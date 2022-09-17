Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 206: We Must Bear Witness So That Never Again Actually & Finally Means Never Again!

War for Ukraine Day 206: We Must Bear Witness So That Never Again Actually & Finally Means Never Again!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. They haven’t posted the transcript at the presidential website yet, so I’m copying and pasting the partial transcript they’ve posted under the video. Video below, partial English transcript after the jump:

Exhumation work continued today in Izium, Kharkiv region, at the site of the mass burial that had been found. Examinations of the bodies are being conducted. New evidence of the torture used against the people buried there has been found. More than ten torture chambers have already been found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region – in various cities and towns. As the occupiers fled, they also dropped the devices for torture. Even at the ordinary railway station in Kozacha Lopan, a room for torture and tools for electric torture were found. It’s just a railway station! Torture was a widespread practice in the occupied territory. That’s what the Nazis did. This is what ruscists do. And they will answer in the same way – both on the battlefield and in courtrooms. We will identify all those who tortured, who humiliated, who brought this atrocity from Russia here, to our Ukrainian land.

I’ve seen a lot of the photos and the videos coming out of Izium regarding the mass burials. I’m going to post some here, because it is a moral imperative for those of us who can bear to look to actually look. For the past 77 years we’ve been repeating the mantra “Never Again” as a response to the Holocaust. What we’ve seen repeatedly over those 77 years is that it wasn’t a mantra, it was a largely empty platitude. As the survivors and descendants of the Cambodians who endured the Killing Fields, of the Chinese who endured the Cultural Revolution, of the Rwandans who endured the massacres, of the Bosnian survivors of Srebrenica, of the Yemenis being starved out by the Saudis (with, unfortunately, our support through military sales and training), and many, many others know all too well. We either need to turn this platitude into the mantra and mission statement it was meant to be or we need to retire it for good.

WARNING!!!!! WARNING!!!!!! WARNING!!!!!! GRAPHIC CONTENT!!!!!!

The Ukrainian in the tweet machine translates as:

Today in Izyum, investigators exhumed the body of a civilian man with traces of torture from grave number 91. I had to film a man who was dragged out with his pants down, castrated and with his hands tied behind his back. Photo in the link, but you don’t need it

The cartoon above is referring to this:

And a completely different kind of atrocity:

ALL CLEAR!!!!!

Kyiv:

Zaporizhzhia:

Koktobel, Russian Occupied Crimea:

And now for something a bit lighter:

Hat tip on this one goes to Yarrow:

I could eat…

Your daily Patron!

If you know of a reputable site selling blue and yellow paracord and/or other types of bracelets, especially if the profits are being donated to support Ukraine, please put the link in the comment. If someone here makes these types of things, which given all the different things you all who comment and lurk actually do would not surprise me, and you want to set up “will make for the community here and then donate everything above the costs of the materials to charities that are helping the Ukrainians”, send me an email and I’ll get with Cole and Watergirl about how we’d get that set up.

Here’s a new video from Patron’s official TikTok page!

@patron__dsns

Ти цінуй те, що є. Бо лиш сьогодні життя твоє!.. #песпатрон #патрондснс #славаукраїні

♬ оригінальний звук – motivUAtion

The caption translates as:

You appreciate what you have. Because only today is your life!.. #dogPatron #PatronDSNS #SlavaUkraini

Open thread!

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Ivan X
  • Nelle
  • Villago Delenda Est

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Russia.  State that sponsors terrorism, cheered on by Tucker Carlson, Noam Chomsky, J.D. Vance, Glemm Greenwald, Ron Johnson, and the GQp in general.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      I would definitely wear one of those blue-and-yellow bracelets, or a necklace (I’ve never worn a necklace, but for this, I would do so).  And would very much like to contribute to a UA charity for the privilege of wearing it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Nelle

      I grew up on meals of varenika and borscht (the spellings always varied).  My dad loved borscht sooo much.  The community center that was renovated in Molanchansk (the current name of my father’s village) by Canadians, mostly, in the early 2000’s, in order to serve the elderly and needy there, was seized by the Russians recently, as well as their food stores.

      My cousin, an infant in 1921, died of starvation in that region in 1921.  My father survived the famine and all his life, he cherished the taste of food.  And now, there are food shortages again there.

      Reply

