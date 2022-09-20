Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Let there be snark.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Not all heroes wear capes.

“But what about the lurkers?”

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Well This Is An Interesting Turn

Late Night Open Thread: Well This Is An Interesting Turn

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

I was just reminded that I have to be somewhere at the butt-crack of dawn tomorrow and I’m grumpy about it, but only because a miscommunication left me scrambling tonight. No one’s fault, but I have to figure out how to get all the animals taken care of and still get out of the house by 6:30. I should be in bed, but I can’t stop reading about this.

 

 

Sorry for the politico links…

Okay, gonna continue on with my evening and savor the brief moment of “careful what you wish for” for the orange one’s team.

Open thead

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Frankensteinbeck
  • scav

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.