Modern art:

cat glitched pic.twitter.com/duuXxZmJO9 — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 15, 2022

Pre-photo art:

One of my favorite sub-genres of art is Cats Stealing Food in Still Life Paintings. It’s so wonderfully disrespectful. So here is a thread celebrating the need for snacks triumphing over art. First, Still Life with Cat. Alexandre-Francois Desportes, 1705. https://t.co/pvPWJOYuZj pic.twitter.com/dGtRqaB62V — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 14, 2022





Still life with a Cat and a Mackerel on a Tabletop. Giovanni Rivalta. https://t.co/xQvCm46dVz pic.twitter.com/klqX9TFAdk — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 14, 2022

The lack of guilt on this one kills me. Abraham van Beijeren. https://t.co/Hom0xkqNLI pic.twitter.com/CDHsMAb7q6 — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 14, 2022

Look at this absolute gremlin. Pieter Claesz, 1656. https://t.co/OzeQESH2Zx pic.twitter.com/YS1RqDRtG7 — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 14, 2022

(More at the link.)

Hey, look at it from the cat’s viewpoint: All those delicious snax just sitting there, for hours and days, with nobody to shoo them away. Bast helps those who help themselves!

Bonus British monarchy content: