Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

In my day, never was longer.

The willow is too close to the house.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This really is a full service blog.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Car Question

Car Question

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m stuck.

I’m not sure what is wrong with my car.  I am putting it out to the wisdom of this crowd.

I drive a 2014 Chevy Spark with a manual transmission.  It has ~102,000 miles on it.  Through July I routinely get between 35 to 38 MPG.  All of a sudden this changed.

Within a 2 week period, three things started to happen.

  1. Mileage declined to 15 to 18 MPG
  2. My speedometer does not register a speed when my foot is off the gas pedal.
  3. The car will intermittently stall when my foot is off the gas pedal in 1st gear.

Since then I have taken it to 3 mechanics 4 times.

Mechanic 1 thought it could be a mass air flow sensor problem. I replaced that on my own.  It seemed to run a little better but no obvious change to mileage or stalling.

Brought it back to Mechanic 1.  They then thought it might be a transmission issue so they referred me to Mechanic 2 who only does transmissions.

Mechanic 2 could not isolate a transmission problem.

Mechanic 3 is the dealership.  They replace the manifold air pressure sensor.

This was weird.  Coming out of the dealership, my mileage is back into the low 30s and the car runs smooth and idles fine.  It does not stall for a week.

However, within a week, as classes started, my mileage is creeping back down to the low to mid-20s and it is a flip a coin possibility that the car will stall in first gear with no gas.

I really don’t want to put significant money into repairs as I’m a grad student and I don’t have significant money but if there are fixable things that mainly involve an afternoon and frequent swearing after my third run to Advance Auto Parts for a goddamn tool that I should have gotten the first time, I can do that.

Thoughts?

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • DemJayhawks
  • fancycwabs
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jerry
  • jonas
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Math Guy
  • MFA
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RepubAnon
  • Rusty
  • seaninclt
  • To be Frank

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      Rusty

      I’m surprised you haven’t gotten an engine light and some internal code to help pinpoint the problem.  It sounds a bit crazy, but have you changed the oil?  The internal controls will cut power and take other actions to prevent the engine from self destructing if there is an issue (which usually also comes with the engine light coming on, again I am surprised).  Low oil pressure or some other oil issue may be making the engine have issues.  Since it’s a manual, I don’t see how the transmission can have any connection to your problem.  This all sounds like a fuel delivery problem.  I would also have someone check the fuel pressure, it could be an intermittently failing fuel pump.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerry

      Do you have a check engine light on? I imagine the answer is no, otherwise you would’ve mentioned that. *If* you do, go back to AAP and have them plug the code reader into the port to see what comes up. My initial thought is that the spark plugs probably need to get replaced. Plugs needing to be replaced wouldn’t necessarily bring up a CEL code, so maybe that’s it? Hopefully it’s just that. I’m sure that the mechanics thought of that already, though.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The difference between me and a mechanic is I’m great at replacing parts, a mechanic is supposed to be good at fixing problems. You pay a mechanic to fix your vehicle, not replace parts that aren’t broken. When you find a good one, you treat them like a King.

      As far as your vehicular difficulties, fuck if I know.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      Any OBD2 scan codes?  A reader is $20 and up.  There’s a lot of information that the computer keeps track of that might offer some pointers.  A good mechanic should check that first, and presumably already did so (but might not if the check engine light wasn’t on).

      It sounds like several things are going on at once.  Bad ground somewhere for #2?

      “Fuel, Air, Spark”.  EGR valve?  Fuel filter?  Mice nest in the air filter?  Really bad tank of gas?

      A clogged cat might be an issue too, but I don’t know how you can check that without replacing it.

      Remote diagnosis is hard.  Hope this gives you some more things to check.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Jerry: There are inexpensive OBD readers that you can plug into the port full-time and read via a Bluetooth connection to your smart phone, while you are driving. You can get a lot more diagnostic data that way. I think I paid ~$40 for mine.

      ETA: The Spark is a shitty car.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jerry

      @Gin & Tonic: There are inexpensive OBD readers that you can plug into the port full-time and read via a Bluetooth connection to your smart phone, while you are driving. You can get a lot more diagnostic data that way. I think I paid ~$40 for mine.

      Yep, I have one in the glove compartment of my car. They’re great to have, for sure. I just mentioned the alternative in case Mr Mayhew didn’t already have one of his own.

      If you own an older, car I highly suggest that you get one. As Gin & Tonic mentioned, they are not expensive. $40 is what I paid for mine as well and it’s an all in one unit, no need for any other device and bluetooth connections. Of course, you can spend a lot more for them and get more detailed information on a code, but I like my cheapie well enough.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      fancycwabs

      The bad news is we’re all guessing and haven’t really taken a look at the car the way three different mechanics have, and unless it was throwing a code they should have all checked the fuel pump / filter / spark plugs first thing.

      The good news is that replacing the manifold air pressure sensor seemed to do the trick, so either it was  a bad part (and should be under warranty from the dealership) or something in the electrical system is sending too much current to it and causing it to fail (which is back in the bad news category.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Another Scott:

      Mice nest in the air filter?  Really bad tank of gas?

      A clogged cat might be an issue too

      Would explain why the cat hadn’t been taking care of the mice nesting in the air filter.

      (Don’t know shit about car engines.  Looking forward to EVs where you don’t have to have a miniature power plant under your hood.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MFA

      The mix of symptoms make it difficult to diagnose. I was struck in particular by the speedo behavior. This might indicate insufficient voltage when the engine is not under load (acceleration). Given the Engine Control Module (ECM) controls engine performance and can also suffer under insufficient voltage, I’d check everything involved with generating and distributing electrical power, from the belt that runs the alternator to the ECM itself.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MFA

      The mix of symptoms make it difficult to diagnose. I was struck in particular by the speedo behavior. This might indicate insufficient voltage when the engine is not under load (acceleration). Given the Engine Control Module (ECM) controls engine performance and can also suffer under insufficient voltage, I’d check everything involved with generating and distributing electrical power, from the belt that runs the alternator to the ECM itself. Seconding the suggestion of an OBD reader, though your mechanics if they’re worth a salt already went that route.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RepubAnon

      @lowtechcyclist: If the cat was too busy clogging to catch mice, wouldn’t the music be audible?

      I like the idea of getting constant error code readings while driving.  This would have helped me with multiple car problems in the past.  I’m still not sure why this isn’t simply built into internal combustion cars to begin with – along with the option to have virtual gauges.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.