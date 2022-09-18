Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is Anyone Else Watching 'Red Election'?

Is Anyone Else Watching ‘Red Election’?

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Is anyone else watching Red Election?  It’s  a 10-part series on Ovation, and it appears to be available on some streaming services.

From their Red Election page:

Set in London, in an alternate version of the present day, British Intelligence Agent, Beatrice, witnesses a deadly chemical attack on a Russian informant she was working with. Just before the informant’s untimely demise, he tries to warn her about an imminent terror attack on British soil. Beatrice is left with only clue, codename: REDBACK.

Meanwhile, another Secret Service Agent named Katrine discovers that her boyfriend, who works for a Bio-Chemical Corporation in Scotland, has gone missing. They don’t know it yet, but these two women’s paths are about to collide.

All this is happening against a backdrop of simmering international tensions, where the newly elected Prime Minister announces a referendum to decide the future of Scotland in the United Kingdom. Will order and the safety of the U.K. prevail?

I am halfway through the first episode, and I am finding it interesting, so I’m surprised that I haven’t heard anything about it here on Balloon Juice.

Is anyone else watching?

Open thread.

