Monday Evening Open Thread: Congratulations, Rep. Mary Peltola

Monday Evening Open Thread: Congratulations, Rep. Mary Peltola

25 Comments

Good things still happen, too, as a piece in the Washington Post‘s ‘Lifestyle’ section just reminded me. “What good is 16 weeks in Congress? Mary Peltola is about to show us”:

She launched into her new life about noon Friday last week, flying from western Alaska to Anchorage, where she hopped on another plane around 3 a.m. Saturday, then hustled through the Seattle airport for her connecting flight to D.C., and a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives — a thrilling prospect that may, in fact, be quite temporary.

On Monday she did an MSNBC hit, during which the host compared her to both Barack and Michelle Obama, then swore her oath of office around 6:41 p.m. Tuesday on the floor of the House while wearing the traditional fur-lined footwear of the Yup’ik people. Within the hour she cast her first three votes as a congresswoman, then shepherded her four children and three stepchildren and two grandchildren to a jubilant reception hosted by Alaska Native organizations and headlined by Nancy Pelosi — all while running, on the side, yet another campaign: to retain the office she was just elected to (Alaska’s sole seat in the House) past the Jan. 3 expiration of her new, current, abbreviated term…

Her nameplate was up outside her new office, Rayburn 2314, the expansive former lair of her legendary predecessor, the late Don Young (R), who was as ornery as she is gentle. The masts by the office door were still awaiting flags. The waiting room was empty except for a box of Dunkin’ Donuts, two apples on a paper plate, and a fresh visitors log that already had the names of six constituents — one of whom had scrawled “YAY!!!!”, presumably in celebration of Peltola’s historic election.

“I am feeling all of the cloud nine emotions,” said Peltola, 49, posture perfect in a green leather chair. The soaring office walls, stripped of Young’s bumptious archaeology (including his vertical herd of taxidermy), had been repainted in the dull buttercream of Capitol Hill bureaucracy.

“And I know that this isn’t a permanent state. Nothing is. Everything is temporary.”…

Her election alone is a major accomplishment in the eyes of Democrats, indigenous Americans, many Alaskans and even some Republicans. Peltola is the first woman to represent Alaska in the House and the first Alaska Native to represent the state in either chamber of Congress. She’s also the first Democrat in the seat since the Nixon administration.

“It’s going to be impossible for me to get through this without crying,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a tribal member of the Pueblo of Laguna, at a Tuesday reception for Peltola in a ballroom of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.

“I’ve known Mary for a long time,” said Lisa Murkowski, one of Alaska’s two Republican senators, as she walked into the ballroom. “She and I served in the statehouse together. I know the character of the woman. She’s tough. She’s got grit. I feel very proud today.”

“Mary looks like us,” said Republican Tara Sweeney, an Alaska Native who also ran for the House seat, on the phone from Anchorage a few hours before Peltola took the oath. “She understands what it’s like to be in communities with no law enforcement, to have to pack water, to being stormbound in remote communities where you’re guests at the school or the church. She understands those challenges of growing up in rural Alaska.”

Peltola was raised on the Kuskokwim River near Bethel, a 70-minute flight west of Anchorage, by a Nebraskan father and a Yup’ik mother, whose people have fished the area for 12,000 years. At 6 years old, Peltola began catching salmon commercially with her dad. In her mid-20s, after working for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Peltola won a seat in the statehouse in Juneau, where she earned a reputation as an independent thinker and a collaborative doer. After 10 years in the statehouse, Peltola focused on the Kuskokwim, helping to manage a nearby gold-mining project and advocating for imperiled salmon runs, which are the region’s economic arteries…

“We’ve been here as indigenous people — we predate the government, any law, any congress,” said Denae Benson, 26, a junior Hill staffer who approached Peltola for a photo. “Yet now, in 2022, this is the first time an Alaska Native is representing people in the body that governs them? It’s surreal that it’s taken so long, but it feeds into the hope that the country is changing and growing.”

There’s a great short video at Peltola’s local paper, the Anchorage Daily News, taken on the night she got the good news.

Big dreams for a big state…

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Baud
  • Cameron
  • Danielx
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • Geminid
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • Nelle
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • topclimber
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

    25Comments

    5. 5.

      Ken

      Her biggest problem with re-election would be if one of the two Republican candidates puts party before ego and drops out.

      Did I say “problem”? I meant “advantage”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      topclimber

      Well, she just lost the vegan vote with that pro-fish statement. Unless she means they won’t be eaten now?

      Seriously, it is great to hear pro-choice and pro-family linked on the same platform. I am sure other Dems make a similar case, but this seems short and sweet.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RSA

      Good luck to Rep. Peltola!

      We need like 15,000 new federal jobs requiring graduate degrees in Alaska and it’s a swing state.

      Meh to this, though. Put the horse before the cart—tell us why Alaska needs doing by people in those jobs.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geminid

      @Ken: Palin said that the special election result showed that Nick Begich must drop out. Begich said that it showed  Palin to be “unelectable.” He seems to be in the race to stay.

      Alaska Republicans adapted to the new voting scheme with a “Rank Red” campaign (no, they weren’t talking about odor!). Begich went along and and announced he would write Palin in second for the special election.

      A lot of his voters did not, though and ranked Peltola second or left that part of the ballot blank. Palin is a polarizing figure in her home state. People seem to either love her or despise her.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nelle

      @dm: When I lived on the North Slope, one of our friends was a public defender who was in Barrow.  He’s been a vegetarian, which wasn’t going to work up  there.  He told us that he focused on plankton, as strained by whale.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nelle

      Before I met him, my husband was sent to Bethel by Vista.  He thought the natives there could do the job with a little training, so he worked himself out of the job.  He was invited to stay in Bethel.  He said, “What will I do?” He was told, “Fish and eat salmon.”  Every so often, he gets a far away look and wonders if he made the right choice (he became an inspector for water quality on the construction of the Trans-Alaskan pipeline).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      If anyone needs more good news this evening, it appears that Team TFG has once again stepped on all the rakes by insisting on Judge Dearie as a Special Master. See the twitter feeds of Popehat, Akiva Cohen, Scott MacFarlane — well, everyone, really.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken:

      Her biggest problem with re-election would be if one of the two Republican candidates puts party before ego and drops out.

      Not really.  Alaska has switched to ranked choice voting.  Voters who choose to can rank both Republicans above her and it doesn’t really matter there are two of them on the ballot.  The big thing is if voters repeat what happened in the by-election, where enough of the voters who voted for Begich put Peltola second rather than Palin to let her win.  That kind of thing is the real advantage of ranked choice voting.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      I wonder if there will be any synergy between the Murkowski and Peltola campaigns. Being of different parties, they are unlikely to campaign together. But Murkowski has good relations with Alaska’s labor unions and Native corporations. I read that they made the difference in her singular write-in victory in 2010. Peltola should be strong with these groups also. The two women may form an implicit alliance.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: Several people over there have pointed out that Cannon reserved the right to remove Dearie at any time. So we could end up with Trump trying to get him booted and shopping for a more sympathetic Special Master, as a way of gumming up the works if nothing else.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛:

      Sadly, I don’t think that woman will ever STFU until God does it for her.

      Well, gradually people will just stop listening to her or giving her a microphone. Her value to Republicans was that she was a politician who would say the hateful things they wanted said, and was also a female who they found attractive. So as she gets older, that perceived value is going to diminish. Heck, it’s not like she’s got any subject matter expertise!

      Reply

