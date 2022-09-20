I was just reminded that I have to be somewhere at the butt-crack of dawn tomorrow and I’m grumpy about it, but only because a miscommunication left me scrambling tonight. No one’s fault, but I have to figure out how to get all the animals taken care of and still get out of the house by 6:30. I should be in bed, but I can’t stop reading about this.

Team Trump’s letter to Judge Dearie suggests they’re like the dog that catches the car and has no idea what to do next — Popehat (@Popehat) September 20, 2022

Trump has 3 immediate problems with Dearie: 1) He sets a fast deadline that vets all the records by Oct. 7 2) He asks Trump for details of what he claims to have declassified 3) He suggests Reinhart might have to preside over 4th amendment suit https://t.co/RsOsYCoQBu — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 20, 2022

I am just really hoping it was Ted Cruz or Lindsey Graham who recommended Dearie for Special Master. Whoever did is on the phone right now, and they aren’t doing the talking. — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 20, 2022

A score card as to how Judge Dearie is doing in vindicating the independence of the judiciary will be how soon Trump attacks him. Those slings and arrows will be a badge of honor for Judge Dearie. — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) September 20, 2022

Sorry for the politico links…

Okay, gonna continue on with my evening and savor the brief moment of “careful what you wish for” for the orange one’s team.

Open thead