Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Documentaries!

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk Documentaries.

It’s been a while since we covered this subject, and watching the Paul Newman-Joanne Woodward doc (“The Last Movie Stars,” HBO) reminded me that I’m probably missing lots of good stuff. So let us know what’s good and why, both recent and classic.

Reminder:

You may have seen gwangung mention his new play – She Devil of the China Seas.

They taped a show for video on demand, and tickets are now available here. I asked gwangung if he would be interested in a discussion on Medium Cool, and he took us up on our offer, so mark your calendars – his play will be the subject of Medium Cool next week ( Sept 25).

Tickets are $10! If that’s cost prohibitive, just let me know by email – I am confident that there are a few jackals who will happily comp tickets for anyone in a tight spot this month.

What’s it about? Here’s what gwangung has to say about it:

The logline is “Pirate Queen vs. Immortal Sorceress in 19th Century China”, but it’s REALLY a mash up of comic books, Red Sonja/Conan, and the real life pirate queen Ching Shih—all combined into something I tried to get as close as an MCU movie (Marvel Cinematic Universe) on stage as I possibly could.

Behind the Scenes vdeo https://youtu.be/lfC9Iin9rCs

60 second trailer https://youtu.be/iz-No6sXJ2s

30 second trailer https://youtu.be/ZRVFxWZ-RHU

So if that looks/sounds interesting to you, watch the play and come all with us on the Sept 25 Medium Cool.  The playwright and our Medium Cool host will facilitate the conversation.  Even if you don’t watch the play, I’ll bet the thread will be interesting anyway!

WaterGirl

P.S.  Here’s the post that went up about this at some point during the week.

Tonight, let’s talk Documentaries!

      WaterGirl

      Is this thing on?  BG, what can you tell us about the Paul Newman-Joanne Woodward documentary?  Do they talk about the steak / hamburger dust up?  Personal stories or mostly highlights of their movie careers?

      BGinCHI

      Learned a ton about the AMAZING Joanne Woodward from that doc. I’m old enough to have seen her in quite a few things, but not old enough to have been around when she was an actual star. Whereas Newman has been a continuous presence in my film viewing life.

      Her story was really captivating.

      DesertFriar

      On September 21st, it will be the 84th anniversary of the Great New England Hurricane of 1938.  Produced by the local Rhode Island PBS station, it’s available through PBS.

      I thought it was really well done.  My wife watches it every year around this time.

      BGinCHI

      @WaterGirl: It’s beautifully and imaginatively made, since it was a pandemic project by Ethan Hawke, who was asked to do it.

      It’s carefully done and, as I said above, sheds a lot of light on Woodward for those of us not around for all of her career (which was amazing & lengthy).

      WaterGirl

      @BGinCHI: Thank you.  It’s called The Last Movie Stars.  Is that the point they are making?  That there aren’t movie stars now like there used to be?  Good actors but not stars in the same way?  Or is it more like a different era than it was before and there’s not the same mystique about actors?

      Steeplejack

      Two music docs that I recommend:

      The American Masters episode on “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” (2020). Very insightful, even if you think you know a lot about him (or think you don’t like him). Preview here. There’s a link on that page to watch the full doc (two hours), but I think it might be tied to a PBS Passport membership.

      Searching for Sugar Man (2012). Streaming on AMC+ and DirecTV, available to rent on a bunch of sources. Sort of hard to describe, but this trailer does a pretty good job. Riveting in some of the weird ways it winds around. And the music (from the early ’70s) is good.

      ETA: I thought of these because I caught part of the Davis one on PBS again last night. The local stations are in pledge mode and are running a lot of off-the-menu stuff.

      Ivan X

      I just saw one today called Wildwood, NJ about teens and young women in an NJ beach town in the 90’s and it was kind of a captivating sociology. But for entertainment value The King of Kong and Air Guitar Nation are top of the heap. The recent Netflix doc on Woodstock 99 was unsettling.

      ETA: A Band Called Death is also a great doc for punk/rock fans.

      Gin & Tonic

      More on the nature side of things – fairly recently CNN aired a 6(?) part series called Patagonia, which was fascinating and beautifully shot. I didn’t catch every episode, and now have no idea how or where it could be available. But I loved it (and I love Patagonia, too.)

