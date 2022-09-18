Watch the whole three minutes here:

going to shamelessly steal from eric hoffer here, but nobody hates america like americans. we need new immigrants to love and cherish it pic.twitter.com/NtxSI0byG6

I get mail asking “how would you feel if New York was full of immigrants”. Also “how would you feel if foreigners were taking a lot of academic positions” https://t.co/Xu4wBJPIRM

When you meet someone who’s walked thousands of miles for a chance at the kind of life you have it makes you reconsider both your priorities and station in life. These are incredible people, not people to be afraid of.

MAGA world seems less angry about immigration and more pissed that DeSantis’s expensive and hateful stunt of sending people to an off-season island didn’t own the libs, who instead did the Christian thing and took in the strangers and made sure they had food and shelter.

As Republican governors ramp up their transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders. Many of them, especially evangelicals, have largely backed GOP candidates in elections. https://t.co/pOVyWYclZZ

More unsubtle scripting from the Trickster God, for those Followers of Jesus:

The name of the migrant who was turned away and then at long last found help in a distant land is MISTER NAZARETH? https://t.co/90DhCvNMl8

Ardenis Nazareth, newly arrived from Venezuela, was standing in a McDonald’s parking lot across the street from a San Antonio shelter a few days ago contemplating his next steps.

After a monthslong odyssey through seven countries he had finally made it to the United States. It was time to banish from his thoughts the worst moments — when he was robbed at gunpoint and people dropped dead of exhaustion beside him as they crossed a lawless jungle, and when he watched helplessly as his friend was swallowed by the turbulent waters of the Rio Grande, just before touching U.S. soil in Texas.

Now Mr. Nazareth had one objective in mind: make money to support the two young daughters he had left behind.

That is when a well-dressed woman who introduced herself as Perla handed him and about 30 other migrants gift cards for the fast-food restaurant, which they gladly accepted. Then she made an enticing offer: a free flight to a “sanctuary,” he recalled, where there were people to help them get on their feet. The place was called Massachusetts.

Was that close to New York, Mr. Nazareth asked. She assured him that it was, and that onward travel would be available, if that is where he hoped to settle. Yet he was surprised when he found himself on Martha’s Vineyard, a small, picturesque vacation destination in the Atlantic. “I thought I was coming to Boston,” he said. “I ended up on this little island.”…

Venezuelans have been fleeing their country amid political and economic turmoil that has caused widespread deprivation. Nearly seven million Venezuelans, more than a fifth of the population, make up the largest international displacement in the hemisphere’s history. Unlike Central American and Mexican migrants who have been immigrating to the United States in large numbers for a long time, Venezuelans are a recent phenomenon and often have no family or friends to receive them.

The U.S. Border Patrol encountered 110,467 Venezuelans along the southern border in the first nine months of this fiscal year, compared with 47,408 in the entire 2021 fiscal year. They now represent the fastest-growing migrant group to the United States…

“I left my country to support my family,” said Mr. Nazareth, a 34-year-old construction worker. He said that since leaving his home country 18 months ago he had tried to make a living in Peru and Chile. But he could not make ends meet, and word spread among his friends that Venezuelans were managing to enter the United States, where jobs were plentiful…