Storms Happen All the Time, but Queens Never Die

It looks like most US news sites are leading with the Queen’s funeral, while a storm that’s completely knocked out the entire Puerto Rican power grid at second or third on the list. This isn’t really about the Queen, of course — any other moderate-size story would do the same.

Whether or not it gets covered in the press, at least this time around Puerto Rico should get some real help from the Biden Administration, and also from New York State, which has the largest Puerto Rican community outside of Puerto Rico.

Because most of his other heinous acts dwarf the way he treated Puerto Rico, let’s not forget that Trump’s administration not only blocked aid to Puerto Rico, but also tried to obstruct an investigation into the way they blocked funds. I’m guessing that some of those funds were targeted at hardening the power grid.

Of course, as I was writing this, the Post moved Puerto Rico from the middle to the top of their page. Still, it’s amazing how much Trump gets away with:

Fiona struck two days before the five-year anniversary of Maria, the Category 4-storm which left Puerto Rico in the dark for months, killing more than 3,000 people. The federal government set aside billions for reconstruction, but the sluggish recovery has left its communities vulnerable. [emphasis mine]

Today I learned that you must always be on guard against sluggish recoveries as they inexplicably fall from the skies. They’ll turn around and bite you in the end.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      brendancalling

      I’ve been APPALLED by the attention paid to the dead figurehead from the country we fought off so we wouldn’t have to care about their dead figureheads. NPR was simply disgusting this morning—no news, just a eulogy for a foreign “leader.”

      Puerto Rico is drowning again and fucking Steve Inskeep is babbling about a week-old corpse. Call me when she jumps out of the coffin and dances the hustle. A dead queen isn’t worth more than a single article.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      Whether or not it gets covered in the press, at least this time around Puerto Rico should get some real help from the Biden Administration.

      Just because a story does not get the top headlines does not mean that it does not get any press coverage.

      But the main point, and this is the good thing, is that the Biden administration appears to be ready to help.

      It is unfortunate that Puerto Rico is such a massive infrastructure project, in part because it seems to get continually battered by storms. But in the past, some disaster funds got diverted. Maybe there also needs to be better oversight.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       it’s amazing how much Trump gets away with

      Eliot Ness arrested Al Capone for bootlegging gambling racketeering St. Valentine’s Day Massacre under reporting income.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dangerman

      I know trenching power lines is fucking expensive but cleaning up these messes every 5 years has to be pretty damn expensive, too.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      coin operated

      @Balconesfault:

      Will Biden fly directly to Puerto Rico on his way back from England?

      I hope Biden stays the hell out of the way and lets FEMA do it’s job.  The current head of FEMA, Deanne Criswell, has an impressive resume and is more than up to the task.

      My $.02

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ocotillo

      Open thread and this is a bit off topic but shouldn’t blue state destinations of these right wing gov’s stunts of bussing or flying migrants be impounding the planes and busses being used as part of an investigation to a crime.  Once the busses start being impounded Abbott may have a harder time finding bus companies willing to take part in his stunts.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lollipopguild

      One of the recent books on trump told us that trump was serious about buying Greenland  and wanted to “Get rid” of PR. Maybe he wanted to trade PR for a country to be named later. If trump had gotten a second term he might have given Alaska back to russia as a present for his BFF putin.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      I’ve been to P.R. four times, three of those between Feb 2019, Feb 2020 and Nov 2021. Each visit we’ve been so impressed with the friendliness and warmth of Puerto Ricans. It’s become our favorite warm-weather vacation spot. But seeing the difference between the first visit (c. 2015?) our 2019 visit as far as damage from Maria was sobering.

      I hope this time the damage, loss and misery is much less. For sure having a non-punitive potus will help, too.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @brendancalling:

      Puerto Rico is drowning again and fucking Steve Inskeep is babbling about a week-old corpse.

