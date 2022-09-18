Three different people wrote to me about Quilt Blocks on Friday, so it must be time for an update! :-)

Quilting fool is covering the cost of shipping as part of her efforts for Ukraine.

🐠

If you ordered a quilt block, please confirm that the information in the spreadsheet is correct.

If you gave me your name and not your nym, your initials are in parenthesis.

If the info for you is all good, please confirm in the comments, and then send me an email that includes: 1) your name, 2) your nym, and 3) your mailing address. If you can format your name and address separated by commas, that will make it much easier for me to copy it into the spreadsheet I will give to Quiltingfool.

You will see that SOMEONE asked for quilt block #5, but I did not enter the name, and that ceece asked for a quilt block but I didn’t note which one. (oops)

If you requested a quilt block but you are not on this list, or if any of your info is missing or is not correct, please make a note in the comments and also follow up with the an email detailing any changes. Also include the 3 requested pieces of information: 1) your name, 2) your nym, and 3) your mailing address. If you can format your name and address separated by commas, that will make it much easier for me to copy it into the spreadsheet I will give to Quiltingfool.

🐠

Close to 50 quilt blocks were “ordered”. Some of the blocks are complete, but not all of them.

We’re not going to count votes and go with majority rule, but I would like to hear your thoughts on whether QF should ship the blocks as soon as all blocks are complete for a particular person OR whether she should ship them all at the end when everyone’s quilt blocks are complete.

I could argue it both ways in a debate – how fun for everyone to be getting theirs at the same time vs. I want my quilt block right away!

🐠