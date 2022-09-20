I’m stuck.

I’m not sure what is wrong with my car. I am putting it out to the wisdom of this crowd.

I drive a 2014 Chevy Spark with a manual transmission. It has ~102,000 miles on it. Through July I routinely get between 35 to 38 MPG. All of a sudden this changed.

Within a 2 week period, three things started to happen.

Mileage declined to 15 to 18 MPG My speedometer does not register a speed when my foot is off the gas pedal. The car will intermittently stall when my foot is off the gas pedal in 1st gear.

Since then I have taken it to 3 mechanics 4 times.

Mechanic 1 thought it could be a mass air flow sensor problem. I replaced that on my own. It seemed to run a little better but no obvious change to mileage or stalling.

Brought it back to Mechanic 1. They then thought it might be a transmission issue so they referred me to Mechanic 2 who only does transmissions.

Mechanic 2 could not isolate a transmission problem.

Mechanic 3 is the dealership. They replace the manifold air pressure sensor.

This was weird. Coming out of the dealership, my mileage is back into the low 30s and the car runs smooth and idles fine. It does not stall for a week.

However, within a week, as classes started, my mileage is creeping back down to the low to mid-20s and it is a flip a coin possibility that the car will stall in first gear with no gas.

I really don’t want to put significant money into repairs as I’m a grad student and I don’t have significant money but if there are fixable things that mainly involve an afternoon and frequent swearing after my third run to Advance Auto Parts for a goddamn tool that I should have gotten the first time, I can do that.

Thoughts?