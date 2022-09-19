Near Manhattan KS

Lincoln’s Sparrows (Melospiza lincolni) are one of my favorite birds, and I have lots of pictures of them. For the first time ever, I got a picture of one that I am pretty sure is a hatch-year bird, since it has those yellow baby lips. And you’ll have to take my word for it, since it would require another image to demonstrate this feature, but it also has two generations of feathers in the primary coverts. Since this bird molts on the breeding grounds, it molted before it got to Kansas, and it molted most, but not all, of the primary coverts. The few retained juvenile feathers are duller and have less pale brown edging. That actually shows up in this picture, but would usually be a feature seen when you have the bird in hand at a banding station. Click here for larger image.