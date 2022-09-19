Just out of curiosity, are there any charities or anything focusing on getting cold weather gear for the soldiers of Ukraine. Russian winters are rough.
They are a verified clearinghouse for a bunch of non-lethal aid to Ukraine (While the site currently doesn’t note cold weather gear specifically, I think they are working on that as well). And there is a great 24/7 associated Twitter space broadcast on related matters (@MyriaReport)
Because the Ukrainians will be invading Russia? Not sure I’m tracking you here.
