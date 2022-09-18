Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Immigrants Bless America

Watch the whole three minutes here:


More unsubtle scripting from the Trickster God, for those Followers of Jesus:

Ardenis Nazareth, newly arrived from Venezuela, was standing in a McDonald’s parking lot across the street from a San Antonio shelter a few days ago contemplating his next steps.

After a monthslong odyssey through seven countries he had finally made it to the United States. It was time to banish from his thoughts the worst moments — when he was robbed at gunpoint and people dropped dead of exhaustion beside him as they crossed a lawless jungle, and when he watched helplessly as his friend was swallowed by the turbulent waters of the Rio Grande, just before touching U.S. soil in Texas.

Now Mr. Nazareth had one objective in mind: make money to support the two young daughters he had left behind.

That is when a well-dressed woman who introduced herself as Perla handed him and about 30 other migrants gift cards for the fast-food restaurant, which they gladly accepted. Then she made an enticing offer: a free flight to a “sanctuary,” he recalled, where there were people to help them get on their feet. The place was called Massachusetts.

Was that close to New York, Mr. Nazareth asked. She assured him that it was, and that onward travel would be available, if that is where he hoped to settle. Yet he was surprised when he found himself on Martha’s Vineyard, a small, picturesque vacation destination in the Atlantic. “I thought I was coming to Boston,” he said. “I ended up on this little island.”…

Venezuelans have been fleeing their country amid political and economic turmoil that has caused widespread deprivation. Nearly seven million Venezuelans, more than a fifth of the population, make up the largest international displacement in the hemisphere’s history. Unlike Central American and Mexican migrants who have been immigrating to the United States in large numbers for a long time, Venezuelans are a recent phenomenon and often have no family or friends to receive them.

The U.S. Border Patrol encountered 110,467 Venezuelans along the southern border in the first nine months of this fiscal year, compared with 47,408 in the entire 2021 fiscal year. They now represent the fastest-growing migrant group to the United States…

“I left my country to support my family,” said Mr. Nazareth, a 34-year-old construction worker. He said that since leaving his home country 18 months ago he had tried to make a living in Peru and Chile. But he could not make ends meet, and word spread among his friends that Venezuelans were managing to enter the United States, where jobs were plentiful…

Not exactly a carpenter… but then, when us ‘real Americans’ remember how many of our ancestors had very similar stories, you’d think we’d be a little more humble about our blessings!

  Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Baud
  • geg6
  • germy shoemangler
  • gwangung
  • JanieM
  • marklar
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Nicole
  • Peale
  • raven
  • RSA
  • SpaceUnit
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Yutsano

      Nicole

      From the AP article about pastors:
      “Government officials who refuse to fulfill their biblical responsibility to protect our borders should be made to feel the effects of their lawless policies,” Jeffress said via email.
      I sure wish the reporter had responded and asked him which Bible verse refers to “protecting our borders.”

    2. 2.

      Yutsano

      That AP article in the tweet is hack central. It pays way too much attention to the MAGA than it does the actual crimes being committed. And fuck any "Christian" endorsing this.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      That speech was really lovely, thank you for sharing it.

      When I lived in San Francisco, one of the things I loved about it was the amazing diversity of cultures and ethnicities and backgrounds. I lived in the Tenderloin, bordering the Little Saigon neighborhood, not far from Chinatown, and with a large number of Muslim families on the nearby blocks. My office was in the FiDi, also close to Chinatown. Had friends who lived in the Mission with almost entirely Hispanic/Latine neighbors. Hung out in Japantown a lot, etc etc. I could take the one mile bus trip to my office in the morning and hear 2, 3, 4, 5 or more languages spoken by other passengers. I’d walk home and go past restaurants featuring a dozen different cuisines, and see people wearing clothing from a dozen different countries.

      I absolutely loved it, and I will never understand people who hate it. I just wish they would fuck off and leave the rest of us in multicultural peace.

      JanieM

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛:

      I could take the one mile bus trip to my office in the morning and hear 2, 3, 4, 5 or more languages spoken by other passengers.

      I worked at home in Maine for a company that had its main office at the edge of Harvard Square. For the last 15 years of my working life I spent at least a week a month in a company apartment right across the street from the office. I used to say I could take a walk to the Square and hear ten languages before breakfast. I loved it.

      gwangung

      What keeps American universities world class is having faculty from all around the world.

      The nativist, xenophobic right wing is determined to kill every single advantage the United States have and have made US number one in so many categories.

      marklar

      Lou Reed sang about DeSantis, Abbott, and much of the Republican Party back in 1989 in his song “Dirty Boulevard.”

      “Give me your hungry, your tired, your poor, I’ll piss on ’em”

       

      That’s what the statue of bigotry says

       

      Your poor huddled masses, let’s club ’em to death

       

      And get it over with and just dump ’em on the boulevard

      geg6

      Yep.  Diversity of all kinds is great.  Although I’d thought myself open-minded as a child and teen, going to college in the Oakland district of Pittsburgh really opened my Beaver County girl eyes.  The foods, the clothing, the colors, the music…it was wonderful and an adventure every day.  I loooooooved going to a university in the middle of a city.  Can’t imagine going to a typical college or university centered around a small town.

      germy shoemangler

      Trump 1993 interview: Well, the gremlins are very fascinating creatures. I've seen the way they work together and they do it fantastically well. You think I'm joking, but I'd hire them if I could.

      Trump 2024 Rally: They're hurting so many people and you can't get them wet!

      — rob (@OkButStill) March 18, 2022

      Baud

      @Nicole:

      Government officials who refuse to fulfill their biblical responsibility to protect our borders nuclear secrets should be made to feel the effects of their lawless policies,” Jeffress said via email.

       
      Fixed.

      SpaceUnit

      @geg6:

      I grew up in the Pittsburgh burbs.  I was recently trying to explain to someone how every one of the hundreds of little towns that make up the greater Pittsburgh area has its own distinct ethnic roots and history and identity.  Perhaps it’s less pronounced in 2022, but it’s hard for people to understand if they haven’t lived there.

      Matt McIrvin

      and then the people were mostly quite nice, and the right absolutely lost their minds

      I don’t see them losing their minds, I see them mostly just lying and saying the libs treated them shabbily and were shown to be hypocrites as predicted. The epistemic bubble is seamless.

      And then there’s a minority of very clever moderates saying that since the locals were quite nice it proves that DeSantis was actually being completely reasonable. So they win either way.

