That’s half of it. All of that is from four spaghetti squash plants and two butternut squash plants and two musk melon plants that I planted late. I have a very elaborate system to make them produce that much. I plant them, put a trellis down on top of them, and then fuck off for three-four months. This year the spaghetti squash was so aggressive it climbed the trellis, went over the fence into the neighbors yard and grew a half dozen on that side. Ridiculous. Whatg I love most about this is that I am going to put them all in the basement and they will be fine until I use them all up, usually sometime in May.