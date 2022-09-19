Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sweeping Review of US Military Psyops Using Facebook and Twitter

According to the Washington Post:

Pentagon opens sweeping review of clandestine psychological operations

Complaints about the U.S. military’s influence operations using Facebook and Twitter have raised concern in the White House and federal agencies.

The article is long and filled with information – it is hard to know what to excerpt, so instead I am gifting the article for anyone who is interested: Gift article

Does any of this surprise anyone?

Even while knowing that PSYOPS is one of the tools in the toolbox, a fair amount of what I read in the article was disturbing.

According to the researchers’ report, the accounts taken down included a made-up Persian-language media site that shared content reposted from the U.S.-funded Voice of America Farsi and Radio Free Europe. Another, it said, was linked to a Twitter handle that in the past had claimed to operate on behalf of Centcom.

One fake account posted an inflammatory tweet claiming that relatives of deceased Afghan refugees had reported bodies being returned from Iran with missing organs, according to the report. The tweet linked to a video that was part of an article posted on a U.S.-military affiliated website.

Centcom has not commented on whether these accounts were created by its personnel or contractors. If the organ-harvesting tweet is shown to be Centcom’s, one defense official said, it would “absolutely be a violation of doctrine and training practices.”

Some of you have already forgotten more than I will ever know about this, so I look forward to hearing from you in the comments.

In the meantime one thing I’m sure of.  Military contractors are out of control.

Is there any oversight – I mean real, actual oversight – for military contractors?

Open thread.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Ruckus

      To be honest, I wouldn’t put anything past about half the people in the military, especially the ones in positions of power. Now I haven’t been in the military in decades and most of the concepts that people could be doing were not all that 50 yrs ago, but. There was still a large enough portion of the leadership that thought their shit didn’t stink and that they could do no wrong. And they proved over and over than the last sentence was wrong, their shit did stink and they could do more wrong than right. They are after all human-ish

      Do understand that this also applies to humans in politics – or pretty much any endeavor they work at.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kathleen

      Good morning all.

      While I find all aspects of this terrifying, I find eagerness of too many mainstream media outlets to signal boost the lies the most sinister.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      I do wonder what sorts of corrosive effects DJTurnip being nominally CIC for 4 years had on various individuals in the US military. We’ve seen that guys like Flynn, once out of active service, have turned into complete, raving MAGAloons.

      Who still in uniform got or felt ‘activated’ by fPOTUS before he was f’d?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Kathleen:

      I find eagerness of too many mainstream media outlets to signal boost the lies the most sinister.

      Me, too!  Much of the news media coverage makes me think of the term “reckless endangerment”.  The media bears so much responsibility for what is wrong, and they take absolutely zero responsibility.

      it’s like game-day coverage to them, a horse race, but unlike actual sports journalists, they commit no actual journalism.

      Reply

