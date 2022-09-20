Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Evening Respite – Adventures in 2022 Edition

I see the serious topics are covered, with Adam giving us all the 411 on situation Putin-esca. A nasty business and it’s to be hoped that Russia pulls back to lick it’s wounds and dream of being an empire again in a deep slumber. But, I doubt it goes to bed without more negative attention. So how about some updates, with cats?

Evening Respite - Adventures in 2022 Edition
Odo, making things about him
Evening Respite - Adventures in 2022 Edition 1
Hime in her latest beloved space – box.

Missed you guys. It’s been a very, very busy year. Sometime last year about this time, I signed with a producer to turn one of my scripts into a serial podcast. It then was explained to me that I would have to write the aforementioned podcast episodes. Rude. I did. I then cast it, directed it and acted in it and it’s out there now as Fast Track to 40. It seems for season 2 that I have to do this all over again and I do wish people would explain that before I get myself into these things. I think it’s pretty funny, so at least I’m amused. Also nominated for a Golden Moment of Comedy award at the International Women in Podcasting (or some such) Awards but, really, I’m the standard.

It’s a pretty critical election coming up, but they all are now, aren’t they? For now until the foreseeable future, every election is critical. The household has stepped up donations, voter information etc and postcarding.

Evening Respite - Adventures in 2022 Edition 2
Hime, postcard assistant
Evening Respite - Adventures in 2022 Edition 3
Odo is too beautiful to postcard

I’m trying to help out in every small race I can get cards for. They just don’t the love and oxygen the big races do but they’re even more important for voting access. I’ve also signed up to work on voting day. Pray for me, I don’t want to be around people in good times. Now, I don’t want to be around people at all. But, work must be done. Especially as Odo & Hime simple don’t get voter organization or civic participation. Who knew I was raising little conservatives? Cats, man.

We are also buying a house and I shall never forgive anyone who made this look like a Smart Thing To Do. Holy. Shit. WTFBBQ. “Closing costs” must be bank speak for digital mugging. I have a cellar that can be very useful for storing canned things, so I will take over from John with tons of posts in 2023 labeled, “This Fucking Old House”. Between the madness of the world and my life. I feel like from 9/1/21 to now has been less than breath and taken place on a tilt-a-whirl.

Join me in taking a good set of breaths right now before we return to our regularly scheduled, “AAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiiiggggghhhhh!” There. That’s better, right? Good talk. Post something great going on in your sphere below. Open thread

    17Comments

    3. 3.

      Barbara

      So, you have perfected doomspeak as a way to avoid crowing about some really spectacular news. Congrats about your kitties, your house, and your podcast! Wow!

    4. 4.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      So pleased you are doing this but cats were always conservatives. IGMFU is just the way they’re wired.

      and the great thing about renovations/homebuying is that at some point they’re finished – and now you have a working kitchen, the right kind of stove, and a nice shower and/or a bathroom with the features you like, such as a rainhead shower or a soaking tub or some counter space near the sink. And it’s a joy every single day (& when you visit relatives & try cooking in someone else’s kitchen, you’re like, WTF? Why do they put up with this?)

    6. 6.

      cain

      Wow so many wonderful things ! Yeah house closings sucks and then there is the fix everything phase .. just look at ABLs feed in regards to that !

      So happy about your podcast ! ❤️

    10. 10.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Thank you all for last night’s advice about cats and leather chairs. Still deciding if I want to live dangerously. Need to make a decision soon before the sale ends since it’s a pretty good deal discount.

    11. 11.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @Sister Golden Bear: live dangerously but protect the chair.

      also if you adopt older cats you’re more likely to get cats who can understand that this is their territory & they don’t need to scratch things up quite so much

    12. 12.

      H.E.Wolf

      It is so good to see a front-page post from you. Congrats on podcast and effing old/new house! Will be thinking of you as I postcard.

    14. 14.

      Steeplejack

      @ruemara:

      FYI, your (much longer) “AAAaaaiiiggghhh!” Is right at the edge of “undividable” words that exceed the margin on some devices in mobile mode and hamper the comment box.

    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      Excellent news about the podcast, the nomination, and the house!!  You have a LOT going on, not to mention the election work – keep taking those deep breaths, and just revel in being so involved.

      Your kitties are adorable.

      The good news in my sphere is that my older cat, Jeannie, had a health crisis earlier this month that she is now recovering from.  She also has a nifty new look: a lion cut, made necessary by the sheer number of matts all over her body. (Yes, I did try to deal with them myself; no, she would not let me. She was very emphatic about it.  The vet techs shaved her while she was unconscious for an emergency dental procedure.)  She looks about half her former size without all that hair.

