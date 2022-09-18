That’s half of it. All of that is from four spaghetti squash plants and two butternut squash plants and two musk melon plants that I planted late. I have a very elaborate system to make them produce that much. I plant them, put a trellis down on top of them, and then fuck off for three-four months. This year the spaghetti squash was so aggressive it climbed the trellis, went over the fence into the neighbors yard and grew a half dozen on that side. Ridiculous. Whatg I love most about this is that I am going to put them all in the basement and they will be fine until I use them all up, usually sometime in May.
Holy squash!
Like the willow tree, they are far too close to the house. Maybe you can ding-dong ditch them on a neighbor’s porch?
Careful, they look like those seed pods from Invasion of the Body Snatchers.
The first two years that I grew sweet potatoes, I had over a hundred lined on paper in my shed. Then the bunnies came, and the bunnies told their friends, then I just gave up.
Squash is one of the ones that grow well in my Square Foot Gardens. Tends to spread out on the lawn* but that’s OK.
* It’s green, can’t say it’s grass though.
btw I love butternut squash
-
Farmer John taking care of business. My squash and Armenian cucumbers were complete failures this year. I blame the intense, weeks long 100 degree days we had here in the high desert of New Mexico in July.
Mmmmmm spaghetti squash and butternut squash.
But what actually are the musk melons? I always thought they were similar to cantaloupe so wouldn’t store long?
I’ve heard they also like it if you wear a mask and call them bad names.
My cucurbits all die from fungus before producing much or anything. I am now officially giving up. No particular motivation anyway anymore.
We have a volunteer butternut squash plant growing out of our compost pile and I have no idea how many squash we are going to get out of it. I do know it’s a bunch of them. What’s better than free food?
@SpaceUnit: My thought exactly! Where’s Dana Wynter?
@JPL: Butternut squash soup is a gift from the heavens.
John mustn’t let his critters take a nap.
Don’t forget the love of your neighbor for either not knowing or not caring for a bunch of vines growing over their fence and into their yard too.
