked and shit about a black mermaid?

