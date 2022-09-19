According to the Washington Post:

Pentagon opens sweeping review of clandestine psychological operations

Complaints about the U.S. military’s influence operations using Facebook and Twitter have raised concern in the White House and federal agencies.

The article is long and filled with information – it is hard to know what to excerpt, so instead I am gifting the article for anyone who is interested: Gift article

Does any of this surprise anyone?

Even while knowing that PSYOPS is one of the tools in the toolbox, a fair amount of what I read in the article was disturbing.

According to the researchers’ report, the accounts taken down included a made-up Persian-language media site that shared content reposted from the U.S.-funded Voice of America Farsi and Radio Free Europe. Another, it said, was linked to a Twitter handle that in the past had claimed to operate on behalf of Centcom. One fake account posted an inflammatory tweet claiming that relatives of deceased Afghan refugees had reported bodies being returned from Iran with missing organs, according to the report. The tweet linked to a video that was part of an article posted on a U.S.-military affiliated website. Centcom has not commented on whether these accounts were created by its personnel or contractors. If the organ-harvesting tweet is shown to be Centcom’s, one defense official said, it would “absolutely be a violation of doctrine and training practices.”

Some of you have already forgotten more than I will ever know about this, so I look forward to hearing from you in the comments.

In the meantime one thing I’m sure of. Military contractors are out of control.

Is there any oversight – I mean real, actual oversight – for military contractors?

Open thread.