Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In my day, never was longer.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Optimism opens the door to great things.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The willow is too close to the house.

This blog will pay for itself.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Quilt Blocks: Please Verify Your Info

Quilt Blocks: Please Verify Your Info

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: 

Three different people wrote to me about Quilt Blocks on Friday, so it must be time for an update!  :-)

Quilting fool is covering the cost of shipping as part of her efforts for Ukraine.

🐠

If you ordered a quilt block, please confirm that the information in the spreadsheet is correct.

If you gave me your name and not your nym, your initials are in parenthesis.

If the info for you is all good, please confirm in the comments, and then send me an email that includes: 1) your name, 2) your nym, and 3) your mailing address.  If you can format your name and address separated by commas, that will make it much easier for me to copy it into the spreadsheet I will give to Quiltingfool.

You will see that SOMEONE asked for quilt block #5, but I did not enter the name, and that ceece asked for a quilt block but I didn’t note which one.  (oops)

If you requested a quilt block but you are not on this list, or if any of your info is missing or is not correct, please make a note in the comments and also follow up with the an email detailing any changes.  Also include the 3 requested pieces of information: 1) your name, 2) your nym, and 3) your mailing address.  If you can format your name and address separated by commas, that will make it much easier for me to copy it into the spreadsheet I will give to Quiltingfool.

🐠

Close to 50 quilt blocks were “ordered”.  Some of the blocks are complete, but not all of them.

We’re not going to count votes and go with majority rule, but I would like to hear your thoughts on whether QF should ship the blocks as soon as all blocks are complete for a particular person OR whether she should ship them all at the end when everyone’s quilt blocks are complete.

I could argue it both ways in a debate – how fun for everyone to be getting theirs at the same time vs. I want my quilt block right away!

🐠

  Email   

 Name

# Blocks

Quilt Blocks

7/17

 zhena gogolia

2

#6, #8

7/25

 Alison Rose

1

#12

7/27

 JanieM

1

#3

8/2

 Brooklyn Dodger

1

#21

8/4

 NotoriousJRT

2

#8 and #21

8/6

 Makada

1

Happy Cat #20

9/3

 CarolPW

4

#8, #11, #21, #25

9/3

 Pauline

1

#24

9/3

 Subaru Diane

4

#5, #6, #14, #16

9/3

 Middlelee

1

#25

9/3

 greengoblin

1

#18

9/3

 l3000

3

#15, #21, #25

9/3

 wombat probabilty cloud

2

#3, #17

9/3

 (BP)

2

#8, #19

9/3

 (LS)

9/3

 sacrablue

4

#11, #23, #24, #25

9/3

 Kristine

1

#21

9/3

 SkyBluePink

2

#20, #25

9/3

 Tinare

4

#6, #12, #13, #24

9/3

 Glidwrith

1

#25

9/3

 Ann Marie

1

#10

9/3

 eclare

1

#24

9/3

 The Lodger

1

#24

9/5

 No One You Know

1

#25

9/5

 (GB)

1

#25

9/5

 Ruckus

1

#8

9/7

1

#25

9/10

 ceece

1

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CarolPW
  • Elizabelle
  • emrys
  • JanieM
  • Kristine
  • No One You Know
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      I need to order my 3 quilt blocks.  Yikes.  Thanks for the reminder.

      AND:  I vote for QF shipping the orders as completed.  Why not?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      No One You Know

      I’ll vote for QuiltingFool’s preference. Making all that stuff and donating shipping costs? Let the shipper decide.

      Thank you,  QF and WaterGirl and John, for a fun and so-positive contribution!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      My info is correct. I don’t understand the instructions “separated by commas.” Commas after every word? Could you do a kind of XXX thing to show us how to punctuate it?

      Also, shipping however is easiest for QF.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.