In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk Documentaries.

It’s been a while since we covered this subject, and watching the Paul Newman-Joanne Woodward doc (“The Last Movie Stars,” HBO) reminded me that I’m probably missing lots of good stuff. So let us know what’s good and why, both recent and classic.

Reminder:

You may have seen gwangung mention his new play – She Devil of the China Seas.

They taped a show for video on demand, and tickets are now available here. I asked gwangung if he would be interested in a discussion on Medium Cool, and he took us up on our offer, so mark your calendars – his play will be the subject of Medium Cool next week ( Sept 25).

Tickets are $10! If that’s cost prohibitive, just let me know by email – I am confident that there are a few jackals who will happily comp tickets for anyone in a tight spot this month.

What’s it about? Here’s what gwangung has to say about it:

The logline is “Pirate Queen vs. Immortal Sorceress in 19th Century China”, but it’s REALLY a mash up of comic books, Red Sonja/Conan, and the real life pirate queen Ching Shih—all combined into something I tried to get as close as an MCU movie (Marvel Cinematic Universe) on stage as I possibly could.

Behind the Scenes vdeo https://youtu.be/lfC9Iin9rCs

60 second trailer https://youtu.be/iz-No6sXJ2s

30 second trailer https://youtu.be/ZRVFxWZ-RHU

So if that looks/sounds interesting to you, watch the play and come all with us on the Sept 25 Medium Cool. The playwright and our Medium Cool host will facilitate the conversation. Even if you don’t watch the play, I’ll bet the thread will be interesting anyway!

WaterGirl

P.S. Here’s the post that went up about this at some point during the week.