      Life became better for me about a decade ago when I stopped listening to Totebagger Radio.  Turns out, I had stopped listening to it for years prior to that, instead had been mostly screaming at the radio.  The fact that Inskreep, et.al. are still around is Reason # 1,485.7 why one never gives money to them nor listens to them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      While I understand the frustration for those outside the UK (or the Commonwealth) with the news coverage she was the longest reigning Monarch in our history (and to be fair in history period when you discount Louis XIV seeing as he was FOUR when he was crowned).  It has been over the top certainly, but my Husband tells me that the coverage of JFKs funeral was similar. She is also the Head of State for 55 countries around the world (The Commonwealth).  In any event I have, I think, held up quite well.  I have resisted the urge to indulge in furious twitter rages against people who have been throwing the word “pedophile” about when it somes to Andrew (including, I am afraid to say, our own @Angryblacklady), and have tried to remain calm.  That was until today when the coffin drove into Windsor and Penny The Queen’s Horse was there as were her two Corgies.  I was done and sort of dissolved into snotty blubbering.  I sort of got myself together until the coffin was lowered into the crypt and the camera moved to Charles crying and I again lost it.  Again I understand other people not relating but she was not only my Queen, she was my Commander in Chief, her daughter (Anne) was my Chief Commandant, and I have been hurting watching her taking her beloved Mother from her deathbed to her funeral.   We will get over it, we always do, but give us this, just for a while.

      Secondly, for any of you who are remotely interested in where I live, there is a rather wonderful Detective series on TV (and streaming in all sorts of places ) called “The Bay” it is based in Morecambe (where I live) and I can attest to the most wonderful cinematography of the scenery around here.  (In fact we were driving along the promenade the other day and we saw two separate filming locations, such fun!).  Anyway check it out.

      Thirdly, I am incredibly grateful that the people of Alaska and Puerto Rico have a POTUS who actually gives a fuck that they have been hit by storms and they will actually get the help they need and won’t have the debacle of a twat throwing paper towels at them in a press conference.

      Peace.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      gene108

      @Cameron:

      Wonder how much of the aid designated for Puerto Rico wound up in Trump’s pocket?

      Probably not much. Trump’s Presidential grift seems to be mostly charging government agencies for using his properties, like the Secret Service or an agency booking a retreat at one of them.

      Withholding aid to Puerto Rico was done purely out of spite towards native Spanish speakers, who I presume Trump and most of his advisors and Cabinet members feel are all in the USA illegally.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WhatsMyNym

      All the main channels were reporting on Puerto Rico and Alaska yesterday after the storms hit.

      I don’t get my news from east coast papers, morning shows, or NPR; so have no idea what they are reporting.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      @brendancalling: I was really pissed at how they kept talking over the music. If you’re going to broadcast it, then broadcast it and quit talking over large portions of it. All they were saying was babble that’s already been said. And I do understand why they covered it, because a lot of people here are interested in it. If my mother were still alive, she would have watched it wall-to-wall and would be distressed that Charles is now king.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      @Litlebritdifrnt:   Thank you.  I am with you on QE2.  My condolences.  The derision here has been over the top, and makes me not want to be here as much. People can have manners.

      Agree re PR and Alaska and all the rest of our 50 states.  We do have an excellent president who takes his responsibilities seriously.  As do most Democrats.  Again, for the haters, suck on it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Soprano2

      @Litlebritdifrnt: I haven’t watched that much of the coverage, but there seems to be very little mention of the fact that this family is mourning the loss of their mother and grandmother. I had a small taste of what it’s like to experience a loss like that in a public way, and I cannot imagine what they are going through under the spotlight that’s on them every minute of every day. Perhaps Charles’ impatience with a pen was a manifestation of his grief, but he doesn’t seem to get cut much slack. It’s as if the press thinks these people aren’t quite human.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      zhena gogolia

      @Elizabelle: Yeah, there’s something really annoying about the need to dump on her. Just pass on by. I haven’t watched any of the coverage, but I don’t feel the need to shit on people who are interested. I’m not interested in most of what they cover on TV.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      @Soprano2:   BBC covered it well, and C-Span used their feed. It’s on demand.  The music was superb, all of it, and I wanted to hear more of the bells.  It was wonderful to see the procession through London and Windsor.

      Funeral is in at least two parts. https://www.c-span.org/video/?522859-1/funeral-service-queen-elizabeth-ii-part-1

      Canadian Broadcasting gabbed over everything too.  Turned them off.  One nitwit correspondent actually told the camera she was having trouble collecting her thoughts to talk over the bells of Westminster.  Would far have preferred to hear them.  Fled CBC shortly after that.

