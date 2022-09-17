Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Thank Murphy for the Weekend

Yes, there is a ton of information on this week’s big stories that should be shared, and the sheer weight of it is deeply dispiriting, which inspires in me an urge, to — as they say on line — touch grass. Sooo grateful there are fine people, like Joe Biden, who are professionals at this!


    1. 1.

      Princess

      Last night, NPR did the same story about the disruption the strike WOULD have caused they were planning to do if it had happened. And no credit to Biden and his team for supporting the successful negotiations. Lots of “well, they still have to vote” and zero reporting on the possible outcome of such a vote. Then they reported the recent summit with Putin and China and India as a success for Putin. Hacks.

    3. 3.

      arrieve

      Good morning all. Today I’m teaching the first classes in the practicum for my master’s in TESOL. And I’m utterly panicked! I know it will be fine, and I’ll do okay, but I can’t help thinking, I wanted to do this because?

      I had a dream that I tested positive for Covid and so couldn’t teach. When your brain suggests that coming down with Covid might be a lucky break, you know you’re stressed out!

    6. 6.

      H.E.Wolf

      @arrieve: ​
       Sending best wishes and solidarity! I never lost the stage-fright feeling before the first day of any class series I taught… just part of the package for some of us.

    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      There’s a shitload of progressive things that Biden is unapologetically for, that the Dems up to very recently would be hedging their words every which way.

      Damned if I know what the Jacobins want, but I really don’t care. They can go fuck themselves AFAIAC.

