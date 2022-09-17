Convalescing Pete supports Ukraine:

(It’s a coincidence that the two dog blankets shown are the colors of the Ukrainian flag, but I’m sure Pete would approve.)

Stressful weekend so far. The dogs have been weird toward each other, apparently because of the goddamn cone?* So, we’re running interference.

Due to already elevated stress levels, I’m trying to avoid reading about politics because the shit going on right now makes me incandescently angry. But y’all discuss whatever you want to talk about in this open thread.

*Sweet Jeebus, I hate that fucking cone! Larry Lampshade pictured above whacks me in the face with it by night and shreds my shins with it by day. I plan to look into alternatives — suggestions welcome!