      WRT the funeral:  a lot of our parents admired the Queen as a person. And they are gone too.  That whole generation.  This funeral was a chance to think of them, as well.

      It wasn’t that we are all raving monarchists.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      geg6

      @Litlebritdifrnt:

      I totally get why you would be interested in 24/7 coverage in the UK media.  As I’m sure you would understand why the coverage of JFK’s funeral was 24/7 here (not to mention, he was assassinated at a pretty young age and the queen was ancient).  But I do not understand why American media are covering this like she was OUR queen.  No, she was the queen of a country we fought two wars to get away from.  It should have been reported the day she died (and perhaps the day after) and maybe some clips from the funeral today.  Nothing more.  It’s ridiculous and infuriates me when there is actual important news in the country.  This is not important.  In any way.  Not to Americans.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ken

      Charles Stross has a blog entry about the ceremonies which is rather horrifying, in both the figurative “mocking the rites” sense and the literal “Lovecraftian horror” sense. But at the end he explains it was triggered by Sir Lindsay Hoyle saying “we should not let anything overshadow the most important event the world will ever see and that is the funeral of her majesty.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tony G

      “Her Majesty’s a pretty nice girl”,  as Sir Paul sang 53 years ago.  But, come on.  She was a 96 year old rich woman who died 11 days ago.  Why wasn’t she in the ground a week ago?  No wonder the British lost their empire.  And why is the American “news media” all over this non-story?  Jesus.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WereBear

      I think TV has become “reality show” so indelibly in a lot of the Powers That Be that the whole industry has crossed wires.

      My favorite memory of the Queen, not being a Royal watcher, is the expert way she shaded Trump with her fashion choices during his visit. There was a Twitter thread outlining this almost forgotten art.

      Like she was playing a joke on him behind his back and the whole country knew it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      prostratedragon

      @Tony G:  Welllll, a small piece of the answer is that her body lay in state for about 5 days in various places, and yet people still lined up hoping to get a glimpse, and I read that in the end the line had to be cut off so the funeral procession could form. So that’s one reason for the delay.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Brachiator

      @Soprano2:

      I haven’t watched that much of the coverage, but there seems to be very little mention of the fact that this family is mourning the loss of their mother and grandmother.

      To the contrary, some of the best coverage has tactfully made note of this. And as the commenter above noted, Princess Anne stayed with her mother’s coffin as it traveled from Scotland to London. This was a purely personal expression of grief and affection, and was widely reported.

      However, the mourning of the Royal Family is also embedded in their ceremonial responsibilities. There was the Vigil of the Princes, where the children of the Queen stood in silence around the coffin. A very moving sight, which was repeated with the grandchildren of the Queen.

      And King Charles and William and Harry have all spoken about some of their personal feelings.

      Another indication of the public and private nature of the official mourning is the report that the king has had a personal handwritten note placed on top of the casket containing the Queen’s body.

      ETA. Princess Anne’s participation in the Vigil of the Princes was the first time in history that a female member of the Royal Family was included.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      cain

      @geg6: The people here in this country is still fascinated by British loyalty for some reason. Just someone to gossip about. It’s kind of ridiculous – but for them it’s entertainment.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      SUNY-New Paultz Anthropology Professor (and former Black Panther) Denise Oliver-Velez has tweeted frequently about the state of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid since Hurricane Maria. Right now Ms. Oliver-Velez (@Deoliver47) is tweeting links to the Daily Kos posts she is making about Hurricane Fiona’s impact on the island (Ms. Oliver-Velez is a contributing editor to Kos).

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Amir Khalid

      @Litlebritdifrnt:

      I suppose Americans generally don’t grok the emotional relationship that citizens of a monarchy have with the monarch, which is a part of their sense of patriotism. (Most citizens of a monarchy, at any rate. Tony Jay seems to feel differently.) I myself can grok it, since Malaysia is a monarchy too. And, like you, I have been struck by the vitriol in some Jackals’ comments about Queen Elizabeth’s life and the role she played in Britain.

      Reply

