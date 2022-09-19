It looks like most US news sites are leading with the Queen’s funeral, while a storm that’s completely knocked out the entire Puerto Rican power grid at second or third on the list. This isn’t really about the Queen, of course — any other moderate-size story would do the same.

Whether or not it gets covered in the press, at least this time around Puerto Rico should get some real help from the Biden Administration, and also from New York State, which has the largest Puerto Rican community outside of Puerto Rico.

Because most of his other heinous acts dwarf the way he treated Puerto Rico, let’s not forget that Trump’s administration not only blocked aid to Puerto Rico, but also tried to obstruct an investigation into the way they blocked funds. I’m guessing that some of those funds were targeted at hardening the power grid.

Of course, as I was writing this, the Post moved Puerto Rico from the middle to the top of their page. Still, it’s amazing how much Trump gets away with:

Fiona struck two days before the five-year anniversary of Maria, the Category 4-storm which left Puerto Rico in the dark for months, killing more than 3,000 people. The federal government set aside billions for reconstruction, but the sluggish recovery has left its communities vulnerable. [emphasis mine]

Today I learned that you must always be on guard against sluggish recoveries as they inexplicably fall from the skies. They’ll turn around and bite you in the end.