Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Battle won, war still ongoing.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

The willow is too close to the house.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The revolution will be supervised.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / We’re getting through it…

We’re getting through it…

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: 

Convalescing Pete supports Ukraine:

We’re getting through it…

(It’s a coincidence that the two dog blankets shown are the colors of the Ukrainian flag, but I’m sure Pete would approve.)

Stressful weekend so far. The dogs have been weird toward each other, apparently because of the goddamn cone?* So, we’re running interference.

Due to already elevated stress levels, I’m trying to avoid reading about politics because the shit going on right now makes me incandescently angry. But y’all discuss whatever you want to talk about in this open thread.

*Sweet Jeebus, I hate that fucking cone! Larry Lampshade pictured above whacks me in the face with it by night and shreds my shins with it by day. I plan to look into alternatives — suggestions welcome!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • CapnMubbers
  • CarolPW
  • Humdog
  • JillR
  • Old School
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • patrick II
  • TaMara
  • WereBear
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Sorry for the pooch stress. I’m glad Pete is recovering Ok.

      We have used the hard plastic clear cones (our pooches hated them) and we have a Zen Cone now. It’s softer, maybe is less of a megaphone for sounds. It seems Ok, though the pooches still hate it. It’s not so noisy and disruptive when they bang into something, and still seems to work Ok to keep them from messing with their stitches and bandages.

      HTH a little.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Humdog

      We use Another Scott’s cone replacement and it works better than the plastic cones but still not much fun. I switch them to loose t shirt if the wound is amenable. Poor little guy. Also, I understand they smell different with the surgery and the drugs so that could be why they’re acting weird. Hope this stage passes quickly.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JillR

      When my new rescue was neutered, he was smart enough to be able to use the cone to scratch his incision, which pretty much defeated the purpose. I tried male dog diapers, instead of a cone- actually worked reasonably well. A&D ointment also seemed to help avoid the itching

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CarolPW

      I used the Kong cloud collar for my Puck after an ear surgery (linked by @Yutsano: above). Puck couldn’t mess with her ear with it on, so Badger shouldn’t be able to mess with his nose either. Puck had to wear it for 2 weeks, had no problems with it, and she used it as her pillow when she slept.

      It wouldn’t work for feet, legs or abdomens, but for heads it was perfect.

      ETA: It lets them eat and drink normally.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      West of the Rockies

      We use purposefully gross-tasting tape over gauze to avoid the cone of shame.  It’s been effective with our sheepadoodle.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.