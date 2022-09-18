Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Democrats Are Better for the Country…

… But that can *feel* like a disadvantage, given the Disloyal Opposition and its Media Idiot enablers:

    33 Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      Republicans’ solution to every problem is to stick it on a plane and fly it to a blue state

      The list can be extended. Even relatively basic surgical care in places like Idaho and Wyoming often involves a trip to Spokane or Denver.

    2. 2.

      SFAW

      Does Mehdi Hasan have a “platform” outside of Twit? I can’t say I’ve ever seen anything remotely useful from him — quite the opposite — but I’m an old fart and not a hep cat who sees him elsewhere in the Innertubez.

      I mean, he’s not (yet) RWMF or Glemmy Greenwald level, but it ain’t for lack of trying.

      ETA: The only place I’ve seen his stuff is here, and no, I ain’t a-gonna go looking for him.

      ETA2: Third!

    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      So, I guess I was wrong last night about Trump’s rally numbers for the Youngstown Save America Rally:

      According to a local paper headline, about 5,500 were in attendance out of the 5,900 capacity. That’s nearly a full house

    5. 5.

      Geminid

      @SFAW: Hassan has a show on MSNBC, I think. My second hand impression is that he’s more restrained on TV than on Twitter.

      I’ve seen people advocate for Hassan to be given a higher profile spot. I hope this does not happen. Hassan encourages Democratic intra-party strife beyond a constructive level. A lot of “thought leaders” on the “progressive” side like to stir that shit up.

      Their centrist counterparts like Third Way try to do this also, but they don’t seem to have the same reach now that they used to, except among pundits.

    7. 7.

      Lapassionara

      I read somewhere that there will be a memorial service for Elizabeth II at the National Cathedral in DC, and that all former presidents have been invited, including TFG. Wonder if he’ll show up, and if Melenia will accompany him.

    10. 10.

      germy shoemangler

      The ritual that Liz is participating in is the one where conservative abuse of vulnerable people is retroactively justified by the “wrong” liberal response to this abuse. That the post headline is completely false doesn’t matter, the point is to provide cover to Republicans https://t.co/jXfnyDhACH— Michael Tae Sweeney (@mtsw) September 18, 2022

      Lis Smith got a lot of practice covering for Republicans while she served the Cuomo administration

    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      TFG is so disgusting. Now they play trance music underneath his words and the audience does Hitler salutes while he speaks (saw a clip on Aaron Rupar). He says, “In Ukraine, it’s so disgusting, they’ve killed hundreds of thousands of people. It didn’t happen for four long years on my watch. Next it will be Taiwan, just wait.” Notice he says “THEY’VE KILLED,” so you can read that as Ukraine being the aggressors. IT DIDN’T HAPPEN ON YOUR WATCH BECAUSE PUTIN WAS TRYING TO HELP YOU, NOT HURT YOU

    14. 14.

      SFAW

      @zhena gogolia:

      Notice he says “THEY’VE KILLED,” so you can read that as Ukraine being the aggressors.

      Much as I hate the motherfucker, I don’t “read” it that way. I think his point was that Putin and he got along so well (with a subtext that Putin feared TFG), and because of that Russia was afraid to invade Ukraine. It’s all a lie, but …

      I think Putin’s only fear re: TFG was that some of TFG’s stupidity/moronitude would rub off on him (VVP) through frequent contact.

    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @ok_post_guy

      It’s also a tacit admission that they know you have a problem, and they just don’t care. Like 20 years ago at least Republicans attempted to have solutions. They were bad, and frequently just giveaways to private interests, but at least they recognized the need to have something

      Haha, dude is generous to a fault.

    17. 17.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Yeah NPR Morning Edition is still flogging gas prices and inflation in general – they just can’t quit. They interviewed a retired couple this week about their economic concerns and the big complaint was they hadn’t been able to take the RV on road trips.

      Then they did at least disclose that the couple they talked to were Republican voters, and noted that there’s a wide partisan split on attitudes about the current state of the economy. But…did they talk to a Biden voter about how they feel about the economy? No, of course not. We’re frickin invisible to the MSM. I mean I know the average Republican voter thinks everything has gone to shit every time there’s a Democrat in the WH because their partisan bias colors their entire worldview but the media doesn’t have to play along by talking to ONLY then.

    19. 19.

      germy shoemangler

      My Administration has set a course for deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 – enough to power 10 million homes.

      And we’re taking new steps to develop floating turbines that will unlock more clean energy and create jobs up and down the supply chain.

      — President Biden (@POTUS) September 17, 2022

    20. 20.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      I’d like to believe that there is a plan to deal with the conservative capture of the Supreme Court and other parts of the judiciary. The WaPo had an editorial this morning that advocated against packing the court, but promoted term limits as a long-term solution. Of course, they didn’t mention that it would take a constitutional amendment, which in this hyper-political environment is unlikely to get the votes. Or explain why we all have to put up with this conservative court until they drop off (or we do) in the hope that there will be a Democratic president who can nominate a replacement. And we’ve seen how that works out.

      I’m not trying to be all doom and gloom, but this is beyond my political chess skills. I hope there are others who do see a path forward.

    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      One thing what Hasan said brought to mind is that there’s really only so many issues that will fit on the front page over the fold.

      And I’m not so much thinking about dead-trees newspapers as what goes on in our own heads: even political junkies like us can only prioritize but so many issues. So when you’re thinking about mobilizing your voter base to show up and vote several weeks from now, you have to do some triage. You can only throw so many messages at them and have them be effective.

      And I’ll submit that, as outrageous as Judge Cannon’s conduct has been here, courtroom stuff has to be clearer than this to get people’s attention about.

      This is already in front of the Circuit Court of Appeals. It’ll probably go to the Supreme Court. I think we can wait on this one until then.

      Back in the 1960s, in his “L’il Abner” comic strip, Al Capp created a satirical student protest group called “Students Wildly Indignant about Nearly Everything,” aka S.W.I.N.E. of course. He was right about one thing: being wildly indignant about nearly everything is not a good look for anyone. (It’s a look we should be pinning on the RWNJs – the shoe fits them quite well.)

    24. 24.

      germy shoemangler

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I’m guessing more people saw the newspaper cover than the tweet.   Even people walking past and only seeing the headline on display without buying the murdoch rag.

    25. 25.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Yesterday, I went to an online writer’s workshop about publishing. The most depressing thing I learned is that Tiktok is the only social media that reliably sells books. I just lined up some you tube videos on how to tiktok. I can barely use Instagram!

    28. 28.

      germy shoemangler

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I sometimes read the Writer Beware blog, and it’s depressing to see all the scams that target aspiring (as well as published) writers.  It was horrible back in the late 1970s/80s when I was in the game but it’s more horrible now.  The internet and email are tools for the scammers.

    29. 29.

      SFAW

      @lowtechcyclist:

      (It’s a look we should be pinning on the RWNJs – the shoe fits them quite well.)

      Your point re: how best to mobilize the anti-fascist/pro-America votes and voters is a good one (re: outrage overload). But the RWMF “outrage spaghetti” strategery is what they do, because their voters (A) thrive on it* and (B) are more than happy to latch onto any one item (out of 50) for which to hate Dems.

      * If they didn’t, Fux, ONAN, and Newsmax would not be as successful as they have been.

    30. 30.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @germy shoemangler: Yes. Most of the attendees were just starting out trying to get their work published. By their standards, I’m wildly successful, which is appalling. They were ripe for scams. The presenter had used a “hybrid” publisher. She praised them for what she learned, but she’s now going to try to self publish. It’s all just exhausting.

