Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Tick tock motherfuckers!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Everybody saw this coming.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

You cannot shame the shameless.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

T R E 4 5 O N

The words do not have to be perfect.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: Back to the Good Work

Monday Morning Open Thread: Back to the Good Work

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

Monday Morning Open Thread: Back to the Grind

(Walt Handelsman via GoComics.com)

Ohana: Nobody gets left behind, or forgotten…



If you want to share this info, tweets in the other ten languages available at the link!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.