Sunday Morning Garden Chat: The Mariners Trail

The Midwestern shores of the Great Lakes can be lovely — although I’ve only seen them from the Michigan side. My thanks to commentor Elma, for a new vista:

I don’t have a garden of my own anymore, since I sold my farmhouse house and moved into a city apartment. But there are many gardens around here to enjoy.

The Mariners Trail runs along the west shore of Lake Michigan (The Coolest Coast according to the Visitor and Convention Bureau) between Manitowoc and Two Rivers.

The gardens along the Trail are designed and maintained by local people for the benefit of all. (The two cities also put a lot of effort into beautifying their main streets.)

I was always full of garden enthusiasm in May and June, but lost the will to weed by the middle of August. Seeing others’ neat end of summer gardens confirms my faith in humanity.

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

