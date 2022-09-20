I see the serious topics are covered, with Adam giving us all the 411 on situation Putin-esca. A nasty business and it’s to be hoped that Russia pulls back to lick it’s wounds and dream of being an empire again in a deep slumber. But, I doubt it goes to bed without more negative attention. So how about some updates, with cats?

Missed you guys. It’s been a very, very busy year. Sometime last year about this time, I signed with a producer to turn one of my scripts into a serial podcast. It then was explained to me that I would have to write the aforementioned podcast episodes. Rude. I did. I then cast it, directed it and acted in it and it’s out there now as Fast Track to 40. It seems for season 2 that I have to do this all over again and I do wish people would explain that before I get myself into these things. I think it’s pretty funny, so at least I’m amused. Also nominated for a Golden Moment of Comedy award at the International Women in Podcasting (or some such) Awards but, really, I’m the standard.

It’s a pretty critical election coming up, but they all are now, aren’t they? For now until the foreseeable future, every election is critical. The household has stepped up donations, voter information etc and postcarding.

I’m trying to help out in every small race I can get cards for. They just don’t the love and oxygen the big races do but they’re even more important for voting access. I’ve also signed up to work on voting day. Pray for me, I don’t want to be around people in good times. Now, I don’t want to be around people at all. But, work must be done. Especially as Odo & Hime simple don’t get voter organization or civic participation. Who knew I was raising little conservatives? Cats, man.

We are also buying a house and I shall never forgive anyone who made this look like a Smart Thing To Do. Holy. Shit. WTFBBQ. “Closing costs” must be bank speak for digital mugging. I have a cellar that can be very useful for storing canned things, so I will take over from John with tons of posts in 2023 labeled, “This Fucking Old House”. Between the madness of the world and my life. I feel like from 9/1/21 to now has been less than breath and taken place on a tilt-a-whirl.

Join me in taking a good set of breaths right now before we return to our regularly scheduled, “AAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiiiggggghhhhh!” There. That’s better, right? Good talk. Post something great going on in your sphere below. Open thread