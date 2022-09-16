Watch these blind reactions ???? https://t.co/4e4YFGQuoo — Megs (@the_meghaning) September 13, 2022

So Disney is doing a live remake of their relentlessly upbeat version of the Little Mermaid, whatever, it’s not as though I’m the target market here…

Oh you think it's FUNNY that I'm 45 and childless and really upset about a depiction of a fictional mermaid? You find something about that INNATELY HUMOROUS? — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) September 13, 2022





It's just about ethics in mermaid science. — Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) September 14, 2022

Lady who has some experience with toxic fans:

People are mad that The Little Mermaid is Black? The lady who is also a fish? Who lives under the sea? Whose best friend is a talking crab? — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 13, 2022

I have a pretty low opinion of my own maturity and you could not pay me enough, as a grown ass man, to pretend to care that a mermaid is black in a Disney movie. — Starfish In Charge Of WB Tax Evasion Dept. (@IRHotTakes) September 14, 2022

Imagine the grifting crowd-funding opportunities! If only we could be sure they’d stay in their AI bubble…